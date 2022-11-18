Where to find Mankey, Primeape & Annihilape in Pokemon Scarlet Violet

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Here is where to find the Gen 1 monkey Pokemon Mankey and Primeape, and how to get their new evolution Annihilape in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Mankey & Primeape – first discovered in the Kanto region – have returned in Gen 9 of the Pokemon franchise, and a brand new third evolution has been discovered in the Paldea region.

Annihilape, the third stage evolution for Primeape, is the result of a Primeape who became so angry it died. Yes, you read that correctly. This new evolution is what happens when a Primeape rage quits life.

Here is where trainers can find Mankey & Primeape in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and how to evolve them into Annihilape. This new evolution is a powerhouse combining both Ghost and Fighting types, but trainers might have difficulty discovering how it evolves on their own.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Mankey in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Mankey is a relatively common Pokemon in the first few areas of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. It can be found in South Province (Area One, Two, & Five) and West Province (Area One & Three).

How to get Primeape in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can either evolve Mankey or capture a wild Primeape in Scarlet & Violet. Mankey evolves into Primeape at level 28.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In Paldea, Primeape appears as a high-level strong spawn in Western Province (Area One & Three) and North Province (Area One), surrounded by Mankey.

How to evolve Primeape into Annihilape

Instead of grinding XP to get Primeape to a specific level to evolve, this new evolution method is a bit less traditional. Trainers will have to have Primeape use the move Rage Fist 20 times. After the 20th use, the Primeape will need to gain a level to evolve into Annihilape.

Article continues after ad

Rage Fist is a new move introduced in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and Primeape learns it after it reaches level 35.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet | Starter Pokemon details | Scarlet & Violet Pokedex | What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s region? | Everything we know about Scarlet & Violet so far | What is Terastallizing? | All Paldean forms | All new characters