Where to find Maschiff & Mabosstiff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Maschiff and Mabosstiff are new Pokemon you can encounter in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s where to find Maschiff and how to evolve it into a Mabosstiff.

A brand new Pokemon for Gen 9, Maschiff is a Dark-type Pokemon that makes its debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It evolves into the rather gruff Mabosstiff, a Dark-type Pokemon.

Below we’ll cover where you can find Maschiff in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and how to evolve it into Mabosstiff. We’ll also cover if Mabosstiff can be found in the wild anywhere across Paldea and how else you can obtain it in the game.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Maschiff appears in lots of different locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Maschiff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The best places to catch a Maschiff would be the wild areas in South Province (Areas Two and Four) and West Province (Area Two).

However, the Pokemon is quite common around most of Paldea’s southwest regions.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Where to find Mabosstiff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Mabosstiff can be found patrolling the North Paldean Sea around Casseroya Lake. It can also be found wandering around West Province (Area 3).

The Pokemon Company Mabosstiff is less common but can still be found in the wild.

How to evolve Maschiff into Mabosstiff

You can also obtain Mabosstiff by catching a Maschiff in the wild and evolving it once it reaches level 30. There are no special items or tasks required to complete this evolution process.

So there you have it, how to find Maschiff and Mabosstiff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Article continues after ad

All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet | Starter Pokemon details | Scarlet & Violet Pokedex | What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s region? | Everything we know about Scarlet & Violet so far | What is Terastallizing? | All Paldean forms | All new characters