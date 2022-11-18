Where to find Maschiff & Mabosstiff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Maschiff and Mabosstiff are new Pokemon you can encounter in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s where to find Maschiff and how to evolve it into a Mabosstiff.
A brand new Pokemon for Gen 9, Maschiff is a Dark-type Pokemon that makes its debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It evolves into the rather gruff Mabosstiff, a Dark-type Pokemon.
Below we’ll cover where you can find Maschiff in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and how to evolve it into Mabosstiff. We’ll also cover if Mabosstiff can be found in the wild anywhere across Paldea and how else you can obtain it in the game.
Where to find Maschiff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The best places to catch a Maschiff would be the wild areas in South Province (Areas Two and Four) and West Province (Area Two).
However, the Pokemon is quite common around most of Paldea’s southwest regions.
Where to find Mabosstiff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Mabosstiff can be found patrolling the North Paldean Sea around Casseroya Lake. It can also be found wandering around West Province (Area 3).
How to evolve Maschiff into Mabosstiff
You can also obtain Mabosstiff by catching a Maschiff in the wild and evolving it once it reaches level 30. There are no special items or tasks required to complete this evolution process.
So there you have it, how to find Maschiff and Mabosstiff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:
