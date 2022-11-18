Where to find Tarountula & Spidops in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Location guide

Tarountula and Spidops can be found in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region and this location guide will show you exactly where to find them.
Tarountula is a Bug-type, string-ball Pokemon, and is the natural enemy of Scyther. It is number 12 in the Gen 9 Pokedex and can be found easily if you know where to look.
Here, we’ll show you exactly where to find both Tarountula and Spidops, along with an explanation of the evolution method.
Tarountula location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Tarountula can be found in the Paldea region, spawning across three different locations:
- Poco Path
- South Province (All Areas)
- East Province (Area One)
How to get Spidops in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Spidops is the evolved form of Tarountula but unlike its smaller version, it only appears in one location in the wild:
- East Province (Area One & Two)
- Casseroya Lake
- West Province (Area Three)
- Tagtree Thicket
- North Province (Area One)
That means that you could either catch the two of them on your travels, within the East Province, or evolve Tarountula using its simple method.
How to evolve Tarountula into Spidops
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can evolve Tarountula into Spidops at level 18, which is the final evolution in this chain.
So, there you have it! Now you know exactly where to find both Tarountula and Spidops in the Paldea region – as well as the evolution method you will need.