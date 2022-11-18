Where to find Tarountula & Spidops in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Location guide

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Tarountula and Spidops can be found in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region and this location guide will show you exactly where to find them.

Tarountula is a Bug-type, string-ball Pokemon, and is the natural enemy of Scyther. It is number 12 in the Gen 9 Pokedex and can be found easily if you know where to look.

Here, we’ll show you exactly where to find both Tarountula and Spidops, along with an explanation of the evolution method.

Tarountula location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Game Freak Tarountula can be seen often hanging from trees in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Tarountula can be found in the Paldea region, spawning across three different locations:

Poco Path

South Province (All Areas)

East Province (Area One)

How to get Spidops in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Game Freak Spidops is the first and final evolution of this chain.

Spidops is the evolved form of Tarountula but unlike its smaller version, it only appears in one location in the wild:

Article continues after ad

East Province (Area One & Two)

Casseroya Lake

West Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket

North Province (Area One)

That means that you could either catch the two of them on your travels, within the East Province, or evolve Tarountula using its simple method.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to evolve Tarountula into Spidops

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can evolve Tarountula into Spidops at level 18, which is the final evolution in this chain.

So, there you have it! Now you know exactly where to find both Tarountula and Spidops in the Paldea region – as well as the evolution method you will need.