How to get Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar & Future Form in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Larvitar is returning for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so we’ve put together a guide to help you find one, get its evolutions Pupitar and Tyranitar, and locate the Future Paradox version, Iron Thorns.

One of the most popular Pokemon of all time is the pseudo-Legendary Tyranitar, so players jumping into Scarlet & Violet will probably wonder whether or not they can catch its pre-evolution Larvitar in the wild.

The good news is that this entire Pokemon family is available in the game – but only in one version.

Below, you’ll find out how you can encounter Larvitar and its evolutions Pupitar and Tyranitar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. We’ve also included details on its Future Paradox version, Iron Thorns.

Where to find Larvitar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Larvitar is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet and you can find it in multiple locations across the Paldea map, especially in caves or shady areas.

Two of the best locations to find a Larvitar early on include a cave to the western side of West Province (Area One) and Alfornada Caves at the southwestern corner of the map.

Where to find Pupitar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

You can find Pupitar in the wild by searching a very specific location: Alfornada Caverns.

This will be a much rarer encounter than Larvitar so it will take some luck to find one. Also remember that wild Pupitar will only spawn in Pokemon Scarlet.

Where to find Iron Thorns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Future Paradox version of Tyranitar is a Rock/Electric-type Pokemon called Iron Thorns. Unlike the regular Tyranitar, this one is exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

Iron Thorns can only be found in Area Zero once you’ve completed the main game and the credits have rolled. Unlike Legendaries, you’ll be able to catch more than one of these Paradox forms.

That’s everything you need to know about Larvitar and its evolutions! Check out some more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

How to evolve Larvitar into Pupitar

Larvitar evolves into Pupitar automatically when it reaches Level 30. There are no special items or tasks required to complete this evolution process.

How to evolve Pupitar into Tyranitar

Pupitar evolves into Tyranitar automatically when it reaches Level 55. There are no special items or tasks required to complete this evolution process.

