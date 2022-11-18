Where to find Swablu and Altaria in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Swablu is making a return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea-region Pokedex, so here’s the information you need to find one and evolve it into Altaria.

The Normal/Flying-type Pokemon Swablu first appeared in the Gen 3 games Ruby & Sapphire, and it’s gained quite a loyal following since then, mostly because its evolution Altaria is such a beloved Pokemon.

The good news, then, is that Swablu has returned in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and there are quite a few locations you can find it. We’ve rounded those up – as well as details of Altaria’s evolution – below.

Where to find Swablu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Swablu can spawn in a few locations across Paldea, but one of the best places to search is the northern parts of West Province (Area One) just under Asado Desert on the map.

As the Pokedex states, Swablu lives in mountainous areas so you’ll usually have a higher chance of encountering one in the game by visiting areas that are quite high up.

How to evolve Swablu into Altaria in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Swablu will automatically evolve into Altaria as soon as it reaches Level 35. There are no special items or tasks required to complete this evolution process.

While Swablu is a Normal/Flying-type Pokemon, Altaria is a Dragon/Flying-type, so be aware that its strengths, weaknesses, and resistances will get a switch-up when it evolves.

That’s everything you need to know about Swablu and Altaria! Check out some other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

