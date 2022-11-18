Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex: Location guides for all Pokemon in Gen 9

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features a curated Pokedex of species for players to find and catch throughout Paldea. Below, you’ll find all of the Pokemon that you can find in the Paldea region alongside their Pokedex number and type.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has reimagined the way players can travel through a region to battle and catch Pokemon species: The open-world map is filled with potential companions, and they can even be seen in Shiny form without getting into a battle in the game.
Just like in Sword & Shield, you won’t be able to get every Pokemon ever released in these new games. So, here’s everything there is to know about all the Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s Gen 9 Pokedex, including their typing and Pokedex number.
Be sure to check out our list of all the new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet, the games’ version differences, our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet type chart, or where to buy Gen 9 so you can start catching ’em all.
Contents
- How many Pokemon are in Gen 9?
- Paldean Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
- 1-30
- 31-60
- 61-90
- 91-120
- 121-150
- 151-180
- 181-210
- 212-240
- 241- 270
- 271-300
- 301-330
- 331-360
- 361-390
- 391-400
How many Pokemon are in Gen 9’s Pokedex?
Currently, there are a total of 400 Pokemon to be found throughout the Paldea region in Scarlet & Violet, with 40 additional species capable of being transferred into the game from Pokemon Home.
It is also possible additional species may be unlocked after beating the game, or via future DLC packages sometime later in Scarlet & Violet’s life cycle.
Paldean Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Below, you’ll find a list detailing all of the Pokemon in Paldea’s Pokedex that players can catch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, alongside their Type and Pokedex entry number.
Any links below will take you to our species-specific pages for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. These will include the location of the Pokemon and any information about how to evolve it and the evolutions themselves.
1-30 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
|Pokedex #
|Pokemon Name
|Pokemon Type
|#1
|Sprigatito
|Grass
|#2
|Floragato
|Grass
|#3
|Mewoscarada
|Grass / Dark
|#4
|Fuecoco
|Fire
|#5
|Crocalor
|Fire
|#6
|Skeledirge
|Fire / Ghost
|#7
|Quaxly
|Water
|#8
|Quaxwell
|Water
|#9
|Quaquaval
|Water / Fighting
|#10
|Lechonk
|Normal
|#11
|Oinkologne
|Normal
|#12
|Tarountula
|Bug
|#13
|Spidops
|Bug
|#14
|Nymble
|Bug
|#15
|Lokix
|Bug / Dark
|#16
|Hoppip
|Grass / Flying
|#17
|Skiploom
|Grass / Flying
|#18
|Jumpluff
|Grass / Flying
|#19
|Fletchling
|Normal / Flying
|#20
|Fletchinder
|Fire / Flying
|#21
|Talonflame
|Fire / Flying
|#22
|Pawmi
|Electric
|#23
|Pawmo
|Electric / Fighting
|#24
|Pawmot
|Electric / Fighting
|#25
|Houndour
|Dark / Fire
|#26
|Houndoom
|Dark / Fire
|#27
|Yungoos
|Normal
|#28
|Gumshoos
|Normal
|#39
|Skwovet
|Normal
|#30
|Greedent
|Normal
31-60 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
|Pokedex #
|Pokemon Name
|Pokemon Type
|#31
|Sunkern
|Grass
|#32
|Sunflora
|Grass
|#33
|Kricketot
|Bug
|#34
|Kricketune
|Bug
|#35
|Scatterbug
|Bug
|#36
|Spewpa
|Bug
|#37
|Vivillon
|Bug / Flying
|#38
|Combee
|Bug / Flying
|#39
|Vespiquen
|Bug / Flying
|#40
|Rookidee
|Flying
|#41
|Corvisquire
|Flying
|#42
|Corviknight
|Flying / Steel
|#43
|Happiny
|Normal
|#44
|Chansey
|Normal
|#45
|Blissey
|Normal
|#46
|Azurill
|Normal / Fairy
|#47
|Marill
|Water / Fairy
|#48
|Azurmarill
|Water / Fairy
|#49
|Surskit
|Bug / Water
|#50
|Masquerain
|Bug / Flying
|#51
|Buizel
|Water
|#52
|Floatzel
|Water
|#53
|Wooper
|Poison / Ground
|#54
|Clodsire
|Poison / Ground
|#55
|Psyduck
|Water
|#56
|Golduck
|Water
|#57
|Chewtle
|Water
|#58
|Drednaw
|Water / Rock
|#59
|Igglybuff
|Normal / Fairy
|#60
|Jigglypuff
|Normal / Fairy
61-90 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
|Pokedex #
|Pokemon Name
|Pokemon Type
|#61
|Wigglytuff
|Normal / Fairy
|#62
|Ralts
|Psychic / Fairy
|#63
|Kirlia
|Psychic / Fairy
|#64
|Gardevoir
|Psychic / Fairy
|#65
|Gallade
|Psychic / Fighting
|#66
|Drowzee
|Psychic
|#67
|Hypno
|Psychic
|#68
|Gastly
|Ghost / Poison
|#69
|Haunter
|Ghost / Poison
|#70
|Gengar
|Ghost / Poison
|#71
|Tandemaus
|Normal
|#72
|Maushold
|Normal
|#73
|Pichu
|Electric
|#74
|Pikachu
|Electric
|#75
|Raichu
|Electric
|#76
|Fidough
|Fairy
|#77
|Dachsbun
|Fairy
|#78
|Slakoth
|Normal
|#79
|Vigoroth
|Normal
|#80
|Slaking
|Normal
|#81
|Bounsweet
|Grass
|#82
|Steenee
|Grass
|#83
|Tsareena
|Grass
|#84
|Smoliv
|Grass / Normal
|#85
|Dolliv
|Grass / Normal
|#86
|Arboliva
|Grass / Normal
|#87
|Bonsly
|Rock
|#88
|Sudowoodo
|Rock
|#89
|Rockruff
|Rock
|#90
|Lycanroc
|Rock
91-120 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
|Pokedex #
|Pokemon Name
|Pokemon Type
|#91
|Rolycoly
|Rock
|#92
|Carkol
|Rock / Fire
|#93
|Coalossal
|Rock / Fire
|#94
|Shinx
|Electric
|#95
|Luxio
|Electric
|#96
|Luxray
|Electric
|#97
|Starly
|Normal / Flying
|#98
|Staravia
|Normal / Flying
|#99
|Staraptor
|Normal / Flying
|#100
|Oricorio
|Fire / Flying
|#101
|Mareep
|Electric
|#102
|Flaaffy
|Electric
|#103
|Ampharos
|Electric
|#104
|Petilil
|Grass
|#105
|Lilligant
|Grass
|#106
|Shroomish
|Grass
|#107
|Breloom
|Grass / Fight
|#108
|Applin
|Grass / Dragon
|#109
|Flapple
|Grass / Dragon
|#110
|Appletun
|Grass / Dragon
|#111
|Spoink
|Psychic
|#112
|Grumpig
|Psychic
|#113
|Squawkabilly
|Normal / Flying
|#114
|Misdreavus
|Ghost
|#115
|Mismagius
|Ghost
|#116
|Mahukita
|Fighting
|#117
|Hariyama
|Fighting
|#118
|Crabrawler
|Fighting
|#119
|Crabominable
|Fighting / Ice
|#120
|Salandit
|Poison / Fire
121-150 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
|Pokedex #
|Pokemon Name
|Pokemon Type
|#121
|Salazzle
|Poison / Fire
|#122
|Phanpy
|Ground
|#123
|Donphan
|Ground
|#124
|Cufant
|Steel
|#125
|Copperajah
|Steel
|#126
|Gible
|Dragon / Ground
|#127
|Gabite
|Dragon / Ground
|#128
|Garchomp
|Dragon / Ground
|#129
|Nacli
|Rock
|#130
|Naclstack
|Rock
|#131
|Garganaci
|Rock
|#132
|Wingull
|Water / Flying
|#133
|Pelipper
|Water / Flying
|#134
|Magikarp
|Water
|#135
|Gyarados
|Water / Flying
|#136
|Arrokuda
|Water
|#137
|Barraskewda
|Water
|#138
|Basculin
|Water
|#139
|Gulpin
|Poison
|#140
|Swalot
|Poison
|#141
|Meowth
|Normal
|#142
|Persian
|Normal
|#143
|Drifloon
|Ghost / Flying
|#144
|Drifblim
|Ghost / Flying
|#145
|Flabébé
|Fairy
|#146
|Floette
|Fairy
|#147
|Florges
|Fairy
|#148
|Diglett
|Ground
|#149
|Dugtrio
|Ground
|#150
|Torkoal
|Fire
151-180 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
|Pokedex #
|Pokemon Name
|Pokemon Type
|#151
|Numel
|Fire / Ground
|#152
|Camerupt
|Fire / Ground
|#153
|Bronzor
|Steel / Psychic
|#154
|Bronzong
|Steel / Psychic
|#155
|Axew
|Dragon
|#156
|Fraxure
|Dragon
|#157
|Maxorus
|Dragon
|#158
|Mankey
|Fighting
|#159
|Primeape
|Fighting
|#160
|Annihilape
|Fighting / Ghost
|#161
|Meditite
|Fighting / Psychic
|#162
|Medicham
|Fighting / Psychic
|#163
|Riolu
|Fighting
|#164
|Lucario
|Fighting / Steel
|#165
|Charcadet
|Fire
|#166
|Armarouge
|Fire / Psychic
|#167
|Ceruledge
|Fire / Ghost
|#168
|Barboach
|Water / Ground
|#169
|Whiscash
|Water / Ground
|#170
|Tadbulb
|Electric
|#171
|Bellibolt
|Electric
|#172
|Goomy
|Dragon
|#173
|Sliggoo
|Dragon
|#174
|Goodra
|Dragon
|#175
|Croagunk
|Poison / Fighting
|#176
|Toxicroak
|Poison / Fighting
|#177
|Wattrel
|Electric / Flying
|#178
|Kilowattrel
|Electric / Flying
|#179
|Eevee
|Normal
|#180
|Vaporeon
|Water
181-210 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
|Pokedex #
|Pokemon Name
|Pokemon Type
|#181
|Jolteon
|Electric
|#182
|Flareon
|Fire
|#183
|Espeon
|Psychic
|#184
|Umbreon
|Dark
|#185
|Leafeon
|Grass
|#186
|Glaceon
|Ice
|#187
|Sylveon
|Fairy
|#188
|Dunsparce
|Normal
|#189
|Dundunsparce
|Normal
|#190
|Deerling
|Normal / Grass
|#191
|Sawsbuck
|Normal / Grass
|#192
|Girafarig
|Normal / Psychic
|#193
|Farigiraf
|Normal / Psychic
|#194
|Grimer
|Poison
|#195
|Muk
|Poison
|#196
|Maschiff
|Dark
|#197
|Mabosstiff
|Dark
|#198
|Toxel
|Electric / Poison
|#199
|Toxtricity
|Electric / Poison
|#200
|Dedenne
|Electric / Fairy
|#201
|Pachirisu
|Electric
|#202
|Shroodle
|Poison / Normal
|#203
|Grafaiai
|Poison / Normal
|#204
|Stantler
|Normal
|#205
|Foongus
|Grass / Poison
|#206
|Amoonguss
|Grass / Poison
|#207
|Voltorb
|Electric
|#208
|Electrode
|Electric
|#209
|Magnemite
|Electric / Steel
|#210
|Magneton
|Electric / Steel
212-240 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
|Pokedex #
|Pokemon Name
|Pokemon Type
|#211
|Magnezone
|Electric / Steel
|#212
|Ditto
|Normal
|#213
|Growlithe
|Fire
|#214
|Arcanine
|Fire
|#215
|Teddiursa
|Normal
|#216
|Ursaring
|Normal
|#217
|Zangoose
|Normal
|#218
|Seviper
|Poison
|#219
|Swablu
|Normal / Flying
|#220
|Altaria
|Dragon / Flying
|#221
|Skiddo
|Grass
|#222
|Gogoat
|Grass
|#223
|Tauros
|Fighting
|#224
|Litleo
|Fire
|#225
|Pyroar
|Fire / Normal
|#226
|Stunky
|Poison / Dark
|#227
|Skuntank
|Poison / Dark
|#228
|Zorua
|Dark
|#229
|Zoroark
|Dark
|#230
|Sneasel
|Dark / Ice
|#231
|Weavile
|Dark / Ice
|#232
|Murkrow
|Dark / Flying
|#233
|Honchkrow
|Dark / Flying
|#234
|Gothita
|Psychic
|#235
|Gothorita
|Psychic
|#236
|Gothitelle
|Psychic
|#237
|Sinistea
|Ghost
|#238
|Polteageist
|Ghost
|#239
|Mimikyu
|Ghost / Fairy
|#240
|Klefki
|Steel / Fairy
241- 270 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
|Pokedex #
|Pokemon Name
|Pokemon Type
|#241
|Indeedee
|Psychic / Normal
|#242
|Bramblin
|Grass / Ghost
|#243
|Brambleghast
|Grass / Ghost
|#244
|Toedscool
|Ground / Grass
|#245
|Toedscruel
|Ground / Grass
|#246
|Tropius
|Grass / Flying
|#247
|Fomantis
|Grass
|#248
|Lurantis
|Grass
|#249
|Klawf
|Rock
|#250
|Capsakid
|Grass
|#251
|Scovillain
|Grass / Fire
|#252
|Cacnea
|Grass
|#253
|Cacturne
|Grass / Dark
|#254
|Rellor
|Bug
|#255
|Rabsca
|Bug / Psychic
|#256
|Venonat
|Bug / Poison
|#257
|Venomoth
|Bug / Poison
|#258
|Pineco
|Bug
|#259
|Forretress
|Bug / Steel
|#260
|Scyther
|Bug / Flying
|#261
|Scizor
|Bug / Steel
|#262
|Heracross
|Bug / Fighting
|#263
|Flittle
|Psychic
|#264
|Espathra
|Psychic
|#265
|Hippopotas
|Ground
|#266
|Hippowdon
|Ground
|#267
|Sandile
|Ground / Dark
|#268
|Krokorok
|Ground / Dark
|#269
|Krookodile
|Ground / Dark
|#270
|Silicobra
|Ground
271-300 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
|Pokedex #
|Pokemon Name
|Pokemon Type
|#271
|Sandaconda
|Ground
|#272
|Mudbray
|Ground
|#273
|Mudsdale
|Ground
|#274
|Larvesta
|Bug / Fire
|#275
|Volcarona
|Bug / Fire
|#276
|Bagon
|Dragon
|#277
|Shelgon
|Dragon
|#278
|Salamence
|Dragon / Flying
|#279
|Tinkatink
|Fairy / Steel
|#280
|Tinkatuff
|Fairy / Steel
|#281
|Tinkaton
|Fairy / Steel
|#282
|Hatenna
|Psychic
|#283
|Hattrem
|Psychic
|#284
|Hatterene
|Psychic / Fairy
|#285
|Impidimp
|Dark / Fairy
|#286
|Morgrem
|Dark / Fairy
|#287
|Grimmsnarl
|Dark / Fairy
|#288
|Wiglett
|Water
|#289
|Wugtrio
|Water
|#290
|Bombirdier
|Flying / Dark
|#291
|Finizen
|Water
|#292
|Palafin
|Water
|#293
|Varoom
|Steel / Poison
|#294
|Revavroom
|Steel / Poison
|#295
|Cyclizar
|Dragon / Normal
|#296
|Orthworm
|Steel
|#297
|Sableye
|Dark / Ghost
|#298
|Shuppet
|Ghost
|#299
|Banette
|Ghost
|#300
|Falinks
|Fighting
301-330 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
|Pokedex #
|Pokemon Name
|Pokemon Type
|#301
|Hawlucha
|Fighting / Flying
|#302
|Spiritomb
|Ghost / Dark
|#303
|Noibat
|Flying / Dragon
|#304
|Noivern
|Flying / Dragon
|#305
|Dreepy
|Dragon / Ghost
|#306
|Drakloak
|Dragon / Ghost
|#307
|Dragapult
|Dragon / Ghost
|#308
|Glimmet
|Rock / Poison
|#309
|Glimmora
|Rock / Poison
|#310
|Rotom
|Electric / Ghost
|#311
|Greavard
|Ghost
|#312
|Houndstone
|Ghost
|#313
|Oranguru
|Normal / Psychic
|#314
|Passimian
|Fighting
|#315
|Komala
|Normal
|#316
|Larvitar
|Rock / Ground
|#317
|Pupitar
|Rock / Ground
|#318
|Tyranitar
|Rock / Dark
|#319
|Stonjourner
|Rock
|#320
|Eiscue
|Ice
|#321
|Pincurchin
|Electric
|#322
|Sandygast
|Ghost / Ground
|#323
|Palossand
|Ghost / Ground
|#324
|Slowpoke
|Water / Psychic
|#325
|Slowbro
|Water / Psychic
|#326
|Slowking
|Water / Psychic
|#327
|Shellos
|Water
|#328
|Gastrodon
|Water / Ground
|#329
|Shellder
|Water
|#330
|Cloyster
|Water / Ice
331-360 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
|Pokedex #
|Pokemon Name
|Pokemon Type
|#331
|Qwilfish
|Water / Poison
|#332
|Luvdisc
|Water
|#333
|Finneon
|Water
|#334
|Lumineon
|Water
|#335
|Bruxish
|Water / Psychic
|#336
|Alomomola
|Water
|#337
|Skrelp
|Poison / Water
|#338
|Dragalge
|Poison / Dragon
|#339
|Clauncher
|Water
|#340
|Clawitzer
|Water
|#341
|Tynamo
|Electric
|#342
|Eelektrik
|Electric
|#343
|Eelektross
|Electric
|#344
|Mareanie
|Poison / Water
|#345
|Toxapex
|Poison / Water
|#346
|Flamigo
|Flying / Fighting
|#347
|Dratini
|Dragon
|#348
|Dragonair
|Dragon
|#349
|Dragonite
|Dragon / Flying
|#350
|Snom
|Ice / Bug
|#351
|Frosmoth
|Ice / Bug
|#352
|Snover
|Grass / Ice
|#353
|Abomasnow
|Grass / Ice
|#354
|Delibird
|Ice / Flying
|#355
|Cubchoo
|Ice
|#356
|Beartic
|Ice
|#357
|Snortun
|Ice
|#358
|Glalie
|Ice
|#359
|Froslass
|Ice / Ghost
|#360
|Cryogonal
|Ice
361-390 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
|Pokedex #
|Pokemon Name
|Pokemon Type
|#361
|Cetoddle
|Ice
|#362
|Cetitan
|Ice
|#363
|Bergmite
|Ice
|#364
|Avalugg
|Ice
|#365
|Rufflet
|Normal / Flying
|#366
|Braviary
|Normal / Flying
|#367
|Pawniard
|Dark / Steel
|#368
|Bisharp
|Dark / Steel
|#369
|Kingambit
|Dark / Steel
|#370
|Deino
|Dark / Dragon
|#371
|Zweilous
|Dark / Dragon
|#372
|Hydregion
|Dark / Dragon
|#373
|Veluza
|Water / Psychic
|#374
|Dondozo
|Water
|#375
|Tatsugiri
|Dragon / Water
|#376
|Great Tusk
|Ground / Fighting
|#377
|Scream Tail
|Fairy / Psychic
|#378
|Brute Bonnet
|Grass / Dark
|#379
|Flutter Mane
|Ghost / Fairy
|#380
|Slither Wing
|Bug / Fighting
|#381
|Sandy Shocks
|Electric / Ground
|#382
|Iron Treads
|Ground / Steel
|#383
|Iron Bundle
|Ice / Water
|#384
|Iron Hands
|Fighting / Electric
|#385
|Iron Jugulis
|Dark / Flying
|#386
|Iron Moth
|Fire / Poison
|#387
|Iron Thorns
|Rock / Electric
|#388
|Frigbax
|Dragon / Ice
|#389
|Arctibax
|Dragon / Ice
|#390
|Baxcalibur
|Dragon / Ice
391-400 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
|Pokedex #
|Pokemon Name
|Pokemon Type
|#391
|Gimmighoul
|Ghost
|#392
|Gholdengo
|Steel / Ghost
|#393
|Wo-Chien
|Dark / Grass
|#394
|Chien-Pao
|Dark / Ice
|#395
|Ting-Lu
|Dark / Ground
|#396
|Chi-Yu
|Dark / Fire
|#397
|Roaring Moon
|Dragon / Dark
|#398
|Iron Valiant
|Fairy / Fighting
|#399
|Koraidon
|Fighting / Dragon
|#400
|Miraidon
|Electric / Fighting
While there are many Pokemon that aren’t currently going to make an appearance in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, it seems that a good number of previous species will be making the cut.
So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex.
