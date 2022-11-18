GamingPokemon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex: Location guides for all Pokemon in Gen 9

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet Violet Paldea PokedexThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features a curated Pokedex of species for players to find and catch throughout Paldea. Below, you’ll find all of the Pokemon that you can find in the Paldea region alongside their Pokedex number and type.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has reimagined the way players can travel through a region to battle and catch Pokemon species: The open-world map is filled with potential companions, and they can even be seen in Shiny form without getting into a battle in the game.

Just like in Sword & Shield, you won’t be able to get every Pokemon ever released in these new games. So, here’s everything there is to know about all the Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s Gen 9 Pokedex, including their typing and Pokedex number.

Be sure to check out our list of all the new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet, the games’ version differences, our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet type chart, or where to buy Gen 9 so you can start catching ’em all.

Contents

A screenshot from Pokemon Scarlet and VioletThe Pokemon Company
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is full of unique Pokemon to catch and train.

How many Pokemon are in Gen 9’s Pokedex?

Currently, there are a total of 400 Pokemon to be found throughout the Paldea region in Scarlet & Violet, with 40 additional species capable of being transferred into the game from Pokemon Home.

It is also possible additional species may be unlocked after beating the game, or via future DLC packages sometime later in Scarlet & Violet’s life cycle.

Paldean Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Below, you’ll find a list detailing all of the Pokemon in Paldea’s Pokedex that players can catch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, alongside their Type and Pokedex entry number.

Any links below will take you to our species-specific pages for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. These will include the location of the Pokemon and any information about how to evolve it and the evolutions themselves.

1-30 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex #Pokemon NamePokemon Type
#1SprigatitoGrass
#2FloragatoGrass
#3MewoscaradaGrass / Dark
#4FuecocoFire
#5CrocalorFire
#6SkeledirgeFire / Ghost
#7QuaxlyWater
#8QuaxwellWater
#9QuaquavalWater / Fighting
#10LechonkNormal
#11OinkologneNormal
#12TarountulaBug
#13SpidopsBug
#14NymbleBug
#15LokixBug / Dark
#16HoppipGrass / Flying
#17SkiploomGrass / Flying
#18JumpluffGrass / Flying
#19FletchlingNormal / Flying
#20FletchinderFire / Flying
#21TalonflameFire / Flying
#22PawmiElectric
#23PawmoElectric / Fighting
#24PawmotElectric / Fighting
#25HoundourDark / Fire
#26HoundoomDark / Fire
#27YungoosNormal
#28GumshoosNormal
#39SkwovetNormal
#30GreedentNormal
Quaxly, a water-type Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet PokedexThe Pokemon Company / Game Freak
Quaxly is entry #7 in the Paldean Pokedex.

31-60 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex #Pokemon NamePokemon Type
#31SunkernGrass
#32SunfloraGrass
#33KricketotBug
#34KricketuneBug
#35ScatterbugBug
#36SpewpaBug
#37VivillonBug / Flying
#38CombeeBug / Flying
#39VespiquenBug / Flying
#40RookideeFlying
#41CorvisquireFlying
#42CorviknightFlying / Steel
#43HappinyNormal
#44ChanseyNormal
#45BlisseyNormal
#46AzurillNormal / Fairy
#47MarillWater / Fairy
#48AzurmarillWater / Fairy
#49SurskitBug / Water
#50MasquerainBug / Flying
#51BuizelWater
#52FloatzelWater
#53WooperPoison / Ground
#54ClodsirePoison / Ground
#55PsyduckWater
#56GolduckWater
#57ChewtleWater
#58DrednawWater / Rock
#59IgglybuffNormal / Fairy
#60JigglypuffNormal / Fairy
Vivillon PokemonThe Pokemon Company / Game Freak
Vivillon is entry #37 in the Paldean Pokedex.

[Back to top]

61-90 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex #Pokemon NamePokemon Type
#61WigglytuffNormal / Fairy
#62RaltsPsychic / Fairy
#63KirliaPsychic / Fairy
#64GardevoirPsychic / Fairy
#65GalladePsychic / Fighting
#66DrowzeePsychic
#67HypnoPsychic
#68GastlyGhost / Poison
#69HaunterGhost / Poison
#70GengarGhost / Poison
#71TandemausNormal
#72MausholdNormal
#73PichuElectric
#74PikachuElectric
#75RaichuElectric
#76FidoughFairy
#77DachsbunFairy
#78SlakothNormal
#79VigorothNormal
#80SlakingNormal
#81BounsweetGrass
#82SteeneeGrass
#83TsareenaGrass
#84SmolivGrass / Normal
#85DollivGrass / Normal
#86ArbolivaGrass / Normal
#87BonslyRock
#88SudowoodoRock
#89RockruffRock
#90LycanrocRock
Smoliv, a Paldean Pokedex in Scarlet & VioletPokemonThe Pokemon Company / Game Freak
Smoliv is entry #84 in the Paldean Pokedex.

91-120 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex #Pokemon NamePokemon Type
#91RolycolyRock
#92CarkolRock / Fire
#93CoalossalRock / Fire
#94ShinxElectric
#95LuxioElectric
#96LuxrayElectric
#97StarlyNormal / Flying
#98StaraviaNormal / Flying
#99StaraptorNormal / Flying
#100OricorioFire / Flying
#101MareepElectric
#102FlaaffyElectric
#103AmpharosElectric
#104PetililGrass
#105LilligantGrass
#106ShroomishGrass
#107BreloomGrass / Fight
#108ApplinGrass / Dragon
#109FlappleGrass / Dragon
#110AppletunGrass / Dragon
#111SpoinkPsychic
#112Grumpig Psychic
#113SquawkabillyNormal / Flying
#114MisdreavusGhost
#115MismagiusGhost
#116MahukitaFighting
#117HariyamaFighting
#118CrabrawlerFighting
#119CrabominableFighting / Ice
#120SalanditPoison / Fire
Lilligant, a Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet PokedexThe Pokemon Company / Game Freak
Lilligant is entry #105 in the Paldean Pokedex.

[Back to top]

121-150 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex #Pokemon NamePokemon Type
#121SalazzlePoison / Fire
#122PhanpyGround
#123DonphanGround
#124CufantSteel
#125CopperajahSteel
#126GibleDragon / Ground
#127GabiteDragon / Ground
#128GarchompDragon / Ground
#129NacliRock
#130NaclstackRock
#131GarganaciRock
#132WingullWater / Flying
#133PelipperWater / Flying
#134MagikarpWater
#135GyaradosWater / Flying
#136ArrokudaWater
#137BarraskewdaWater
#138BasculinWater
#139GulpinPoison
#140SwalotPoison
#141MeowthNormal
#142PersianNormal
#143DrifloonGhost / Flying
#144DrifblimGhost / Flying
#145FlabébéFairy
#146FloetteFairy
#147FlorgesFairy
#148DiglettGround
#149DugtrioGround
#150TorkoalFire
Donphan and Phanpy in Scarlet & VioletThe Pokemon Company / Game Freak
Donphan is entry #123 in the Paldean Pokedex.

151-180 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex #Pokemon NamePokemon Type
#151NumelFire / Ground
#152CameruptFire / Ground
#153BronzorSteel / Psychic
#154BronzongSteel / Psychic
#155AxewDragon
#156FraxureDragon
#157MaxorusDragon
#158MankeyFighting
#159PrimeapeFighting
#160AnnihilapeFighting / Ghost
#161MedititeFighting / Psychic
#162MedichamFighting / Psychic
#163RioluFighting
#164LucarioFighting / Steel
#165CharcadetFire
#166ArmarougeFire / Psychic
#167CeruledgeFire / Ghost
#168BarboachWater / Ground
#169WhiscashWater / Ground
#170TadbulbElectric
#171BelliboltElectric
#172GoomyDragon
#173SliggooDragon
#174GoodraDragon
#175CroagunkPoison / Fighting
#176ToxicroakPoison / Fighting
#177WattrelElectric / Flying
#178KilowattrelElectric / Flying
#179EeveeNormal
#180VaporeonWater
Bellibolt in Scarlet & Violet, a Paldean Pokedex entryThe Pokemon Company / Game Freak
Bellibolt is entry #171 in the Paldean Pokedex.

[Back to top]

181-210 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex #Pokemon NamePokemon Type
#181JolteonElectric
#182FlareonFire
#183EspeonPsychic
#184UmbreonDark
#185LeafeonGrass
#186GlaceonIce
#187SylveonFairy
#188DunsparceNormal
#189DundunsparceNormal
#190DeerlingNormal / Grass
#191SawsbuckNormal / Grass
#192GirafarigNormal / Psychic
#193FarigirafNormal / Psychic
#194GrimerPoison
#195MukPoison
#196MaschiffDark
#197MabosstiffDark
#198ToxelElectric / Poison
#199ToxtricityElectric / Poison
#200DedenneElectric / Fairy
#201PachirisuElectric
#202ShroodlePoison / Normal
#203GrafaiaiPoison / Normal
#204StantlerNormal
#205FoongusGrass / Poison
#206AmoongussGrass / Poison
#207VoltorbElectric
#208ElectrodeElectric
#209MagnemiteElectric / Steel
#210MagnetonElectric / Steel
Sylveon PokemonThe Pokemon Company / Game Freak
Sylveon is entry #187 and is a Fairy-type.

212-240 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex #Pokemon NamePokemon Type
#211MagnezoneElectric / Steel
#212DittoNormal
#213GrowlitheFire
#214ArcanineFire
#215TeddiursaNormal
#216UrsaringNormal
#217ZangooseNormal
#218SeviperPoison
#219SwabluNormal / Flying
#220AltariaDragon / Flying
#221SkiddoGrass
#222GogoatGrass
#223TaurosFighting
#224LitleoFire
#225PyroarFire / Normal
#226StunkyPoison / Dark
#227SkuntankPoison / Dark
#228ZoruaDark
#229ZoroarkDark
#230SneaselDark / Ice
#231WeavileDark / Ice
#232MurkrowDark / Flying
#233HonchkrowDark / Flying
#234GothitaPsychic
#235GothoritaPsychic
#236GothitellePsychic
#237SinisteaGhost
#238PolteageistGhost
#239MimikyuGhost / Fairy
#240KlefkiSteel / Fairy
Gothorita, a Pokemon in the Paldean PokedexThe Pokemon Company / Game Freak
Gothorita, a Psychic-type, is entry #235 in Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex.

[Back to top]

241- 270 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex #Pokemon NamePokemon Type
#241IndeedeePsychic / Normal
#242BramblinGrass / Ghost
#243BrambleghastGrass / Ghost
#244ToedscoolGround / Grass
#245ToedscruelGround / Grass
#246TropiusGrass / Flying
#247FomantisGrass
#248LurantisGrass
#249KlawfRock
#250CapsakidGrass
#251ScovillainGrass / Fire
#252CacneaGrass
#253CacturneGrass / Dark
#254RellorBug
#255RabscaBug / Psychic
#256VenonatBug / Poison
#257VenomothBug / Poison
#258PinecoBug
#259ForretressBug / Steel
#260ScytherBug / Flying
#261ScizorBug / Steel
#262HeracrossBug / Fighting
#263FlittlePsychic
#264EspathraPsychic
#265HippopotasGround
#266HippowdonGround
#267SandileGround / Dark
#268KrokorokGround / Dark
#269KrookodileGround / Dark
#270SilicobraGround
Venonat in Pokemon Scarlet & VioletThe Pokemon Company / Game Freak
Dual Bug/Poison-type Venonat is entry #256 in the Scarlet & Violet Pokedex.

271-300 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex #Pokemon NamePokemon Type
#271SandacondaGround
#272MudbrayGround
#273MudsdaleGround
#274LarvestaBug / Fire
#275VolcaronaBug / Fire
#276BagonDragon
#277ShelgonDragon
#278SalamenceDragon / Flying
#279TinkatinkFairy / Steel
#280TinkatuffFairy / Steel
#281TinkatonFairy / Steel
#282HatennaPsychic
#283HattremPsychic
#284HatterenePsychic / Fairy
#285ImpidimpDark / Fairy
#286MorgremDark / Fairy
#287GrimmsnarlDark / Fairy
#288WiglettWater
#289WugtrioWater
#290BombirdierFlying / Dark
#291FinizenWater
#292PalafinWater
#293VaroomSteel / Poison
#294RevavroomSteel / Poison
#295CyclizarDragon / Normal
#296OrthwormSteel
#297SableyeDark / Ghost
#298ShuppetGhost
#299BanetteGhost
#300FalinksFighting
Tinkatuff in Pokemon Scarlet & VioletThe Pokemon Company / Game Freak
Tinkatuff is a dual Steel/Fairy-type Pokemon, and is entry #280 in the Paldea Pokedex.

[Back to top]

301-330 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex #Pokemon NamePokemon Type
#301HawluchaFighting / Flying
#302SpiritombGhost / Dark
#303NoibatFlying / Dragon
#304NoivernFlying / Dragon
#305DreepyDragon / Ghost
#306DrakloakDragon / Ghost
#307DragapultDragon / Ghost
#308GlimmetRock / Poison
#309GlimmoraRock / Poison
#310RotomElectric / Ghost
#311GreavardGhost
#312HoundstoneGhost
#313OranguruNormal / Psychic
#314PassimianFighting
#315KomalaNormal
#316LarvitarRock / Ground
#317PupitarRock / Ground
#318TyranitarRock / Dark
#319StonjournerRock
#320EiscueIce
#321PincurchinElectric
#322SandygastGhost / Ground
#323PalossandGhost / Ground
#324SlowpokeWater / Psychic
#325SlowbroWater / Psychic
#326SlowkingWater / Psychic
#327ShellosWater
#328GastrodonWater / Ground
#329ShellderWater
#330CloysterWater / Ice
Slowpoke on a beachThe Pokemon Company / Game Freak
Slowpoke is entry #324 in Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex.

331-360 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex #Pokemon NamePokemon Type
#331QwilfishWater / Poison
#332LuvdiscWater
#333FinneonWater
#334LumineonWater
#335BruxishWater / Psychic
#336AlomomolaWater
#337SkrelpPoison / Water
#338DragalgePoison / Dragon
#339ClauncherWater
#340ClawitzerWater
#341TynamoElectric
#342EelektrikElectric
#343EelektrossElectric
#344MareaniePoison / Water
#345ToxapexPoison / Water
#346FlamigoFlying / Fighting
#347DratiniDragon
#348DragonairDragon
#349DragoniteDragon / Flying
#350SnomIce / Bug
#351FrosmothIce / Bug
#352Snover Grass / Ice
#353AbomasnowGrass / Ice
#354DelibirdIce / Flying
#355CubchooIce
#356BearticIce
#357SnortunIce
#358GlalieIce
#359FroslassIce / Ghost
#360CryogonalIce
Pawniward, a Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet's Paldean PokedexThe Pokemon Company / Game Freak
Pawniard, entry #367 in the Pokedex, is a dual Dark/Steel-type Pokemon.

[Back to top]

361-390 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex #Pokemon NamePokemon Type
#361CetoddleIce
#362CetitanIce
#363BergmiteIce
#364AvaluggIce
#365RuffletNormal / Flying
#366BraviaryNormal / Flying
#367PawniardDark / Steel
#368BisharpDark / Steel
#369KingambitDark / Steel
#370DeinoDark / Dragon
#371ZweilousDark / Dragon
#372HydregionDark / Dragon
#373VeluzaWater / Psychic
#374DondozoWater
#375TatsugiriDragon / Water
#376Great TuskGround / Fighting
#377Scream TailFairy / Psychic
#378Brute BonnetGrass / Dark
#379Flutter ManeGhost / Fairy
#380Slither WingBug / Fighting
#381Sandy ShocksElectric / Ground
#382Iron TreadsGround / Steel
#383Iron BundleIce / Water
#384Iron HandsFighting / Electric
#385Iron JugulisDark / Flying
#386Iron MothFire / Poison
#387Iron ThornsRock / Electric
#388FrigbaxDragon / Ice
#389ArctibaxDragon / Ice
#390BaxcaliburDragon / Ice
Gimmighoul, one of the Scarlet & Violet Pokedex entriesThe Pokemon Company / Game Freak
Gimmighoul is entry #391 in Paldea’s Pokedex.

391-400 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex #Pokemon NamePokemon Type
#391GimmighoulGhost
#392GholdengoSteel / Ghost
#393Wo-ChienDark / Grass
#394Chien-PaoDark / Ice
#395Ting-LuDark / Ground
#396Chi-YuDark / Fire
#397Roaring MoonDragon / Dark
#398Iron ValiantFairy / Fighting
#399KoraidonFighting / Dragon
#400MiraidonElectric / Fighting

[Back to top]

While there are many Pokemon that aren’t currently going to make an appearance in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, it seems that a good number of previous species will be making the cut.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex.

