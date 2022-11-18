Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex: Location guides for all Pokemon in Gen 9

Ava is Dexerto's Evergreen Editor (Gaming), based in England. With a BA (Hons) in Media and Communications, and a passion for RPGs, The Sims, Pokemon, and Dead by Daylight, she primarily covers tips, guides, and reviews. You can contact Ava at avathompsonpowell@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features a curated Pokedex of species for players to find and catch throughout Paldea. Below, you’ll find all of the Pokemon that you can find in the Paldea region alongside their Pokedex number and type.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has reimagined the way players can travel through a region to battle and catch Pokemon species: The open-world map is filled with potential companions, and they can even be seen in Shiny form without getting into a battle in the game.

Just like in Sword & Shield, you won’t be able to get every Pokemon ever released in these new games. So, here’s everything there is to know about all the Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s Gen 9 Pokedex, including their typing and Pokedex number.

Be sure to check out our list of all the new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet, the games’ version differences, our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet type chart, or where to buy Gen 9 so you can start catching ’em all.

Contents

The Pokemon Company Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is full of unique Pokemon to catch and train.

How many Pokemon are in Gen 9’s Pokedex?

Currently, there are a total of 400 Pokemon to be found throughout the Paldea region in Scarlet & Violet, with 40 additional species capable of being transferred into the game from Pokemon Home.

It is also possible additional species may be unlocked after beating the game, or via future DLC packages sometime later in Scarlet & Violet’s life cycle.

Paldean Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Below, you’ll find a list detailing all of the Pokemon in Paldea’s Pokedex that players can catch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, alongside their Type and Pokedex entry number.

Any links below will take you to our species-specific pages for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. These will include the location of the Pokemon and any information about how to evolve it and the evolutions themselves.

1-30 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex # Pokemon Name Pokemon Type #1 Sprigatito Grass #2 Floragato Grass #3 Mewoscarada Grass / Dark #4 Fuecoco Fire #5 Crocalor Fire #6 Skeledirge Fire / Ghost #7 Quaxly Water #8 Quaxwell Water #9 Quaquaval Water / Fighting #10 Lechonk Normal #11 Oinkologne Normal #12 Tarountula Bug #13 Spidops Bug #14 Nymble Bug #15 Lokix Bug / Dark #16 Hoppip Grass / Flying #17 Skiploom Grass / Flying #18 Jumpluff Grass / Flying #19 Fletchling Normal / Flying #20 Fletchinder Fire / Flying #21 Talonflame Fire / Flying #22 Pawmi Electric #23 Pawmo Electric / Fighting #24 Pawmot Electric / Fighting #25 Houndour Dark / Fire #26 Houndoom Dark / Fire #27 Yungoos Normal #28 Gumshoos Normal #39 Skwovet Normal #30 Greedent Normal

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak Quaxly is entry #7 in the Paldean Pokedex.

31-60 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex # Pokemon Name Pokemon Type #31 Sunkern Grass #32 Sunflora Grass #33 Kricketot Bug #34 Kricketune Bug #35 Scatterbug Bug #36 Spewpa Bug #37 Vivillon Bug / Flying #38 Combee Bug / Flying #39 Vespiquen Bug / Flying #40 Rookidee Flying #41 Corvisquire Flying #42 Corviknight Flying / Steel #43 Happiny Normal #44 Chansey Normal #45 Blissey Normal #46 Azurill Normal / Fairy #47 Marill Water / Fairy #48 Azurmarill Water / Fairy #49 Surskit Bug / Water #50 Masquerain Bug / Flying #51 Buizel Water #52 Floatzel Water #53 Wooper Poison / Ground #54 Clodsire Poison / Ground #55 Psyduck Water #56 Golduck Water #57 Chewtle Water #58 Drednaw Water / Rock #59 Igglybuff Normal / Fairy #60 Jigglypuff Normal / Fairy

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak Vivillon is entry #37 in the Paldean Pokedex.

61-90 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex # Pokemon Name Pokemon Type #61 Wigglytuff Normal / Fairy #62 Ralts Psychic / Fairy #63 Kirlia Psychic / Fairy #64 Gardevoir Psychic / Fairy #65 Gallade Psychic / Fighting #66 Drowzee Psychic #67 Hypno Psychic #68 Gastly Ghost / Poison #69 Haunter Ghost / Poison #70 Gengar Ghost / Poison #71 Tandemaus Normal #72 Maushold Normal #73 Pichu Electric #74 Pikachu Electric #75 Raichu Electric #76 Fidough Fairy #77 Dachsbun Fairy #78 Slakoth Normal #79 Vigoroth Normal #80 Slaking Normal #81 Bounsweet Grass #82 Steenee Grass #83 Tsareena Grass #84 Smoliv Grass / Normal #85 Dolliv Grass / Normal #86 Arboliva Grass / Normal #87 Bonsly Rock #88 Sudowoodo Rock #89 Rockruff Rock #90 Lycanroc Rock

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak Smoliv is entry #84 in the Paldean Pokedex.

91-120 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex # Pokemon Name Pokemon Type #91 Rolycoly Rock #92 Carkol Rock / Fire #93 Coalossal Rock / Fire #94 Shinx Electric #95 Luxio Electric #96 Luxray Electric #97 Starly Normal / Flying #98 Staravia Normal / Flying #99 Staraptor Normal / Flying #100 Oricorio Fire / Flying #101 Mareep Electric #102 Flaaffy Electric #103 Ampharos Electric #104 Petilil Grass #105 Lilligant Grass #106 Shroomish Grass #107 Breloom Grass / Fight #108 Applin Grass / Dragon #109 Flapple Grass / Dragon #110 Appletun Grass / Dragon #111 Spoink Psychic #112 Grumpig Psychic #113 Squawkabilly Normal / Flying #114 Misdreavus Ghost #115 Mismagius Ghost #116 Mahukita Fighting #117 Hariyama Fighting #118 Crabrawler Fighting #119 Crabominable Fighting / Ice #120 Salandit Poison / Fire

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak Lilligant is entry #105 in the Paldean Pokedex.

121-150 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex # Pokemon Name Pokemon Type #121 Salazzle Poison / Fire #122 Phanpy Ground #123 Donphan Ground #124 Cufant Steel #125 Copperajah Steel #126 Gible Dragon / Ground #127 Gabite Dragon / Ground #128 Garchomp Dragon / Ground #129 Nacli Rock #130 Naclstack Rock #131 Garganaci Rock #132 Wingull Water / Flying #133 Pelipper Water / Flying #134 Magikarp Water #135 Gyarados Water / Flying #136 Arrokuda Water #137 Barraskewda Water #138 Basculin Water #139 Gulpin Poison #140 Swalot Poison #141 Meowth Normal #142 Persian Normal #143 Drifloon Ghost / Flying #144 Drifblim Ghost / Flying #145 Flabébé Fairy #146 Floette Fairy #147 Florges Fairy #148 Diglett Ground #149 Dugtrio Ground #150 Torkoal Fire

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak Donphan is entry #123 in the Paldean Pokedex.

151-180 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex # Pokemon Name Pokemon Type #151 Numel Fire / Ground #152 Camerupt Fire / Ground #153 Bronzor Steel / Psychic #154 Bronzong Steel / Psychic #155 Axew Dragon #156 Fraxure Dragon #157 Maxorus Dragon #158 Mankey Fighting #159 Primeape Fighting #160 Annihilape Fighting / Ghost #161 Meditite Fighting / Psychic #162 Medicham Fighting / Psychic #163 Riolu Fighting #164 Lucario Fighting / Steel #165 Charcadet Fire #166 Armarouge Fire / Psychic #167 Ceruledge Fire / Ghost #168 Barboach Water / Ground #169 Whiscash Water / Ground #170 Tadbulb Electric #171 Bellibolt Electric #172 Goomy Dragon #173 Sliggoo Dragon #174 Goodra Dragon #175 Croagunk Poison / Fighting #176 Toxicroak Poison / Fighting #177 Wattrel Electric / Flying #178 Kilowattrel Electric / Flying #179 Eevee Normal #180 Vaporeon Water

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak Bellibolt is entry #171 in the Paldean Pokedex.

181-210 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex # Pokemon Name Pokemon Type #181 Jolteon Electric #182 Flareon Fire #183 Espeon Psychic #184 Umbreon Dark #185 Leafeon Grass #186 Glaceon Ice #187 Sylveon Fairy #188 Dunsparce Normal #189 Dundunsparce Normal #190 Deerling Normal / Grass #191 Sawsbuck Normal / Grass #192 Girafarig Normal / Psychic #193 Farigiraf Normal / Psychic #194 Grimer Poison #195 Muk Poison #196 Maschiff Dark #197 Mabosstiff Dark #198 Toxel Electric / Poison #199 Toxtricity Electric / Poison #200 Dedenne Electric / Fairy #201 Pachirisu Electric #202 Shroodle Poison / Normal #203 Grafaiai Poison / Normal #204 Stantler Normal #205 Foongus Grass / Poison #206 Amoonguss Grass / Poison #207 Voltorb Electric #208 Electrode Electric #209 Magnemite Electric / Steel #210 Magneton Electric / Steel

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak Sylveon is entry #187 and is a Fairy-type.

212-240 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex # Pokemon Name Pokemon Type #211 Magnezone Electric / Steel #212 Ditto Normal #213 Growlithe Fire #214 Arcanine Fire #215 Teddiursa Normal #216 Ursaring Normal #217 Zangoose Normal #218 Seviper Poison #219 Swablu Normal / Flying #220 Altaria Dragon / Flying #221 Skiddo Grass #222 Gogoat Grass #223 Tauros Fighting #224 Litleo Fire #225 Pyroar Fire / Normal #226 Stunky Poison / Dark #227 Skuntank Poison / Dark #228 Zorua Dark #229 Zoroark Dark #230 Sneasel Dark / Ice #231 Weavile Dark / Ice #232 Murkrow Dark / Flying #233 Honchkrow Dark / Flying #234 Gothita Psychic #235 Gothorita Psychic #236 Gothitelle Psychic #237 Sinistea Ghost #238 Polteageist Ghost #239 Mimikyu Ghost / Fairy #240 Klefki Steel / Fairy

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak Gothorita, a Psychic-type, is entry #235 in Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex.

241- 270 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex # Pokemon Name Pokemon Type #241 Indeedee Psychic / Normal #242 Bramblin Grass / Ghost #243 Brambleghast Grass / Ghost #244 Toedscool Ground / Grass #245 Toedscruel Ground / Grass #246 Tropius Grass / Flying #247 Fomantis Grass #248 Lurantis Grass #249 Klawf Rock #250 Capsakid Grass #251 Scovillain Grass / Fire #252 Cacnea Grass #253 Cacturne Grass / Dark #254 Rellor Bug #255 Rabsca Bug / Psychic #256 Venonat Bug / Poison #257 Venomoth Bug / Poison #258 Pineco Bug #259 Forretress Bug / Steel #260 Scyther Bug / Flying #261 Scizor Bug / Steel #262 Heracross Bug / Fighting #263 Flittle Psychic #264 Espathra Psychic #265 Hippopotas Ground #266 Hippowdon Ground #267 Sandile Ground / Dark #268 Krokorok Ground / Dark #269 Krookodile Ground / Dark #270 Silicobra Ground

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak Dual Bug/Poison-type Venonat is entry #256 in the Scarlet & Violet Pokedex.

271-300 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex # Pokemon Name Pokemon Type #271 Sandaconda Ground #272 Mudbray Ground #273 Mudsdale Ground #274 Larvesta Bug / Fire #275 Volcarona Bug / Fire #276 Bagon Dragon #277 Shelgon Dragon #278 Salamence Dragon / Flying #279 Tinkatink Fairy / Steel #280 Tinkatuff Fairy / Steel #281 Tinkaton Fairy / Steel #282 Hatenna Psychic #283 Hattrem Psychic #284 Hatterene Psychic / Fairy #285 Impidimp Dark / Fairy #286 Morgrem Dark / Fairy #287 Grimmsnarl Dark / Fairy #288 Wiglett Water #289 Wugtrio Water #290 Bombirdier Flying / Dark #291 Finizen Water #292 Palafin Water #293 Varoom Steel / Poison #294 Revavroom Steel / Poison #295 Cyclizar Dragon / Normal #296 Orthworm Steel #297 Sableye Dark / Ghost #298 Shuppet Ghost #299 Banette Ghost #300 Falinks Fighting

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak Tinkatuff is a dual Steel/Fairy-type Pokemon, and is entry #280 in the Paldea Pokedex.

301-330 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex # Pokemon Name Pokemon Type #301 Hawlucha Fighting / Flying #302 Spiritomb Ghost / Dark #303 Noibat Flying / Dragon #304 Noivern Flying / Dragon #305 Dreepy Dragon / Ghost #306 Drakloak Dragon / Ghost #307 Dragapult Dragon / Ghost #308 Glimmet Rock / Poison #309 Glimmora Rock / Poison #310 Rotom Electric / Ghost #311 Greavard Ghost #312 Houndstone Ghost #313 Oranguru Normal / Psychic #314 Passimian Fighting #315 Komala Normal #316 Larvitar Rock / Ground #317 Pupitar Rock / Ground #318 Tyranitar Rock / Dark #319 Stonjourner Rock #320 Eiscue Ice #321 Pincurchin Electric #322 Sandygast Ghost / Ground #323 Palossand Ghost / Ground #324 Slowpoke Water / Psychic #325 Slowbro Water / Psychic #326 Slowking Water / Psychic #327 Shellos Water #328 Gastrodon Water / Ground #329 Shellder Water #330 Cloyster Water / Ice

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak Slowpoke is entry #324 in Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex.

331-360 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex # Pokemon Name Pokemon Type #331 Qwilfish Water / Poison #332 Luvdisc Water #333 Finneon Water #334 Lumineon Water #335 Bruxish Water / Psychic #336 Alomomola Water #337 Skrelp Poison / Water #338 Dragalge Poison / Dragon #339 Clauncher Water #340 Clawitzer Water #341 Tynamo Electric #342 Eelektrik Electric #343 Eelektross Electric #344 Mareanie Poison / Water #345 Toxapex Poison / Water #346 Flamigo Flying / Fighting #347 Dratini Dragon #348 Dragonair Dragon #349 Dragonite Dragon / Flying #350 Snom Ice / Bug #351 Frosmoth Ice / Bug #352 Snover Grass / Ice #353 Abomasnow Grass / Ice #354 Delibird Ice / Flying #355 Cubchoo Ice #356 Beartic Ice #357 Snortun Ice #358 Glalie Ice #359 Froslass Ice / Ghost #360 Cryogonal Ice

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak Pawniard, entry #367 in the Pokedex, is a dual Dark/Steel-type Pokemon.

361-390 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex # Pokemon Name Pokemon Type #361 Cetoddle Ice #362 Cetitan Ice #363 Bergmite Ice #364 Avalugg Ice #365 Rufflet Normal / Flying #366 Braviary Normal / Flying #367 Pawniard Dark / Steel #368 Bisharp Dark / Steel #369 Kingambit Dark / Steel #370 Deino Dark / Dragon #371 Zweilous Dark / Dragon #372 Hydregion Dark / Dragon #373 Veluza Water / Psychic #374 Dondozo Water #375 Tatsugiri Dragon / Water #376 Great Tusk Ground / Fighting #377 Scream Tail Fairy / Psychic #378 Brute Bonnet Grass / Dark #379 Flutter Mane Ghost / Fairy #380 Slither Wing Bug / Fighting #381 Sandy Shocks Electric / Ground #382 Iron Treads Ground / Steel #383 Iron Bundle Ice / Water #384 Iron Hands Fighting / Electric #385 Iron Jugulis Dark / Flying #386 Iron Moth Fire / Poison #387 Iron Thorns Rock / Electric #388 Frigbax Dragon / Ice #389 Arctibax Dragon / Ice #390 Baxcalibur Dragon / Ice

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak Gimmighoul is entry #391 in Paldea’s Pokedex.

391-400 Pokedex Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Pokedex # Pokemon Name Pokemon Type #391 Gimmighoul Ghost #392 Gholdengo Steel / Ghost #393 Wo-Chien Dark / Grass #394 Chien-Pao Dark / Ice #395 Ting-Lu Dark / Ground #396 Chi-Yu Dark / Fire #397 Roaring Moon Dragon / Dark #398 Iron Valiant Fairy / Fighting #399 Koraidon Fighting / Dragon #400 Miraidon Electric / Fighting

While there are many Pokemon that aren’t currently going to make an appearance in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, it seems that a good number of previous species will be making the cut.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex.

