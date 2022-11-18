How to get Wattrel & Kilowattrel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Wattrel and Kilowattrel are flying/electric-type Pokemon in the Paldea region – and here, we’ll show you exactly how to get them in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Pokedex is full of new flying-type Pokemon, but the difference with Wattrel and Kilowattrel (as their name suggests) is that they also have electric-type abilities, too.

Each of these likes to fly along the coastline across Paldea, but they won’t necessarily spawn near each other – depending on where you’re hunting.

Let’s look at the spawn locations for Wattrel and Kilowattrel and at what level it evolves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Wattrel spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet Violet

Wattrel flies over the sea during the day and spawns in the following locations in the Paldea region:

Porto Marinada

Asado Desert (near water)

West Paldean Sea (coastline)

South Paldean Sea (coastline)

South Province (Area Six)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Five)

East Paldean Sea (coastline)

East Province (Area Three)

East Province (Area Two)

Game Freak All Wattrel locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Kilowattrel spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet Violet

Kilowattrel can be found “by the sea” in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so do check out the following coastal locations:

East Paldean Sea (coastline)

West Paldean Sea (coastline)

South Paldean Sea (coastline)

South Province (Area Six)

South Province (Area One)

West Province (Area One)

North Paldean Sea (coastline)

North Province (Area Three)

Lake Casseroya (near water)

Game Freak All Kilowattrel locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Wattrel into Kilowattrel

Game Freak A wild Kilowatrell in the Paldea region.

If you want to evolve your Pokemon into Kilowattrel, you’ll need to reach level 25 with your Wattrel.