Where to find Tandemaus & Maushold in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Tandemaus and Maushold are new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s where to find Tandemaus and how to evolve it into a Maushold.

A brand new Pokemon for Gen 9, Tandemaus is a Normal-type that makes its debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It evolves into Maushold, growing an extra mouse or two in the process, which is also a Normal-type Pokemon.

Below we’ll cover where you can find Tandemaus in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and how to evolve it into Maushold. We’ll also cover if Maushold can be found in the wild anywhere across Paldea and how else you can obtain it in the game.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Tandemaus is a pretty common Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Tandemaus in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Tandemaus can be found wandering around the grassy areas surrounding the following areas:

West Province (Area 2)

West Province (Area 3)

South Province (Area 2)

North Province (Area 2)

East Province (Area 3)

East Province (Area 1)

Tagtree Thicket

However, its evolved form is a little trickier to get hold of.

How to get Maushold in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Maushold doesn’t spawn in the wild, but it can be found in Tera Raids. There’s no way to ensure you find one in a raid, it’s just luck.

Therefore, keep trying Tera Raids until a Maushold appears. You should then be able to carve away its health and catch it by slinging a Pokeball in its direction.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Pokemon Company It should be clear where Tandemaus gets its name from.

How to evolve Tandemaus into Maushold

You can also obtain Maushold by catching a Tandemaus in the wild and evolving it once it reaches level 25. The Pokemon must gain a level by participating in a battle after reaching level 25 to evolve.

Article continues after ad

Auto-battles don’t count, and the Pokemon has to deal damage during the fight to trigger the evolution into Maushold.

The Maushold that appears with one baby mouse is a Pokemon Violet exclusive, and the Maushold with two baby mice is Pokemon Scarlet exclusive.

So there you have it, how to find Tandemaus and Maushold in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet | Starter Pokemon details | Scarlet & Violet Pokedex | What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s region? | Everything we know about Scarlet & Violet so far | What is Terastallizing? | All Paldean forms | All new characters