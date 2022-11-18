How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge & Armarouge in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Ceruledge and Armarouge are two of the most anticipated Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet. Here is how trainers can catch their pre-evolution Charcadet and what they need to do to evolve it.

During a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer shown in September 2022, TPCi debuted Ceruledge and Armarouge, two humanoid Pokemon the community instantly fell in love with. And it was also revealed each one would be a version exclusive.

Ceruledge – the purple Fire Blades Pokemon – is exclusive to Pokemon Violet, while Armarouge – red Fire Warrior Pokemon – can be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet. Their Fire/Ghost and Fire/Psychic typings make them forces to be reckoned with, along with their pre-evolution.

Article continues after ad

Charcadet is the pre-evo to Ceruledge and Armarouge, and this feisty fighter can be challenging to track down. But no worries, this guide will show you where you can find Charcadet and what steps you need to take to evolve it.

Where to find Charcadet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Charcadet is found in most regions of Paldea, including the South, East, and West Provinces, except some regions within each Province. However, the tiny flaming warrior is very rarely seen.

This is because Charcadet spawns as a solo Pokemon at random locations. Unlike Pawmi, Tarountula, and Lechonk; you won’t see more than one Charcadet at a given time. We’ve found that the easiest way to find Charcadet is by searching West Province (Area One).

Article continues after ad

How to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokemon Scarlet

Armarouge can’t be found in the wild in Pokemon Violet, and evolving Charcadet takes more than just grinding levels. After you catch a Charcadte, you’ll want to head to the city of Zapipico. Here you will find an NPC with a pink plaid shirt standing next to a small water fountain, and he will have an orange dialogue bubble above his head that reads, “Fancy a trade?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He will explain he wants to trade you an auspicious item in exchange for 10 Bronzor Fragments. You can collect Bronzor Fragments by defeating them in battle. Once you’ve gathered enough, return to the man and trade your fragments for the Auspicious Armor.

Article continues after ad

Give the Auspicious Armor to your Charcadet, and it will evolve into an Armarouge.

How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokemon Violet

The first few steps are identical to the ones listed above. Find the NPC in Zapipico who is offering players a trade. However, he will ask you for 10 Sinistea Fragments in exchange for Malicious Armor. These fragments are earned by defeating Sinistea in battle.

Give your Charcadet the Malicious Armor, which will evolve into the Fire Blade Pokemon Ceruledge.

The Pokemon Company

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet | Starter Pokemon details | Scarlet & Violet Pokedex | What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s region? | Everything we know about Scarlet & Violet so far | What is Terastallizing? | All Paldean forms | All new characters