Tatsugiri spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Colors & Commander ability explained

If you’re traveling through Paldea and see bits of sushi on the ground, don’t be alarmed. Tatsugiri is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Mimicry Pokemon, taking on the appearance of Sushi and teaming up with Dondozo.

While the Paldea region of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is based on the country of Spain, a few references to Japanese and Chinese culture have made their way into the games. The first is a new sushi Pokemon named Tatsugiri that resembles a piece of Nigiri.

And much like sushi, Tatsugiri comes with different toppings: Egg, Salmon, and Tuna. And while these might seem like a fun way to add variety to a new Pokemon, their colors have an effect in battle when partnered with Dondozo.

This guide will explain where players can find Tatsugiri, what its colors mean, and how its Commander ability works in battle.

How to get Tatsugiri in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Tatsugiri is found in and around Casseroya Lake. This is the only place in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that the sushi Pokemon spawns, and there are a ton of these yellow, pink, and red creatures swimming and walking all around the lake.

Tatsugiri colors and Commander ability explains

Tatsugiri is a weak Pokemon according to its dex entry, so it chooses to team up with Dondozo to offset its weakness. This team-up translates into gameplay via Tatsugiri’s Commander ability, and here’s how it works.

During a double battle, if Tatsugiri and an ally Dondozo are on the field simultaneously, the Tatsugiri will jump inside the Dondozo and issue commands from the inside. This renders the Tatsugiri invulnerable while inside Dondozo’s mouth, but it also cannot make moves of its own.

When it enters the Pokemon’s mouth, it gives Dondozo a +2 omni-boost. And that’s just the beginning of this partnership. Every time Dondozo uses the move Order Up with a Tatsugiri in its mouth, it will gain a stat boost that correlates with the color of Tatsugiri’s topping.

Orange/Red = Defense

Pink = Attack

Yellow = Speed

If the Dondozo is knocked out, the Tatsugiri will be spat out and rejoin the battle on its own. For it to go inside another Dondozo, it will have to re-enter the battle by being swapped out for another Pokemon.