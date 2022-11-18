How to get Misdreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Paradox form

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Misdreavus and its evolution Mismagius return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet alongside a brand new paradox form exclusive to Scarlet version. Here’s everything players need to know about them.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a variety of new Ghost-type Pokemon for trainers to encounter, like the adorable Greavard or the mischievous Gimmighoul.

However, plenty of Ghost-type Pokemon from past Generations have returned as well, including Misdreavus and its evolution Mismagius — which are exclusive to Pokemon Violet version.

Additionally, Misdreavus received a brand new Ancient form called Flutter Mane, which is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet. Here’s everything trainers need to know about the Misdreavus family in Generation 9.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Misdreavus in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

First off, Pokemon Violet trainers looking to catch a Misdreavus for themselves should only look at night. Additionally, Misdreavous are often found near ponds.

Specifically, players should look for Misdreavus in the following areas:

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Six)

West Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area Three) – around the southern area

Glaseado Mountain – near the rivers and streams on the western side

North Province (Area One) – near the rocky, western side

East Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket

Zapapico

East Province (Area One)

The Pokemon Company As a Ghost-type, Misdreavus is only found roaming Paldea at night.

Where to find Mismagius in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While Mismagius is found in fewer areas than Misdreavus, players can still find it out in the wild. Like its pre-evolution, Mismagius is only found at night and commonly around ponds and lakes.

Trainers can find Mismagius in the following locations:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

South Province (Area Six) – near the mouth of the river

Casserova Lake

Glaseado River – around the ponds and rivers on the western side

North Province (Area One) – around the lake in the northeastern corner

The Pokemon Company Like Misdreavus, Mismagius is only found at night around areas with water.

How to evolve Misdreavus into Mismagius

If players want to raise a Misdreavus all the way to Mismagius, evolving it is a simple process. Trainers who want to evolve Misdreavus simply need to use a Dusk Stone.

Article continues after ad

Evolution stones can be found across the Paldea region or can be purchased from the Delibird shop.

Where to find Flutter Mane: Paradox form

Finally, Misdreavus received a new Ancient paradox form exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet. So while Scarlet version owners can’t catch Misdreavus in their game, they can catch its Ancient form, Flutter Mane.

Here’s where players can find Flutter Mane in Pokemon Scarlet:

The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero) – players must reach the endgame credits first

Additionally, while Flutter Mane looks similar to Misdreavus it has a new type combo: Ghost/Fairy. This makes it the second Pokemon with that type combination aside from Alola’s Mimikyu.

And that’s everything players need to know about finding Misdreavus, Mismagius, and Flutter Mane in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Article continues after ad

All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet | Starter Pokemon details | Scarlet & Violet Pokedex | What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s region? | Everything we know about Scarlet & Violet so far | What is Terastallizing? | All Paldean forms | All new characters