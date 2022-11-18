How to catch and evolve Capsakid in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Scovillain evolution method

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers looking to catch, and evolve, Capsakid are in luck. Our guide will show you exactly where to find one and explain the Scovillain evolution method.
The spicy pepper Pokemon, Capsakid, might look like an innocent Grass-type at first glance.
However, those who manage to evolve it will turn this pepper red as it becomes a Fire/Grass-type, with two peppers for heads on one body.
Here, we will show you how to cross off these two Pokemon in the Pokedex, and explain how to evolve Capsakid into Scovillain.
Where to find Capsakid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Capsakid only appears in three locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and those are:
- Asado Desert
- West Province (Area One)
- South Province (Area Two)
How to get Scovillian in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Scovillain is “rarely seen” and doesn’t appear in the same places as its smaller form. It can be found in mountainous areas according to the Pokedex, including the following locations:
- South Province (Area Six)
- Alfornada
- Tagtree Thicket
- Glaseado Mountain
- North Province (Area One)
- North Province (Area Three)
How Capsakid evolves into Scovillain: Evolution method
To evolve Capsakid into Scovillain in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to use a Fire Stone – as that is its evolution method.
Evolution stones are dotted around the Paldea region, so if you come across a Fire Stone, you now know when to use it!