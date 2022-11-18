How to catch and evolve Capsakid in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Scovillain evolution method

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers looking to catch, and evolve, Capsakid are in luck. Our guide will show you exactly where to find one and explain the Scovillain evolution method.

The spicy pepper Pokemon, Capsakid, might look like an innocent Grass-type at first glance.

However, those who manage to evolve it will turn this pepper red as it becomes a Fire/Grass-type, with two peppers for heads on one body.

Here, we will show you how to cross off these two Pokemon in the Pokedex, and explain how to evolve Capsakid into Scovillain.

Where to find Capsakid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Capsakid only appears in three locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and those are:

Asado Desert

West Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two)

Game Freak All Capsakid locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Scovillian in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Scovillain is “rarely seen” and doesn’t appear in the same places as its smaller form. It can be found in mountainous areas according to the Pokedex, including the following locations:

South Province (Area Six)

Alfornada

Tagtree Thicket

Glaseado Mountain

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Three)

Game Freak All Scovillain spawn locations in Scarlet and Violet.

How Capsakid evolves into Scovillain: Evolution method

Game Freak Looking for a Scovillain? Here’s how to get it.

To evolve Capsakid into Scovillain in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to use a Fire Stone – as that is its evolution method.

Evolution stones are dotted around the Paldea region, so if you come across a Fire Stone, you now know when to use it!