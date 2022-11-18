Pokemon Scarlet & Violet gym order: All paths level order

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet being the series’ first open-world experience, it’s easy for players to get turned around. This guide will help players find their way around Paldea by showing which order they should take on the game’s gyms, titan, and Star Street challenges.

Pokemon games are traditionally pretty linear. Players go from one gym to the next in a set order and are periodically interrupted by the game’s antagonists. But Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are different.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet offers three distinct storylines spread across an open world. While there isn’t any level scaling, players can choose to progress these storylines in any order they see fit. If players want to face the gym in Glaseado Mountain with level 40+ Pokemon, they can right off the rip.

But for those who want a more traditional Pokemon experience where they face gyms and challenges that gradually increase in level, we’ve got you covered. This guide will show players the proper gym order in Scarlet & Violet, as well as what order they should tackle the Path of Legends and Operation Star Street.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet level order: gyms, titan, & Team Star

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, there are three different storylines, and each challenge within each storyline can be completed in any order:

Victory Road (gym battles)

Path of Legends (Titan Pokemon)

Operation Star Street (Team Star battles)

Here is the proper level order of challenges, as well as where each one is located on the map of Paldea:

Here is the correct order to play through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet according to levels.

1. Bug Gym Leader Katy – Cortondo

The first stop on a trainers’ journey through Paldea is Cortonda, home of the Bug-type gym leader Katy. This gym is a bit of a pushover because of the low level and type disadvantage.

Katy’s Team:

Pokemon Type Level Nymph Bug 14 Tarountula Bug 14 Teddiursa Bug (Tera Type) 15

2. Klawf Titan – South Province (Area Three)

Next is Klawf, the Crab Titan Pokemon, which introduces players to how Titan battles work throughout the rest of the story. And once again, this low-level encounter isn’t much to remark at.

Pokemon Type Level Klawf Rock 16

3. Grass Gym Leader Brassius – Artazon

Artazon’s gym leader is yet another that opens its Pokemon up to a world of weaknesses, and it also doesn’t help that his Pokemon are only marginally higher level than that of Gym one.

Pokemon Type Level Petilil Grass 16 Smoliv Grass/Normal 16 Sudowoodo Grass (Tera Type) 17

4. Bombirdier Titan – West Province (Area One)

Bombirdier is where battles start to get a little bit tough if players don’t start paying attention to their Pokemon’s levels or type matchups. It’s also easy to stumble upon early if players tread off the beaten path.

Pokemon Type Level Bombirdier Flying/Dark 19

5. Team Star leader Giacomo – West Province (Area One)

While heading toward Cascarrafa from the Bombirdier Titan, players will stumble upon the lowest-level Team Star camp. It’s ruled by Team Star’s Dark-type leader Giacomo, and it introduces into how Team Star likes to do battle.

Pokemon Type Level Pawniard Dark 21 Revavaroom Dark 20

6. Electric Gym Leader Iono – Levincia

The high-energy streamer who doubles as a gym leader – Iono – is next on the list. While her Pokemon’s levels may not match the height of her energy, their type advantages can make an unprepared trainer wish they never joined her live stream.

Pokemon Type Level Wattrel Electric/Flying 23 Luxio Electric 23 Bellibolt Electric 23 Mismagious Electric (Tera Type) 24

7. Team Star leader Mela – East Province (Area One)

Team Star’s fire leader is another trainer that opens themselves up to fundamental type disadvantages. She may be up there in levels, but dousing this trainer with water is a super effective tactic.

Pokemon Type Level Torkoal Fire 27 Revavroom Fire 26

8. Orthworm Titan – East Province (Area Three)

This titan encounter can be pretty underwhelming, depending on your choice of starter. Even a low-level Fuecoco evo can easily take down this titan since it’s feeble against fire-type moves. But checking this one off gives players yet another upgrade for their Legendary bike.

Pokemon Type Level Orthworm Steel 28

9. Water Gym Leader Kofu – Cascarrafa

Cascarrafa’s Water-type gym leader can put a hurting on trainers if they go into this fight unprepared. Veluza alone is enough to cause trouble, but Kofu’s ace Crabominable is an absolute powerhouse save for its Tera Type change.

Pokemon Type Level Veluza Water/Psychic 29 Wugtrio Water 29 Crabominable Water (Tera Type) 30

10. Team Star Leader Atticus – Tagtree Thicket

Atticus is a formidable foe mainly due to his ability to set poison. This can quickly whittle away a Pokemon’s health if the battle is too long, so players will want to be ready to deal with his Poison-type setup.

Pokemon Type Level Skuntank Poison/Dark 32 Muk Poison 32 Revavroom Steel/Poison 33 Revavroom Poison 32

11. Normal Gym Leader Larry – Medali

Medali’s gym leader is the unassuming Normal-type wielder, Larry. Leave your Ghost-types at home for this battle, and make sure to stock up on Fighting-type moves and Larry will be easy to take down despite the level of his Pokemon.

Pokemon Type Level Komala Normal 35 Dudunsparce Normal 35 Staraptor Normal (Tera Type) 36

12. Ghost Gym Leader Ryme – Montenevera

For this next gym, trainers will have to trek deep into Glaseado Mountain to reach the town of Montenevera. Here, Ryme waits to battle trainers with her Pokemon or lyrical prowess. Luckily, Paldea is filled with new and returning Ghost-types that can help even the playing field.

Pokemon Type Level Mimikyu Ghost/Fairy 41 Banette Ghost 41 Houndstone Ghost 41 Toxtricity (Low Key Form) Ghost (Tera Type) 42

13. Future/Past Donphan Titan – Asado Dessert

Here is where players will be introduced to the first Paradox Pokemon, which happens to be a Titan. If you are in Pokemon Violet, you will fight Future Donphan, aka Iron Treads. And Scarlet players will face Past Donphan, aka Great Tusk.

Iron Treads Ground/Steel 44 Great Tusk Ground/Fighting 44

14. Psychic Gym Leader Tulip – Alfornada

Alfronada is a town you can easily wander into early in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but you won’t want to take on Tulip until much later in your playthrough. Her Psychic Pokemon are no joke and are tough to take down, even with a high-level team.

Pokemon Type Level Farigirag Normal/Psychic 44 Gardevoir Psychic/Fairy 44 Espathra Psychic 44 Florges Psychic (Tera Type) 45

15. Ice Gym Leader Grush – Glaseado

Players will again need to trek up Glaseado Mountain to take on the final gym leader, Grusha. And with a team of powerful Ice-type Pokemon, it makes sense for them to be the final stepping stone before the elite four.

Pokemon Type Level Frosmoth Ice/Bug 47 Beartic Ice 47 Cetitan Ice 47 Altaria Ice (Tera Type) 48

16. Team Star Leader Ortega – North Province (Area Three)

As the snow dissipates in the far northern regions of Paldea, players will find the camp of Team Star’s fairy-type leader Ortega. He isn’t the most challenging trainer, but a team of level 50+ Pokemon is no pushover.

Pokemon Type Level Azumarill Water/Fairy 50 Wigglytuff Normal/Fairy 50 Dachsbun Fairy 51 Revavaroom Fairy 50

17. Dondozo & Tatsugiri Titans – Casseroya Lake

This titanous duo is the penultimate challenge for the three main paths of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and it also concludes the Path of Legends. It fits for a battle this challenging grants the trainer the final Legendary bike upgrade.

Pokemon Type Level Dondozo Water 55 Tatsugiri Dragon/Water 55

18. Team Star Leader Eri – North Province (Area One)

Eri is all that stands between the trainer and the end-game content. Overcoming this elite Team Star Leader’s team of Fighting-type Pokemon is no small feat, especially considering the Team Star challenge beforehand. Still, it’s a final battle worthy of putting Team Star to rest.

Pokemon Type Level Toxicroak Poison/Fighting 55 Passimian Fighting 55 Lucario Fighting/Steel 55 Annihilape Fighting/Ghost 55 Revavroom Fighting 56

From here, players will have to take on equally challenging battles against the Elite Four, Casseiopia, and Arven. This will lead to a fairly linear post-game with few options to explore.

From here, players will have to take on equally challenging battles against the Elite Four, Casseiopia, and Arven. This will lead to a fairly linear post-game with few options to explore.

