How to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Bramblin is a new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet that resembles a western-style tumbleweed, and it also has a hidden evolution turning it into the slightly more terrifying Brambleghast. Here’s how to get them.

Pokemon fans are too familiar with Game Freak turning inanimate objects into living creatures. Lawnmowers, key rings, car engines: The Pokemon Company has found a way to turn ordinary items into loveable monsters.

Bramblin is yet another case of a seemingly random item being turned into a Pokemon, and it even has a sad story to boot. According to its dex entry, Bramblin is made up of lost souls unable to move on to the afterlife blown around by the wind until they end up trapped in a ball of dried grass.

Known as the Tumbleweed Pokemon, Bramblin can be found in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet being blown around Paldea. But what’s even more interesting is its peculiar method of evolving.

Where to find Bramblin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Bramblin is found in a couple of different regions in Paldea. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that both locations are deserts. Bramblin can be found in Asado Desert as well as in East Province (Area Three)

How to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast

Bramblin is one of two Pokemon introduced in Gen 9 that share a new evolution method. In order to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast, players need to use the Let’s Go mechanic and walk 1,000 steps with Pawmo.

To do this, make sure Bramblin is the first member of your party and press R or ZR to send Pawmo out of its Pokeball. After walking 1,000 steps, you will need to level up your Bramblin once, and it will evolve into Brambleghast. This can be done in battle or using Rare Candy or XP Candy.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

