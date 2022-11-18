Where to find Nacli, Naclstack, & Garganacl in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have introduced a Rock-type Pokemon based on clumps of rock salt. Nacli appears all throughout the southern areas of Paldea, and can be evolved twice following the guide below.

Pokemon fans have seen many odd sources of inspiration become new species over the past Nine Generations. From bags of trash becoming Trubbish to a set of keys creating Klefki, there has been no shortage of odd designs over the years.

However, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have picked a curious source for the newest Rock-type Pokemon, which is based on a lump of rock salt. Nacli and its two additional evolutions are definitely a bizarre option to add to a team, but their typing can make them a surprisingly lucrative choice for players.

Below is everything trainers need to know about Nacli and how to evolve it into Naclstack and Garganacl.

Nacli spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking to find Nacli will be able to encounter it in most southern parts of Paldea:

Tagtree Thicket

North Province (Area Two)

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Two)

East Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Six)

West Province (Area One)

West Province (Area Two)

Asado Desert

The Pokemon Company Nacli can appear in move southern areas of Paldea

Naclstack spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers will also be able to find the Stage One evolution Naclstack in the northern areas of Paldea:

Casserova Lake coast

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two)

North Province (Area Three)

Glaseado Mountain

Tagtree Thicket

Zapapico

West Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Six)

The Pokemon Company Pokemon trainers can fin Naclstack in the north

How to evolve Nacli into Naclstack

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players raising Nacli will see it evolve into Naclstack at level 24.

Those who would rather skip raising Nacli can also opt to catch Naclstack instead, and then raise it to evolve into its final evolutionary form.

Where to find Garganacl in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Garganacl, the third stage evolution of Nacli, can only be found in the caves of Area Zero after the player has beaten all three of the game’s paths.

How to evolve Naclstack into Garganacl

Pokemon trainers looking to raise a powerful Paldea Rock-type will see their Nalstack evolve in Garganacl at level 38.

At this point, Naclstack trades its four-legged pose for a bi-pedal form. Similar to Galar’s Stonjournerr, it towers over the trainer with protruding rock salt growths on its shoulders. While not the cutest Pokemon Paldea has to offer, it is sure to pack a punch in battle.

