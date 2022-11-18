Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Evolution method

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Sneasel is a fan-favorite Pokemon that’s returning in Scarlet & Violet, so we’ve put together a handy guide to help you find it on the Paldea map and evolve it into Weavile.

Ever since it debuted all the way back in Gold & Silver, Sneasel and its evolution Weavile have become iconic in the Pokemon franchise, with fans always wondering if they’ll return in the next big game.

The good news is that Sneasel, Weavile, and even its Hisuian evolution Sneasler will all be available to add to your team in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – but they’re not the easiest Pokemon to get hold of.

Article continues after ad

Below, you’ll find the best locations to encounter Sneasel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as well as details of how to evolve it into Weavile and how to get Sneasler.

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Sneasel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sneasel can be found across a large portion of the northern side of the Paldea map, but your best bet is to search Glaseado Mountain, specifically along Dalizapa Passage.

How to evolve Sneasel into Weavile in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To evolve Sneasel into Weavile, you’ll need to give it a Razor Claw to hold and have it level up at night. You’ll know if it’s considered nighttime in the game because the sky will be dark.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s also possible to encounter Weavile in the wild in the Glaseado Mountain area at night, but it will be much harder to find than its pre-evolution Sneasel.

Article continues after ad

How to get Sneasler in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The only way to get Hisuian Sneasel and its evolution Sneasler will be to transfer them from Pokemon Home. Unfortunately, this option won’t be available until spring 2023, so you can’t get them at launch.

That’s everything you need to know about Sneasel, Weavile, and Sneasler! Check out some more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet | Starter Pokemon details | Scarlet & Violet Pokedex | What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s region? | Everything we know about Scarlet & Violet so far | What is Terastallizing? | All Paldean forms | All new characters