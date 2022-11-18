Where to find rare Rellor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to evolve into Rabsca

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Rellor is one of the rarest Bug-types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it has a different evolution method to many others in the Gen 9 Pokedex. Here’s where to find Rellor and how to evolve it into Rabsca.

There are a few monsters that are significantly more difficult to catch and evolve than usual.

Rellor is a tiny bug-type Pokemon, but you would be terribly wrong to assume that it will spawn in the long grass – or that it will evolve after a specific amount of levels have been reached.

Here, we’ll show you exactly where Rellor spawns and explain how Rabsca’s evolution method works in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Rellor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Spawn locations

Rellor can only be found in one location on the Paldea region map, and that is the Asado Desert.

The tiny insect does not spawn in all quadrants of the sandy space, though, so use the map below to guide you on your travels.

Game Freak Rellor spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Rabsca in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re wondering why you can’t see any wild Rabsca walking around the Paldea region map, the Pokemon does not spawn as normal.

How to get Rabsca in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Game Freak Rabsca does not spawn like other Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.

The only way to obtain a Rabsca is to evolve Rellor, using the Let’s Go feature in-game.

Instructions on what to do can be found below.

How Rellor evolves into Rabsca: Evolution method explained

Rellor has a very different evolution method to other Pokemon, so if you want to get a Rabsca, you will need to follow these steps:

Open up Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Catch a Rellor at Asado Desert. Make Rellor the first member of your Pokemon party. Activate ‘Let’s Go’ mode on Rellor using the R button on your Nintendo Switch. Walk 1,000 steps with Rellor using ‘Let’s Go’ mode. Once the steps are complete, level it up once using an XP Candy, Rare Candy, or battling. Rellor will now evolve into Rabsca!

Now that you know where to find a Rellor, and how it evolves into Rabsca, it’s over to you!