Where to find Foongus, Amoonguss, & Brute Bonnet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Generation 5’s Grass and Poison-type Pokemon Foongus and Amoonguss return in Scarlet & Violet, alongside a brand new form. Here’s everything trainers need to know to find them.

Unova’s sneaky Pokeball-shaped mushroom Pokemon, Foongus and Amoonguss, return in Scarlet & Violet’s vast Paldea region.

However, this time, the Pokemon comes with an all-new form called Brute Bonnet, which is its Ancient Form, similar to Donphan’s Great Tusk form.

Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Foongus, Amoonguss, and its new Brute Bonnet Ancient form in Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Foongus in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Foongus is only found in two general areas in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, near the northern area of Paldea.

Article continues after ad

Specifically, trainers can find Foongus in the following areas listed below:

West Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket

Between North Province (Area One) and (Area Two) – in the middle of the two rocky areas

The Pokemon Company Foongus is only found in two areas near the northern reaches of Paldea.

Where to find Amoonguss in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Similar to its pre-evolution Amoonguss is also only found in two general areas in Paldea, making it reasonably uncommon to find.

Trainers wanting to catch an Amoonguss can find it in the areas below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Casseroya Lake – found around the northern coast

Between North Province (Area One) and (Area Two) – in the middle of the two rocky areas

The Pokemon Company Amoonguss can only be found in two areas in Paldea.

How to evolve Foongus into Amoonguss

Thankfully, players familiar with Pokemon Black & White won’t need to remember anything new to evolve Foongus. Players need to raise it to level 39 to evolve into Amoonguss.

Though level 39 is quite a high investment, Amoonguss is an excellent defensive Pokemon, despite its Grass typing. Additionally, it benefits significantly from status moves like Toxic thanks to its decent bulk.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Brute Bonnet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Finally, players who own Pokemon Scarlet can look out for Brute Bonnet, the Ancient paradox Form of Amoonguss. Unlike Foongus and Amoonguss, Brute Bonnet is a Grass/Dark-type Pokemon.

Brute Bonnet is found in the following areas:

The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero) – found only after reaching the in-game credits.

And that’s everything players need to know about finding Foongus, Amoonguss, and Brute Bonnet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet | Starter Pokemon details | Scarlet & Violet Pokedex | What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s region? | Everything we know about Scarlet & Violet so far | What is Terastallizing? | All Paldean forms | All new characters