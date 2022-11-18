Where to find Foongus, Amoonguss, & Brute Bonnet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Generation 5’s Grass and Poison-type Pokemon Foongus and Amoonguss return in Scarlet & Violet, alongside a brand new form. Here’s everything trainers need to know to find them.
Unova’s sneaky Pokeball-shaped mushroom Pokemon, Foongus and Amoonguss, return in Scarlet & Violet’s vast Paldea region.
However, this time, the Pokemon comes with an all-new form called Brute Bonnet, which is its Ancient Form, similar to Donphan’s Great Tusk form.
Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Foongus, Amoonguss, and its new Brute Bonnet Ancient form in Scarlet & Violet.
Where to find Foongus in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Foongus is only found in two general areas in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, near the northern area of Paldea.
Specifically, trainers can find Foongus in the following areas listed below:
- West Province (Area Three)
- Tagtree Thicket
- Between North Province (Area One) and (Area Two) – in the middle of the two rocky areas
Where to find Amoonguss in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Similar to its pre-evolution Amoonguss is also only found in two general areas in Paldea, making it reasonably uncommon to find.
Trainers wanting to catch an Amoonguss can find it in the areas below:
- Casseroya Lake – found around the northern coast
- Between North Province (Area One) and (Area Two) – in the middle of the two rocky areas
How to evolve Foongus into Amoonguss
Thankfully, players familiar with Pokemon Black & White won’t need to remember anything new to evolve Foongus. Players need to raise it to level 39 to evolve into Amoonguss.
Though level 39 is quite a high investment, Amoonguss is an excellent defensive Pokemon, despite its Grass typing. Additionally, it benefits significantly from status moves like Toxic thanks to its decent bulk.
Where to find Brute Bonnet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Finally, players who own Pokemon Scarlet can look out for Brute Bonnet, the Ancient paradox Form of Amoonguss. Unlike Foongus and Amoonguss, Brute Bonnet is a Grass/Dark-type Pokemon.
Brute Bonnet is found in the following areas:
- The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero) – found only after reaching the in-game credits.
And that’s everything players need to know about finding Foongus, Amoonguss, and Brute Bonnet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:
