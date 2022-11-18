Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can add the creepy Ghost-type Mimikyu to their teams while exploring the Paldea region. Below is everything you need to know to find and catch it.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will have numerous new and returning Ghost-type Pokemon to catch while exploring the Paldea region. Of these, one Alolan species has many very excited. Mimikyu, known for its disturbing Pikachu costume and Pokedex entry, will again be lurking for players to encounter.

Mimikyu has become a particular favorite among many fans of the series for its desire to be loved. According to its description, under the costume, its appearance is so horrifying any who see it dies of shock. Despite this, the Pokemon is lonely and wants to connect with others – even if it could cause their untimely demise.

Below is everything trainers need to know to find and catch Mimikyu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Mimikyu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking to find Mimikyu will only have a few wooded areas to check, including the Tagtree Thicket, the wooded area directly above The Great Crater of Paldea, and in the East Province (Area Two) against the river.

The Pokemon Company Mimikyu lingers in a few small locations

Mimikyu does not evolve, but it does have two forms, Disguised and Busted.

The busted form is particularly upsetting, as it looks as though the Pikachu it is dressed as has broken its neck. All around, Mimikyu is deeply unsettling – if weirdly cute – pick for any trainer’s Pokemon team.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

