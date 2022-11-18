How to get Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: locations and Eeveelutions explained

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will likely be eager to spot an Eevee for their starting team. This guide will tell you where to find an adorable Eevee, and how to evolve it into one of its eight Eeveelutions.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will again be able to look forward to Eevee and its eight “Eeveelutions” while exploring the Paldea region. The adorable mascot for the franchise is heavily sought after by players of any generation for its versatility on a team.

Eevee can learn a variety of moves, and can be evolved into eight different Pokemon types to help fill gaps on a team. Someone lacking a Water-type can aim to raise a Vaporeon while a player in need of a solid Fire-type will want a Flareon.

Because it can evolve into eight different types, there are also a variety of different weaknesses and resistances Eevee and its evolutions can obtain. Players can even choose to catch multiple Eevee, and raise a team of different Eeveelutions to travel through the Paldea region with.

Does Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a new Eeveelution?

Currently, Scarlet & Violet do not have a new Eeveelution.

Pokemon Eevee returns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

It is possible potential DLC for the games could introduce another Eeveelution, but at this time there has been no official announcement from Game Freak or Nintendo confirming new Eeveelutions.

Where to find Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can find both Eevee and its Eeveelutions throughout Paldea. Eevee can be found in the West Province (Area Three) and South Province (Area Two).

The Pokemon Company Eevee can be found outside of cities

How to Evolve Eevee into Flareon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players looking for a Fire-type will want to consider evolving their Eevee into Flareon.

Flareon is one of the three original Eeveelutions and can be obtained by using a Fire Stone on an Eevee of any level at any time of day.

Fire Stones can be found hidden around maps, purchased from stores, or given by NPCs.

How to Evolve Eevee into Jolteon

Fans of Electric-type Pokemon may want to evolve their adorable Eevee into a Jolteon.

Like Flareon, Jolteon is one of the first three Eeveelutions, and can be obtained by using a Thunder Stone an Eevee of any level at any time of day.

Thunder Stones can be found hidden around maps, purchased from stores, or given as gifts by NPCs.

How to Evolve Eevee into Vaporeon

Those wanting a well-rounded Water-type may want to evolve their Eevee into a Vaporeon.

Vapreon is the last of the original Eeveelutions from the Kanto region. It can be obtained by using a Water Stone on an Eevee of any level at any time of day.

Thunder Stones can be found hidden around maps, purchased from stores, or given as gifts by NPCs.

How to Evolve Eevee into Espeon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans who need a powerful Psychic-type will want to evolve their Eevee into Espeon.

Espeon is one of two Eeveelutions from the Johto region of Gen 2. It can be obtained by evolving Eevee during the daytime with a high Happiness level.

Items like the Soothe Bell can help raise Pokemon Happiness, as well as grooming it, feeding it, and using it in battle.

How to Evolve Eevee into Umbreon

Pokemon trainers who love Dark-Types will want to consider evolving their Eevee into Umbreon.

Umbreon is the second Eeveelution from the Johto region in Gen 2. It can be obtained by evolving Eevee during the nighttime with a high Happiness level.

Items like the Soothe Bell can help raise Pokemon Happiness, as well as grooming it, feeding it, and using it in battle.

How to Evolve Eevee into Leafeon

Unlike the previous Eeveelutions, Leafeon has had an interesting progression with its evolution requirements. Despite this, it is a great Grass-type pick for Eevee fans.

Leafeon is one of two Eeveelutions introduced during Sinnoh’s Gen 4. Originally, it evolved by having a successful battle beside the Mossy Rock.

However, in recent games this has been changed. Players can now evolve their Eevee into Leafeon by using a Leaf Stone on it.

Leaf Stones can be found hidden around maps, purchased from stores, or given as gifts by NPCs.

How to Evolve Eevee into Glaceon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can benefit greatly from evolving their Eevee into the Ice-type Glaceon.

Like Leafeon, Glaceon’s evolution requirements have changed over the years. Eevee no longer requires an Ice Rock to evolve. Instead, players can use an Ice Stone on it.

Ice Stones can be found hidden around maps, purchased from stores, or given as gifts by NPCs.

How to Evolve Eevee into Sylveon

Introduced in Generation 6’s Kalos region, the Fairy-type Eeveelution Sylveon is one of the most popular evolution options for Eevee trainers.

Obtaining Sylveon can be a lot of work. First, players must either catch an Eevee that knows a Fairy-type move or teach an Eevee a Fairy-type move before it evolves into something else. After this, the Eevee must have a very high Friendship level with its trainer.

While evolving Sylveon can take a lot of work, powerful attacks like Moonblast make it an effort with making.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

