Where to find Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir, Gallade, & Iron Valiant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will be able to capture and raise Ralts in the Paldea region, and those who are playing Violet will have the opportunity to encounter Future Form Paradox Pokemon Iron Valiant.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will see many mascot Pokemon included in the Gen 9 Padea Pokedex. Fan favorites like Pikachu and Eevee will be spotted in the wild, and other popular options like Ralts have also made their way into the new region.

Ralts was first introduced to the Pokemon games in Generation Three’s Hoenn region. The companion of Wally, the Pokemon has received a divergent Stage Two Evolution and a Mega Evolution as it has appeared in additional regions. Now in Scarlet & Violet, it will receive a Future Form exclusive to Violet.

Below is everything trainers need to know to find and evolve Ralts into Gardevoir or Gallade, and how to find Iron Valiant in Violet.

Ralts spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers will find Ralts in only one location on the Paldea Map: South Province (Area One) between the cities.

The Pokemon Company Ralts lives near the cities of southern Paldea

Kirlia spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking to catch Kirlia will have several locations to pick around the Paldean map:

Porto Marinada

Glaseado Mountain near the city

East Province (Area Two) near the costal city

The Pokemon Company Kirlia can be found in three main areas around Paldea

Where to find Gallade in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers will also be able to encounter the Stage Two evolution Gallade in remote areas of Paldea:

The northern parts of Glaseado Mountain near North Province (Area Three)

In the snowy and upper area of North Province (Area One)

Below Glaseado Mountain and the lower part of Tagtree Thicket

South Province (Area Six)

The Pokemon Company Gallade is a rare spawn in Paldea

How to evolve Ralts into Kirlia

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players raising Ralts will see it evolve into Kirlia at level 20.

The Pokemon Company Kirlia appears around Paldea

How to evolve Kirlia into Gardevoir or Gallade

Once players have obtained Kirlia, they will have a few choices to make to evolve it into Gallade or Gardevoir. Kirlia will naturally evolve into Psychic/Fairy-type Gardevoir regardless of gender at level 30.

However, those with a male Kirlia can choose to use a Dawn Stone on it before level 30. This will evolve the Kirlia into the Psychic/Fighting-type Gallade.

Both Pokemon have their strengths depending on their typing, and players may choose one over the other to help round out the types already on their teams.

How to find Iron Valiant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While Ralts and its standard evolutions will both be present in Scarlet and Violet. Only players with Violet will be able to catch Future Form Iron Valiant.

Iron Valiant can be caught in The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero).

To obtain Iron Valiant on Scarlet, players will need to either play in Co-op Mode with a friend possessing Violet, or make a trade with a friend who has already caught Iron Valiant.

**More than one Iron Valiant can be caught in Violet.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

