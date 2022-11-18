Where to find Paldean Tauros forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Fighting, fire & water

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Paldean Tauros comes in three forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including: fighting-type, fire-type, and water-type. Here’s how to find all forms of Paldean Tauros, with specific spawn locations.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have added a boatload of new monsters to the Pokedex, and the doors are now open to the latest region, which has brought with it a few surprises.

Paldean Tauros is a little different from other regional forms in Gen 9, as it has been broken up into three separate forms – each of which differs in terms of its type.

All Paldean Tauros forms

There are three different forms for Paldean Tauros, available across the Paldea region map:

Fighting-type Paldean Tauros

Fighting/water-type Paldean Tauros

Fighting/fire-type Paldean Tauros

Now that you know what you’re looking for let’s take a look at how to find each of them.

Where to find Paldean Tauros fighting-type in Pokemon Scarlet Violet?

Game Freak Paldean Tauros in the wild.

The fighting-type Tauros form is the easiest to be found and can be seen in the early game at Artazon (East) running around in the fields.

You won’t have any trouble seeing the Pokemon in various locations, while the other two are a little more tricky.

Game Freak Here’s where to find Paldean Tauros.

Paldean Tauros water-type spawn locations

Game Freak Paldean Tauros in its fighting/water-type form.

The water-type Paldean Tauros can only be found in Pokemon Violet, as it is a version exclusive.

Location-wise, it can be found at the following locations:

East Province (Area Three)

Asado Desert (the top end)

Zapapico

These usually appear in groups of Tauros, so watch out for herds forming nearby. If you wish to get it in both Scarlet and Violet, you will need to use the trading mechanic.

Paldean Tauros fire-type spawn locations

The fire-type Paldean Tauros is “very rarely seen” and can only be found in Pokemon Scarlet, as it is also a version exclusive.

Location-wise, it can be found at the following locations:

East Province (Area Three)

Asado Desert (the top end)

Zapapico

Game Freak Here’s where you will find Fire Tauros in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Like Tauros’ water-type version, trading will be the only method to acquire it in Pokemon Violet.

For more Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guides, check out our complete Pokedex or the individual spawn locations below:

