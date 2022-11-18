Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Cyclizar is a brand new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet, but if you want to add the Normal/Dragon-type creature to your collection, you’ll need to know the best locations to search.

While the box art Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon might be getting all the attention as Scarlet & Violet’s rideable Pokemon, there’s another creature that residents of Paldea ride around on: Cyclizar!

According to the official Pokemon website: “Cyclizar can sprint at over 70 mph while carrying a human… and people riding Cyclizar are a very common sight.”

The lizard-like Cyclizar might be a lot more common than Koraidon and Miraidon, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t give it a chance. Here’s where you can find Cyclizar on Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea map.

Where to find Cyclizar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Cyclizar can be found roaming across West Province (Area Two) and East Province (Area Two).

According to its Pokedex entry, Cyclizar lives “in many parts of Paldea” but these seem to be the best two locations if you want to encounter one in the wild.

Does Cyclizar have an evolution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Cyclizar is part of a one-stage Pokemon family, which means it does not have an evolution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

It was previously speculated that Cyclizar would be part of Koraidon or Miraidon’s evolutionary family as they share visual similarities, but this doesn’t seem to be the case.

Now that you know how to find Cyclizar, check out some more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

