How to get Tadbulb & Bellibolt in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Evolution method explained

Bellibolt was one of the most hyped new Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet. If you’re looking to get one, our location guide will show you where to find Tadbulb and how it evolves.

A boatload of new Gen 9 Pokemon are waiting to be checked off on your Pokedex, including two Electric-type Pokemon.

Tadbulb, and its larger evolution Bellibolt, are not among the rarest in the Paldea region. However, you’re going to need to know where to find them and how Tadbulb evolves to scratch them off your list.

So, let’s take a look at everything we know about the pair.

Where to find Tadbulb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Tadbulb lives in wetlands and on riverbanks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including these locations:

Glaseado Mountain

River below Casserova Lake

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Five)

West Province (Area Three)

North Province (Area Two)

Game Freak Tadbulb can be found at these locations.

Where does Bellibolt spawn?

Bellibolt is “very rarely seen” according to the Pokedex, but it can be found in specific quadrants on the map.

Those are at the following locations:

North Province (Area Three)

River below Casserova Lake

Zapapico

Tagtree Thicket

Glaseado Mountain

How to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt

Game Freak Bellibolt spawns in the wild and if you’re lucky, you will even encounter a shiny version like this.

Those looking to get a Bellibolt by evolving their Tadbulb will need to use a Thunder Stone.

These evolution stones are scattered across the map and can be obtained in a number of ways.

Now that you know exactly where Tadbulb spawns, and what you’ve got to do to evolve it, the power is in your hands. Well, Bellibolt’s belly.