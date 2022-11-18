Where to find Varoom & Revavroom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Varoom and Revavroom are new Pokemon you can encounter in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s where to find Varoom and how to evolve it into a Revavroom.
A brand new Pokemon for Gen 9, Varoom is a dual Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that makes its debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It evolves into the more formidable Revavroom, a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon.
Below we’ll cover where you can find Varoom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and how to evolve it into Revavroom. We’ll also cover if Revavroom can be found in the wild anywhere across Paldea and how else you can obtain it in the game.
Where to find Varoom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Varoom can be found flying around in the open fields in East Province (Area Three). However, you’ll need to use Koraidon/Miraidon’s dash move to trigger the encounter.
Where to find Revavroom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Revavroom can be found in the wild in Paldea without evolving Varoom, patrolling the northeastern part of the land.
- east side of Glaseado Mountain
- North Province (Area One)
- West Province (Area Three)
Beware, as this Pokemon is likely to be a high level, so it could ruin the day of inexperienced trainers, or you might not be a high enough level to catch it.
How to evolve Varoom into Revavroom
You can also obtain Revavroom by catching a Varoom in the wild and evolving it once it reaches level 40. There are no special items or tasks required to complete this evolution process.
So there you have it, how to find Vroom and Revavroom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:
