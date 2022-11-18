Where to find Varoom & Revavroom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Varoom and Revavroom are new Pokemon you can encounter in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s where to find Varoom and how to evolve it into a Revavroom.

A brand new Pokemon for Gen 9, Varoom is a dual Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that makes its debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It evolves into the more formidable Revavroom, a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon.

Below we’ll cover where you can find Varoom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and how to evolve it into Revavroom. We’ll also cover if Revavroom can be found in the wild anywhere across Paldea and how else you can obtain it in the game.

The Pokemon Company Varoom habitat is in Area Three of Paldea.

Where to find Varoom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Varoom can be found flying around in the open fields in East Province (Area Three). However, you’ll need to use Koraidon/Miraidon’s dash move to trigger the encounter.

Where to find Revavroom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Revavroom can be found in the wild in Paldea without evolving Varoom, patrolling the northeastern part of the land.

east side of Glaseado Mountain

North Province (Area One)

West Province (Area Three)

Beware, as this Pokemon is likely to be a high level, so it could ruin the day of inexperienced trainers, or you might not be a high enough level to catch it.

How to evolve Varoom into Revavroom

You can also obtain Revavroom by catching a Varoom in the wild and evolving it once it reaches level 40. There are no special items or tasks required to complete this evolution process.

So there you have it, how to find Vroom and Revavroom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

