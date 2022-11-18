Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Klawf is a brand-new Rock-type Pokemon trainers can encounter in Scarlet & Violet and one of the first Titan Pokemon revealed. Here’s everything players need to know about finding the titanic Ambush Pokemon.

The Pokemon Company revealed a handful of Pokemon before Scarlet & Violet launched, with one of those Pokemon being the Rock-type Klawf.

Klawf quickly became the subject of many memes in the community, with trainers loving its bugging eyeballs and blank stare.

This guide will show players exactly where they need to go to catch Klawf for themselves in Scarlet & Violet and if it has an evolution method.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Klawf in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Klawf can be found in the rocky terrain in South Providence (Area Three). Notably, Klawf often clings to walls on the side of cliffs, so trainers may need to look up to find the Rock-type crab Pokemon to initiate a battle.

The Pokemon Company Klawf is only found in South Providence (Area Three) and is often found clinging to the side of cliffs.

Does Klawf evolve?

Unfortunately, Klawf is not known to evolve into any other form. Players expecting to train up a Klawf as part of their own team should understand that what you see is what you get with this Pokemon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Still, Klawf is a sturdy Rock-type with solid Defense and Attack stats, so despite not having an evolution it should be a solid asset to any player’s team when traveling across Paldea.

Article continues after ad

Klawf as a Titan Pokemon

Additionally, Klawf is one of the early Titans players can face by pursuing Arven’s storyline in Scarlet & Violet. Titan Klawf, known as the Stony Cliff Titan, is fought in South Providence (Area Three) as well.

However, players won’t be able to catch Titan Klawf after battling it, as it will disappear once the battle is over.

And that’s everything players need to know about finding and catching Klawf in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Players journeying through Paldea can find more of our Pokemon guides below.

All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet | Starter Pokemon details | Scarlet & Violet Pokedex | What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s region? | Everything we know about Scarlet & Violet so far | What is Terastallizing? | All Paldean forms | All new characters