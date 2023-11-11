Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player went AFK and found an impressive surprise

One Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player went AFK while grinding and had a Shiny show up right in front of the individual.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Shiny encounters can be somewhat of a pain. Sometimes, it’s very difficult to find one in Paldea. In other circumstances, a Shiny is in the open but very difficult to locate visually.

However, one Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player shared a recent encounter with a Shiny creature – and it couldn’t have come any easier.

In fact, it was so easy that the Shiny Pokemon literally ran into the player.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player had a wild Shiny encounter

On the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, a player by the name of ‘SmallishBear020‘ posted a gameplay video of what the original poster described as EV training.

In the video, the poster’s Sylveon took down a Girafarig while the player was AFK. After the battle, the trainer stood still until something odd occurred. A wild, Shiny Paldean version of Tauros just happened to run right into the player and start an encounter.

The random encounter impressed some fellow Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players.

One Scarlet & Violet player commented on the encounter, “Huh… I guess literally sitting around is a Shiny Hunting Strat now.”

On the other hand, some were willing to share their random encounters with rare Pokemon. A fellow Scarlet & Violet player stated that once, “I was smashed in the back by a Tinkatuff’s Shiny [hammer] once.”

We should note that the original poster did, in fact, have the Shiny Charm. In fact, the player claimed to have acquired the Shiny Charm just hours before the Tauros encounter. The Shiny Charm can improve one’s chances of finding Shiny Pokemon, but it’s not easy to obtain.

Those who want the Shiny Charm need to find all the Pokemon that are in the Paldea Pokedex.