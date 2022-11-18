How to get Nymble & Lokix in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduces two new bug-types in the Paldea region, Nymble and Lokix. Here, we’ll show you where to find them and how Nymble evolves.

If you’re looking to cross off two more Pokemon on your Pokedex, or looking for a strong evolved form to take on Gym leaders, you’ve come to the right place.

Nymble might first appear to be a cute little bug Pokemon, but don’t be fooled by its looks. The grasshopper can spring over 30 feet in distance with its legs… That’s when a third of its legs are not folded up, of course.

Catching one opens up the possibility of getting a Lokix, too, so let’s dive right into it.

Nymble location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If you’re looking to catch a Nymble in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’re going to need to be aware of where it spawns. Spawn locations include the following:

West Province (Area One)

Asado Desert

Porto Marinada

South Province (Area Two)

East Province (Area One)

Game Freak All Nymble spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The bug-type can be found near sandy terrains, it seems, but cannot be found in all areas. It also has an annoying trait of running away from players, so beware.

How to get Lokix in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Lokix spawns in far more locations than Nymble, mainly across the Northern Province.

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two)

North Province (Area Three)

West Province (Area Two)

Game Freak All Lokix spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Nymble into Lokix

To evolve Nymble into Lokix, you will need to reach level 24.

For more Pokemon Scarlet and Violet location guides, check out our full Pokedex here.