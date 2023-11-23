Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to get Shiny Charm

Grab yourself a helpful item, and make shiny hunting easier. Here’s how to get the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon can be pretty hard to find at times, but there’s nothing as rare as those elusive Shiny Pokemon. Variations of the creatures we know, shiny Pokemon feature a different color scheme, and the odds of finding one in the wild are pretty slim.

Thankfully, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there is an item called the Shiny Charm which makes it marginally easier to encounter Shiny Pokemon. It’s not much, but every little helps in the hunt for those rare and differently-hued creatures. So, here’s how to earn yourself the Shiny Charm in Pokemon S&V.

Contents

What does the Shiny Charm do?

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the regular chance of encountering a Shiny Pokemon is 1 in 4096, so it’ll take a lot of battles to find the Pokemon you want or a lot of luck. However, the Shiny Charm increases your chances of finding a Shiny Pokemon, changing the encounter rate to 1 in 2044, effectively doubling your chances of finding one.

How to get the Shiny Charm

The Shiny Charm is a very rare item and is the ultimate reward in most Pokemon games. It takes a lot of work to earn, but the reward is definitely worth it. Like in other mainline games, earning the Shiny Charm involves catching one of every single Pokemon. So in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you may need to get trading if you hope to grab every single Paradox Pokemon and fill each and every slot.

However, it’s not quite that simple. To find the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, follow these steps:

Complete the Pokedex by catching every single Pokemon in Paldea. Head to Naranja/Uva Academy. Find the Biology Lab. Speak to Jacq, and upon checking your Pokedex, he gives you the Shiny Charm.

How to use the Shiny Charm

Once you have earned the Shiny Charm, that is all the hard work covered. The Shiny Charm activates as soon as Jacq gives it to you and simply sits in your bag from then on. You do not have to select or activate it, the whole process is automatic once you have earned the Shiny Charm.

Best Shiny hunting methods

While the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Charm is one of the best ways to increase your chances of finding Shiny Pokemon, it isn’t the only way. You can increase the odds even further, using several Pokemon Scarlet & Violet shiny hunting methods:

Make and use Shiny Sandwiches.

Breed Pokemon using the Masuda Method.

Check for Mass Outbreaks.

That’s all we have for now on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Charm, but for even more guides on the games, but sure to check out our content below:

