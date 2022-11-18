Where to find Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, & Tinkaton in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players looking to add the Fairy/Steel-type Tinkatink and its evolutions to their team can find everything they need to know about the new Paldean species in this guide.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are currently on the hunt to fill Gen 9’s Paldean Pokedex, and there are several new species that many are excited to see. New Fairy-types like Fidough and Tinkatink put a spin on what players have seen in the past, offering new Abilities and Type mash-ups.

Finding Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet is similar to what players saw in the Wild Area and on Routes in Gen 8’s Galar region. Pokemon species spawn in the overworld, making it easy to find a specific option once in the right location – players can even find Shiny variants roaming roads and grassy fields. This includes the new Fairy/Steel-type Tinkatink.

Below is everything players need to know to find Tinkatink and how to evolve it into Tinkatuff and Tinkaton.

The Pokemon Company Tinkaton makes smashing things look adorable

Where to find Tinkatink in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking for the illusive new Pokemon can find Tinkatink in the southern areas of Paldea:

Southeast of the Asado Desert

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five) in the brown area by the ocean

East Province (Area One)

The Pokemon Company Tinkatink is a rare new Paldean Pokemon

Where to find Tinkatuff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players will also be able to find the Stage One evolution of Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, in the northern areas of Paldea:

South Province (Area Six)

Asado Desert

West Province (Area Three)

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket

Below Glaseado Mountain

East Province (Area Two)

The Pokemon Company Tinkatuff is found primarily in Northern Paldea

How to Evolve Tinkatink into Tinkatuff

Pokemon trainers raising Tinkatink will see it evolve into Tinkatuff at level 24.

The First Stage evolution trades its tiny mallet for an upgraded hammer, and its hair lengthens from a small tuft to a proper ponytail. Tinktuff’s Typing also remains Fairy/Steel.

How to evolve Tinkatuff into Tinkaton

After dedication and a good deal of leveling, players will see their Tinkatuff evolve into Tinkaton at level 38.

The Second Stage evolution hefts an enormous hammer and its ponytail is traded out a long mop of pink hair. It also has enormous hands used to swing the hammer above its head. The Pokemon’s combination Typing of Fairy/Steel makes it an excellent option for players, and adds an adorable flair to the act of smashing other Pokemon in battle.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

