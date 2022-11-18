Where to find Toedscool & Toedscruel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Toedscool and Toedscruel are the Paldea region’s answer to Tentacool and Tentacruel from Gen 1, in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. This location guide will show you where to find them and how Toedscool evolves.

Toedscool appears right across the Paldea region map in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but the same cannot be said for its evolved form.

Checking these off your list on the Pokedex won’t be an extremely easy task if hunting is your thing, yet the evolution method is easy enough – once you have your hands on a Toedscool.

Here’s where to find one and how it evolves.

Toedscool spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet Violet

Toedscool is “very rarely seen” according to the Pokedex, though it can be found in a number of locations across Paldea.

These include the following:

West Province (Area Three)

West Province (Area Two)

Above Casseroya Lake

Tagtree Thicket

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two)

East Province (Area Two)

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

Game Freak All spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Pokemon is known for clinging to tree roots and being quick to run away, so watch out when hunting one down in the overworld. Despite its rare appearance, an abundance of Toescool can be found in the mushroom forest above Casseroya Lake.

How to get Toedscruel

The first option is to evolve Toedscool into Toedscruel.

The second option is to hunt one down in the wild. It spawns at just one location, in the mushroom forest above Casseroya Lake.

Game Freak Toedscruel spawn locations across the Paldea region.

How to evolve Toedscool into Toedscruel

If you’re looking to get a Toedscruel by using its evolution method, you will need to reach Level 30 with your Toedscool for it to evolve.

So, there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about these two ground/grass-type Pokemon. Now, it’s over to you to catch them.