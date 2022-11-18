Where to find Girafarig & how to evolve it in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Girafarig returns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and it even has a new evolution. Here is how to get the giraffe Pokemon of Paldea and evolve it into Farigiraf.

Introduced in Gen 3, Girafarig has amassed quite a cult following. While it isn’t as popular as Charizard, Pikachu, or even the pseudo-Legendaries, its rarity in the early generations of Pokemon gave it a special status in the community.

Now, 20 years later, this giraffe is making another appearance in a mainline Pokemon game. But not just by itself: Girafarig has been given a new evolution by the name of Farigiraf.

This guide will show players where they can find Girafarig in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as well as how they can evolve it into its brand-new form.

Where to find Girafarig in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Despite the hype for its return, Girafarig only appears on a small portion of the map of Paldea. Players can find Girafarig in West Province (Area Two) just north of the Asada Desert. It’s located in grassy fields.

How to get Farigiraf in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can evolve their Girafarig into Farigiraf to get this Paldean Pokemon early. However, its evolution method is a bit more obscure than grinding levels. To evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf, players need to level up Girafarig while it knows the move Twin Beam.

Players can find Farigiraf in the wild once they reach Area Zero. It will stick to the mysterious area’s grassy cliffs.

It does not have to be a specific level to evolve like other Paldean evolutions, and players can gain XP by using Rare Candy, XP Candy, or in battle.

