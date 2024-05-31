Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer “flabbergasted” by teleporting Shiny

One lucky Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer was left “flabbergasted” after witnessing a teleporting Shiny thanks to how Gen 9’s spawns work.

The way players have Shiny hunted has changed quite a bit in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet thanks to dynamic overworld encounters and how Pokemon spawn in the game.

Instead of walking through patches of grass and randomly hoping for a Shiny, trainers have to scour the open world with hopes of seeing a different-colored Pokemon amongst a herd.

While this new method seems a bit easier than previous Generations, it can still be quite tricky to find Shiny Pokemon in Gen 9.

This is why one trainer received quite a shock when they ran into an extremely sneaky Shiny that appeared to teleport in front of them.

On the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit a user named ‘Krakelak_’ was left “absolutely flabbergasted” after finding a Shiny Tauros.

The OP shared a video that showed them running through Paldea on Koraidon, before a herd of Paldean Tauros spawned out of nowhere. They discovered it was a Shiny once the battle officially began.

Fans in the comments shared their own surprise Shiny encounters after seeing the clip.

“I just got the DLC and was running around trying to do story stuff, and accidentally ran right into a shiny Timburr,” one user claimed. “It was dusk and all the color palettes were off, so I had no idea until I smacked into it.”

Others commended the trainer on their luck, as Shiny Paldean Tauros is one of the hardest Shinies to find in the wild thanks to its coloration.

“Yeah, it’s such a tough Shiny to spot. I got my first one after looking hard for a few sandwiches,” said one trainer.

While Shiny hunting usually takes plenty of time and dedication, sometimes players end up lucking out.