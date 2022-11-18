How to get Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, & Iron Jugulis in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

The generation 5 pseudo-Legendary Hydreigon returns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and here is where players can find Deino, Zweilous, and the new Iron Jugulis Future Paradox form in Paldea.

With each generation of Pokemon games comes a brand new line of pseudo-Legendaries. These are fearsome Pokemon that have a base stat total close to that of actual Legendary and Mythical Pokemon. And due to the nature of their design, they usually become fan favorites.

Hydreigon, along with its pre-evos Deino & Zweilous, is the Gen 5 pseudo-Legendary, and it too has found a place among the top-rated Pokemon for some trainers. Luckily, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet boasts many past-gen pseudos, including this three-headed dragon.

Here is where players can find Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, and the new Iron Jugulis Future Paradox form in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Deino in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Deino is the first stage in Hydreigon’s evolutionary line, and it’s easy to find early on. However, it is a Pokemon Scarlet-exclusive spawn. Do note it only appears inside caves. Here are the locations where Deino appears in the wild:

Alfornada Cavern in South Province (Area Six)

East Province (Area 3)

Dalizapa Passage in Glaseado Mountains

Glaseado Mountains

North Province (Area Two)

How to get Zweilous in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Zweilous appears in even fewer locations around the northern portion of the map, and again, it only spawns in caves. Here are the locations players can find this two-headed dragon.

Northwest corner of Glaseado Mountain

Northeast corner of Glaseado Mountain

North Province (Area Two)

Area Zero, after beating the game

Additionally, players can evolve their Deino into Zweilous by leveling it up to level 50.

How to get Hydreigon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If players are lucky, they might find a Hydreigon in a Terra Raid battle. Otherwise, Hydreigon does not spawn in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Players will have to evolve their Zweilous by getting it to level 64.

Iron Jugulis: Future Paradox Hydreigon locations

Iron Jugulis is the Future Paradox form of Hydreigon, and players won’t be able to catch it until Pokemon Violet’s post-game. After the credits roll, players can return to Area Zero and find Hydreigon in the caves leading to Research Outpost 4 and the Professor’s Lab.

