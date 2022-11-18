How to get Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, & Iron Jugulis in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The generation 5 pseudo-Legendary Hydreigon returns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and here is where players can find Deino, Zweilous, and the new Iron Jugulis Future Paradox form in Paldea.
With each generation of Pokemon games comes a brand new line of pseudo-Legendaries. These are fearsome Pokemon that have a base stat total close to that of actual Legendary and Mythical Pokemon. And due to the nature of their design, they usually become fan favorites.
Hydreigon, along with its pre-evos Deino & Zweilous, is the Gen 5 pseudo-Legendary, and it too has found a place among the top-rated Pokemon for some trainers. Luckily, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet boasts many past-gen pseudos, including this three-headed dragon.
Here is where players can find Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, and the new Iron Jugulis Future Paradox form in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
Where to find Deino in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Deino is the first stage in Hydreigon’s evolutionary line, and it’s easy to find early on. However, it is a Pokemon Scarlet-exclusive spawn. Do note it only appears inside caves. Here are the locations where Deino appears in the wild:
- Alfornada Cavern in South Province (Area Six)
- East Province (Area 3)
- Dalizapa Passage in Glaseado Mountains
- Glaseado Mountains
- North Province (Area Two)
How to get Zweilous in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Zweilous appears in even fewer locations around the northern portion of the map, and again, it only spawns in caves. Here are the locations players can find this two-headed dragon.
- Northwest corner of Glaseado Mountain
- Northeast corner of Glaseado Mountain
- North Province (Area Two)
- Area Zero, after beating the game
Additionally, players can evolve their Deino into Zweilous by leveling it up to level 50.
How to get Hydreigon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
If players are lucky, they might find a Hydreigon in a Terra Raid battle. Otherwise, Hydreigon does not spawn in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
Players will have to evolve their Zweilous by getting it to level 64.
Iron Jugulis: Future Paradox Hydreigon locations
Iron Jugulis is the Future Paradox form of Hydreigon, and players won’t be able to catch it until Pokemon Violet’s post-game. After the credits roll, players can return to Area Zero and find Hydreigon in the caves leading to Research Outpost 4 and the Professor’s Lab.
And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:
