Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer finds new Shiny Hunting strat in Indigo Disk DLC

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer shared a handy Shiny hunting tip centered around the Indigo Disk’s new Synchro Machine feature.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Expansion DLC introduced a handful of brand-new features and plenty of returning Pokemon.

One of the new features introduced revolves around the Synchro Machine, which lets trainers inhabit the bodies of their Pokemon to walk around and battle other monsters.

Now, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers have discovered a helpful new tip involving the Synchro Machine that makes it a bit easier to catch Shiny Pokemon in Mass Outbreaks.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players find Indigo Disk Shiny hunting strat

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit gained traction among the community after a user named Rath_Brained shared some helpful tips surrounding the Synchro Machine.

According to them, if fans are Shiny Hunting when synchronized with a Pokemon, players can actually shoo away first and second stage Pokemon from the synchronized monster.

Should trainers herd a Shiny Pokemon back to the area they left their trainer standing, they can exit the Synchro Machine and easily catch the Shiny.

Apparently, even Pokemon that are normally aggressive on sight, like Taurus, can be herded using the Synchro Machine. The trainer then left some handy controls for easy maneuvering while synchronized.

Fans in the comments also shared helpful tips they discovered while Shiny hunting with the Synchro Machine. “I know it’s been said a few times but it’s worth repeating. In synchro mode the attack button will kill shinies, it does not refuse like auto battles,” on trainer shared.

Another player pointed out you can dash while synchronized. “If you click the left stick while in sync mode your Pokemon ‘dashes,'” they said. “No animation change but they move notably faster.”

Shiny hunting Mass Outbreak Pokemon can certainly be tricky, so being able to synchronize and herd away the normal Pokemon will certainly make those pesky Shinies easier to weed out.