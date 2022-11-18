How to get Finizen and evolve it into Palafin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Finizen is a rather unassuming Pokemon introduced in Scarlet & Violet, and its evolution is even more underwhelming at first glance. Still, Palafin’s ability gives it a greater stat total than any Mega Evolution. Here’s how to get it.

Early on in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will be able to ride Koraidon or Miraidon on the water, opening up a whole new world of discoveries. With Paldea being a peninsula, players can travel its perimeter on the backs of their legendary bikes.

One of the first Pokemon players meet while out on the open seas is the Dolphin Pokemon Finizen. It’s often seen playing amongst other Finizen using the water rings on its tail, and it uses ultrasonic waves to sense the emotions of other Pokemon.

However, Finizen has a hidden evolution named Palafin that is incredibly strong under the right circumstances. Here is where you can find Finizen and how you can evolve it into Palafin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Finizen in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Luckily for trainers, Finizen is relatively easy to locate. Once you’ve earned the ability to swim, players can find Finizen on the shorelines of the West Paldean Sea, South Paldean Sea, East Paldean Sea, and North Paldean Sea.

In some cases, you don’t even have to have swim unlocked as the Finizen will be close enough to shore to engage in battle.

How to evolve Finizen into Palafin

Palafin is the second stage of Finizen, and the method of evolution is rather peculiar. Players will first have to grind their Finizen up to level 38+. Next, they will have to invite a friend to their world or visit a friend’s world in co-op mode.

Both players need to take out their Finizen by pressing ZR. Once both Finizen are out, the Pokemon needs to gain a level by using Rare Candy, XP Candy, or battling. Your Finizen should then evolve into a Palafin.

Palafin’s Zero to Hero ability explained

Once evolved, players may notice that Palafin is nearly identical to Finizen save for a heart mark on its chest. But its actual transformation happens when activating its Zero to Hero ability.

To transform, players must first have their Palafin enter a battle. They then need to swap out Palafin for another Pokemon before switching Palafin back in again.

This will transform Palafin into its Hero Form, which takes its stats-total from 457 to a whopping 650. Pairing this ability with a move like Flip Turn ensures players can swap out their Palafin efficiently, getting the powerhouse hero in the battle much faster.

