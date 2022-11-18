Where to find Lechonk & Oinkologne in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are excited to snag the adorable pig Lechonk. Marked as a fan-favorite before the games were released, players looking for Lechonk will find everything they need below.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have a large number of new Gen 9 species to catch and battle with. The list includes Paldea forms of Wooper and Tauros, as well as new additions like Smoliv, Greavard, and Lechonk.

Lechonk has been a particularly popular Pokemon since the first trailers for the games were released, gaining popularity among fans for its loaf-like appearance and trendy name. In addition to being an adorable partner, Lechonk also has gender-divergent evolutions to offer Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers variety.

Below is everything players need to know to catch Lechonk and evolve it into Oinkologne during their trip through the Paldea region.

Where to find Lechonk in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can find Lechonk in the southern areas of Paldea.

Lechonk can be found in all the areas below:

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Two)

The Pokemon Company Lechonk can be found in the south of Paldea

Where to find Oinkologne in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can find Oinkologne all across Paldea. The locations include:

West Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket

East Province (Are One)

East Province (Area Two)

East Province (Area Three)

South Province (Are Three)

South Province (Area Five)

Zapapico

The Pokemon Company Oinkologne can be found in many areas of Paldea

How to evolve Lechonk into Oinkologne

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will have two different options when evolving Lechonk. The forms for Oinkologne will diverge based on gender, with the female version sporting pink eyebrows, feed, and a pink nose while the male version has an orange face.

To obtain either version of Oinkologne, players will need to raise Lechonk to level 18. It will then evolve after a battle.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

