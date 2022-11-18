Where to find Glimmet & Glimmora in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers hunting for rare or illusive Pokemon species in Gen 9’s Paldea region will have plenty of options. This includes the new Rock/Poison-type Glimmet, which is found inside the region’s caves.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have swathes of new species unique to the Paldea region that must be caught to complete the Pokedex. While some options like Lechonk or Smoliv are fairly easy to locate, others like Glimmet will be harder to track down.

Like in Pokemon Sword & Shield, players can see Pokemon as they walk through Scarlet & VIolet’s overworld maps. This will gives players a better chance of spotting rare species as they explore. However, they will need to keep their eyes peeled if they want to find Glimmet in the caves they will dive into.

Below is everything Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players need to know to find Glimmet, and how to evolve it.

Where to find Glimmet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking to find Glimmet will encounter it in caves around the Paldea region:

South Province (Area Six)

Zapapico

Below Glaseado Mountain

Between West Province (Area Two) and West Province (Area Three) – where the rivers intersect

Below North Province (Area Three)

Above North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two)

The Pokemon Company Glimmet can be found in caves

Where to find Glimmora in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Glimmora can be found in the wild in the caves of Area Zero. Getting to this area requires the player to beat all three paths of the Naranja/Uva Academy treasure hunt.

How to evolve Glimmet into Glimmora

Players who locate Glimmet will see it evolve into Glimmora at level 35.

The Pokemon’s bud-like body unfurls into a crystalized flower after it evolves, creating an appearance that is a cross between a beautiful purple bloom and a stunning gemstone. It also keeps its Poison/Rock-Typing, offering trainers a wide range of attacks and strategies in battle.

