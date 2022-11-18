How to get Magnemite, Magneton, Magnezone & Sandy Shocks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Magnemite and its evolutions Magneton and Magnezone are available to catch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so here’s where you can find them – as well as details on its Ancient Form.

Magnemite is often tricky to locate in Pokemon games, and that’s no different in Scarlet & Violet where you’ll need to search a specific area of the Paldea map under the right weather conditions to find one.

Below, you’ll see exactly where to find Magnemite in Scarlet & Violet, as well as details of its evolutions Magneton and Magnezone. We’ve also got information on the Ancient Paradox version, Sandy Shocks.

Where to find Magnemite in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

You can find Magnemite in the northern parts of East Province (Area Two) and the southern parts of East Province (Area Three). It’s most likely to appear in the sky on a rainy day.

How to evolve Magnemite into Magneton

Magnemite evolves into Magneton automatically when it reaches Level 30. There are no special items or tasks required for this evolution process.

How to evolve Magneton into Magnezone

Magneton evolves into Magnezone when it’s exposed to a Thunder Stone. There’s no minimum level required to complete this evolution process.

You can find Thunder Stones out in the wild or purchase one from the Delibird Shop.

Where to find Sandy Shocks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Ancient Paradox version of Magneton is an Electric/Ground-type Pokemon called Sandy Shocks and it’s exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet.

Sandy Shocks can only be obtained once you’ve completed the main game and the end credits have rolled. Travel to Area Zero and search along the rocky terrain by Research Outpost 2 to find it.

The good news is that Sandy Shocks will respawn just like the majority of other Pokemon in the Paldea region, so don’t worry if you accidentally defeat it in battle – just leave and come back to this area.

