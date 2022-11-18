Where to find Smoliv, Dolliv, & Arboliva in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have a wealth of new species to choose from. Those wanting to find Smoliv and evolve it into Dolliv and Arboliva will find everything they need to know in this guide.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have their work cut out for them as they travel through Gen 9’s Paldea region. Both new and returning species speckle the landscapes of the vast, open-world game, offering a slew of potential teammates to capture and train up.

Those looking for a strong Grass-type will likely be interested in the new species Smoliv. Seen early in the game’s trailers and teaser updates, the Grass/Normal-type is known for its anxious expression and endearing little body that is shaped like an olive bud.

Article continues after ad

In the guide below, fans will find everything they need to know about Smoliv’s locations and evolutions.

Where to find Smoliv in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers on the hunt for the adorable olive Pokemon will find Smoliv South Province (Area Two).

The Pokemon Company Smoliv is found in the fields of southern Paldea

Where to find Dolliv in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking for Dolliv can find it in several small areas around Paldea. The locations include:

North Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket

East Paldean Sea (Small Island)

South Province (Area Six)

Alfornada

The Pokemon Company Dolliv can be found in the wild areas of Paldea

How to evolve Smoliv into Dolliv

Pokemon fans who have captured a Smoliv will see it evolve at level 25.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dolliv looks very different from the timid Smoliv, with an appearance that resembles Ralts. It sports two green olives as hair pieces on its head, and a soft swirl of leaves as a tiny skirt. Longer leaves make up a pair of arm-like structures that it can use as hands.

Article continues after ad

How to evolve Dollive into Arboliva

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will see their Dolliv evolve into Arboliva at level 35.

The Third Stage evolution now looks like a cross between a doll and a tree. Its arms spread wide like tree branches, which are heavy with mature black olives. Its feet have also matured into a brown trunk that it uses to balance.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet | Starter Pokemon details | Scarlet & Violet Pokedex | What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s region? | Everything we know about Scarlet & Violet so far | What is Terastallizing? | All Paldean forms | All new characters