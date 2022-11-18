How to get Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence & Roaring Moon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can catch, raise, and evolve Bagon to obtain the powerful Pseudo-Legendary Salamence. Paldea also introduced Roaring Moon, the Paradox Form of the Dragon-type.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will each have access to certain version exclusive Pokemon depending on which game they are playing. While Scarlet has access to options like Tyranitar, Dragalge, and Drifblim, Violet offers Dragapult, Mismagius, and Salamence.

Additionally, the games also have their own selections of Paradox Pokemon. Scarlet features the Ancient Forms that will include Scream Tail, Roaring Moon, and Flutter Mane while Violet offers Future Forms including Iron Thorns, Iron Valiant, and Iron Moth. In order to catch all of the above, players will need to play in co-op or trade to obtain the missing species.

Below is everything players will need to know to catch Bagon, Shelgon, and Salamence in Violet and Roaring Moon in Scarlet.

Where to find Bagon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking to find Bagon in Violet will find the Pokemon in the same areas as Larvitar in Scarlet. These areas include caves and forests around Paldea:

North Province (Area Two)

North Province (Area Three)

Below Glaseado Mountain

Tagtree Thicket

East Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Six)

West Province (Area One) by the coast

West Province (Area Two) at the river intersection

The Pokemon Company Larvitar and Bagon appear in the same areas depending on the game

Where to find Shelgon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like Bagon, Violet players will find Shelgon where Scarlet players will find Pupitar. They can be caught South Province (Area Six) near the coast.

The Pokemon Company Pupitar and Shelgon will appear in the south of Paldea

How to evolve Bagon into Shelgon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players raising Bagon will see it evolve into Shelgon at level 30.

Similar to the mid-stage evolutions of Bug-type Pokemon, Bagon is encased in a hard shell and appears as just feet and a pair of eyes. It isn’t clear why it looks this way, as it still maintains its Dragon typing, and evolves into a very dragon-like Second Stage evolution.

How to evolve Shelgon into Salamence

Pokemon trainers who are determined to obtain the Pseudo-Legendary Salamence will need to raise a Shelgon to level 50.

Salamence is considered one of the most powerful non-Legendary Pokemon currently available to catch. With overall stats that are much higher than many other Pokemon, it is a powerhouse that will deliver crushing attacks on opponents while also enduring hits received during battle.

How to get Paradox Form Roaring Moon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Roaring Moon is an Ancient Form Pokemon that can only be caught in Scarlet. Players will be able to find it in The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero).

Roaring Moon is a Dragon/Dark-type, and players will find it fully evolved when they encounter it. Trainers with copies of Violet can catch this Pokemon by entering Co-op Mode with another player possessing Scarlet, or by trading between someone who has already caught the Paradox Form.

More than one Roaring Moon can be caught per game, unlike Legendary species.

