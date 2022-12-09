Best shiny sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Easy recipes for Sparkling Power 3

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

If you want to increase your Shiny odds in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet through the power of food, here is every shiny sandwich recipe you need to activate Sparking Power 3.

Shiny hunting has never been easier, thanks to several factors, than in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Overworld shinies mean players encounter hundreds of Pokemon per hour without having to enter battles, the Shiny charm is a breeze to acquire with only 400 Pokemon in the dex, and a new method of hunting raises those odds tremendously.

This new method is making sandwiches. Believe it or not, players can make special sandwiches when hosting a picnic, increasing their odds of finding a shiny. Players don’t even have to have the Shiny Charm for their odds to reach insane heights.

But with the overwhelming number of ingredients players have at their disposal, discovering these sandwiches on your own is a bit of a challenge. That’s where this guide comes in, showing players the easiest ways to make sandwiches with Sparkling Power 3.

Conditions Shiny Rolls Shiny Odds Base Odds 1 1/4096 Shiny Charm 3 1/1365.67 Sparkling Power 3 4 1/1024.38 Sparkling Power 3 + Shiny Charm 6 1/683.08 Sparkling Power 3 + Shiny Odds + 60 Cleared Outbreak 8 1/512.44

Best Shiny Sandwiches with specific Herba Mystica

The sandwich recipes listed below were discovered by TTiN and tested by Austin John Plays. They require two specific Herba Mystica and one additional ingredient to get Sparkling Power 3, Encounter Power 3, and Title Power 3.

Type Ingredient Herba Mystica Bug Cherry Tomatoes Salty x 2 Dark Smoked Fillet Salty & Sweet Dragon Avacado Salty x 2 Electric Yellow Bell Pepper Salty & Spicy Fairy Tomato Salty x 2 Fighting Pickles Salty x 2 Fire Basil Salty & Sweet Flying Proscuitto Salty x 2 Ghost Red Onion Salty x 2 Grass Lettuce Salty & Sour Ground Ham Salty x 2 Ice Klawf Stick Salty x 2 Normal Chorizo Salty x 2 Poison Noodles Salty x 2 Psychic Onion Salty x 2 Rock Jalapeno Salty x 2 Steel Burger Salty & Sweet Water Cucumber Salty x 2

Best Shiny Sandwiches with any Herba Mystica

However, as trainers farming Herba Mystica might already be aware, it can be difficult to stock up on specific types. That’s where this next table comes in. While these recipes require more ingredients, they don’t require specific Herba Mystica, making them more accessible.

These recipes were discovered by SilentDestroyerSR, and they follow a specific pattern.

1. Use one Tomato + Onion + Green Bell Pepper + Hamburger

2. Select any two Herba Mystica

3. Use two of the ingredients listed below for the desired type

Type Ingredient Normal Tofu Fire Red Pepper Water Cucumber Electric Yellow Pepper Grass Lettuce Ice Klawf Stick Fighting Pickle Poison Green Bell Pepper Ground Ham Flying Prosciutto Psychic Onion Bug Cherry Tomato Rock Bacon Ghost Red Onion Dragon Avacado Dark Smoked Fillet Steel Hamburger Fairy Tomato

How to get Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While some ingredients can change in these recipes, one thing is constant: the need for two Herba Mystica per sandwich. But unlike all of the other sandwich ingredients, players can’t buy these at a store.

Instead, players have to complete five & six-star Tera Raid battles for a chance to earn Herba Mystica as a reward. Five-star Tera Raid battles are unlocked after you beat the main story, and six-star raids are unlocked after you beat the post-game story.

That being said, beating a high-level Tera Raid battle doesn’t guarantee an Herba Mystica will drop, meaning players will likely have to complete various raids to earn Herba Mystica for their shiny hunting endeavors. Or you could get lucky and have multiple Herba Mystica drop from a single raid.

Now that you know how to make Shiny Sandwiches, check out some more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

