Best shiny sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Easy recipes for Sparkling Power 3

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
pokemon scarlet violet shiny sandwiches

If you want to increase your Shiny odds in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet through the power of food, here is every shiny sandwich recipe you need to activate Sparking Power 3.

Shiny hunting has never been easier, thanks to several factors, than in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Overworld shinies mean players encounter hundreds of Pokemon per hour without having to enter battles, the Shiny charm is a breeze to acquire with only 400 Pokemon in the dex, and a new method of hunting raises those odds tremendously.

This new method is making sandwiches. Believe it or not, players can make special sandwiches when hosting a picnic, increasing their odds of finding a shiny. Players don’t even have to have the Shiny Charm for their odds to reach insane heights.

But with the overwhelming number of ingredients players have at their disposal, discovering these sandwiches on your own is a bit of a challenge. That’s where this guide comes in, showing players the easiest ways to make sandwiches with Sparkling Power 3.

ConditionsShiny RollsShiny Odds
Base Odds11/4096
Shiny Charm31/1365.67
Sparkling Power 341/1024.38
Sparkling Power 3 + Shiny Charm61/683.08
Sparkling Power 3 + Shiny Odds + 60 Cleared Outbreak81/512.44

Contents

Best Shiny Sandwiches with specific Herba Mystica

The sandwich recipes listed below were discovered by TTiN and tested by Austin John Plays. They require two specific Herba Mystica and one additional ingredient to get Sparkling Power 3, Encounter Power 3, and Title Power 3.

TypeIngredientHerba Mystica
BugCherry TomatoesSalty x 2
DarkSmoked FilletSalty & Sweet
DragonAvacadoSalty x 2
ElectricYellow Bell PepperSalty & Spicy
FairyTomatoSalty x 2
FightingPicklesSalty x 2
FireBasilSalty & Sweet
FlyingProscuittoSalty x 2
GhostRed OnionSalty x 2
GrassLettuceSalty & Sour
GroundHamSalty x 2
IceKlawf StickSalty x 2
NormalChorizoSalty x 2
PoisonNoodlesSalty x 2
PsychicOnionSalty x 2
RockJalapenoSalty x 2
SteelBurgerSalty & Sweet
WaterCucumberSalty x 2
Sparkling Power Scarlet & Violet guide

Best Shiny Sandwiches with any Herba Mystica

However, as trainers farming Herba Mystica might already be aware, it can be difficult to stock up on specific types. That’s where this next table comes in. While these recipes require more ingredients, they don’t require specific Herba Mystica, making them more accessible.

These recipes were discovered by SilentDestroyerSR, and they follow a specific pattern.

  • 1. Use one Tomato + Onion + Green Bell Pepper + Hamburger
  • 2. Select any two Herba Mystica
  • 3. Use two of the ingredients listed below for the desired type
TypeIngredient
NormalTofu
FireRed Pepper
WaterCucumber
ElectricYellow Pepper
GrassLettuce
IceKlawf Stick
FightingPickle
PoisonGreen Bell Pepper
GroundHam
FlyingProsciutto
PsychicOnion
BugCherry Tomato
RockBacon
GhostRed Onion
DragonAvacado
DarkSmoked Fillet
SteelHamburger
FairyTomato

How to get Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While some ingredients can change in these recipes, one thing is constant: the need for two Herba Mystica per sandwich. But unlike all of the other sandwich ingredients, players can’t buy these at a store.

Instead, players have to complete five & six-star Tera Raid battles for a chance to earn Herba Mystica as a reward. Five-star Tera Raid battles are unlocked after you beat the main story, and six-star raids are unlocked after you beat the post-game story.

herba mystica drop from tera raid

That being said, beating a high-level Tera Raid battle doesn’t guarantee an Herba Mystica will drop, meaning players will likely have to complete various raids to earn Herba Mystica for their shiny hunting endeavors. Or you could get lucky and have multiple Herba Mystica drop from a single raid.

