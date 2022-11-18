How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Paradox form

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Delibird was another Pokemon to get a brand new paradox form exclusive to Pokemon Violet known as Iron Bundle. Here’s everything Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers need to know about Delibird.

A variety of older Pokemon return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including a handful from Generation 2, like Phanpy and Donphan.

Similarly to Donphan and its new paradox form, Delibird also returns in Generation 9 with a Paradox form of its own called Iron Bundle.

This guide will go over where players can get the Delivery Pokemon Delibird for themselves, as well as where and when its Future form, Iron Bundle can be found.

How to get Delibird in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Given Delibird is part Ice-type trainers should expect the tiny penguin-like Pokemon to be found in the coldest area of Paldea.

The Pokemon Company While traveling across the Glaseado Mountain range, players should have no problem finding Delibird.

Specifically, players can find Delibird across the entirety of the snow-covered Glaseado Mountain region. Additionally, players should be able to find Delibird near North Province (Area Three), but only around the land where snow is present.

Where to find Iron Bundle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Paradox form

While Delibird is still a single-stage Pokemon, meaning it is not known to evolve any further, it did receive a new form in Generation 9.

This new form is called Iron Bundle and features an Ice/Water typing as opposed to Delibird’s standard Ice/Flying typing.

Trainers can find and catch Iron Bundle at the location below:

The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero) – trainers must have seen the game’s credits first

However, it’s important to note that Iron Bundle is a Future paradox form, meaning it is exclusive to players who own Pokemon Violet version. As such, those who own Pokemon Scarlet version will have to receive Iron Bundle through trading as it can’t be found in the wild.

And that’s everything players need to know about finding Delibird and Iron Bundle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

