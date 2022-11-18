Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Ditto is one of the most sought-after Pokemon in the franchise due to its utility when breeding. Still, its appearance in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet might leave players wondering where to find it.

The Gen 1 gelatinous breeding machine – Ditto – is back in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but it isn’t straightforward to find. That’s because it uses its notorious disguise ability to blend in with other Pokemon.

Ditto is a very popular Pokemon because of its capabilities while breeding. It’s a genderless Pokemon, meaning it can mate with a male, female, or genderless Pokemon. It also doesn’t belong to any specific egg group meaning it can mate with any other Pokemon.

Ditto is also great for Shiny hunting since it allows players to use the Masuda method, and here is how players can get their hands on a Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Ditto can be found in West Province (Area Two & Three) around the outskirts of cities like Port Marinada, Cascarrafa, and Medali. However, you won’t spot Ditto in his goopy state.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Ditto takes the form of other Pokemon using its disguise ability. This means players won’t know if the Pokemon they are encountering is a Ditto until after they’ve entered a battle. Luckily, the regions in which Ditto spawns are pretty compact, so you don’t have to search very far to find one.

