How to get Larvesta, Volcarona (Ancient & Future Forms) in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will want to find and raise Larvesta while exploring the Paldea region, as well as catch the version exclusive Ancient and Future Paradox Forms of the Bug/Fire-type. Below is everything you need to know.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will see the return of Larvesta while exploring the Paldea region. Larvesta was first introduced to the Pokemon games during Gen 5’s Black and White and is often difficult to obtain. It has been received in the past through special Eggs, the Friend Safari, or limited locations on region maps.

Larvesta, which evolves into Volcarona, is a difficult Pokemon to raise and evolve but is more than worth the effort. It learns both Fire and Bug-type moves, and can deal a surprising amount of damage. Additionally, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have introduced Ancient and Future paradox forms of Volcarona, giving players new ways to use the rare species.

Below is everything trainers need to know to catch and evolve Larvesta, and find the Future and Ancient Paradox Forms Slither Wing and Iron Moth.

Where to find Larvesta in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking to catch and raise Larvesta will find it in the Asado Desert.

The Pokemon Company Larvesta is a rare find in Paldea

How to evolve Larvesta into Volcarona

After catching Larvesta, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers will need to dedicate a good amount of time training it before it will evolve into Volcarona at level 59.

After evolving, the small bug Pokemon obtains a moth-like appearance with fiery red wings. Unlike other Bug-types, it will not go through a cocoon phase, but instead, skip right to its most powerful form.

Where to find Slither Wing and Iron Moth: Paradox Forms

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players will be able to encounter Paradox Forms of Volcarona that are version exclusive. Players with Violet will find the Future Forms and players with Scarlet will find the Ancient Forms.

Scarlet players will be able to encounter and catch Bug/Fighting-type Slither Wing while Violet players will find Fire/Poison-type Iron Wing.

Both Paradox Pokemon will be found in The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero).

**This information is still being updated and will be expanded as exact locations are found**

