Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Sandwich Recipes: Meal Powers, Shiny hunting, & more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Picnic SandwichThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will have the ability to boost Pokemon encounters and certain attributes through sandwiches made during Pokemon Picnics. Here is everything to know about these making a sandwich.

** This guide is currently in progress and will continue to update as more information is available**

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players can spend time having picnics between battles. These little breaks are the perfect time to scrub Pokemon clean, set up picnic decorations, and make delicious sandwiches. These pit stops help restore Pokemon HP and will increase the friendliness of each party member while also being a relaxing pause from exploring.

Similar to the Curry of Pokemon Sword and Shield, players will have the ability to craft numerous types of sandwiches. Depending on the ingredients, they will even offer special boosts in the wild. These “Meal Powers” can increase the spawn of certain types or even boost Shiny rates.

To make a sandwich, players will need to buy ingredients from stores scattered throughout the Paldea region, as well as through winning both standard and Tera Raid battles. Below is everything we know so far about making Sandwiches.

All Sandwich Meal Powers In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Crafting sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will offer players a temporary boost called a Meal Power.

These Powers are obtained by mixing different ingredients when crafting sandwiches. Below are all the Meal Powers that can be granted through different types of sandwiches.

  • Egg Power – More likely to find Pokemon Eggs
  • Catching Power – More likely catches will succeed
  • Exp. Point Power – More Exp. Points gained
  • Item Drop Power – More materials found after battles
  • Raid Power – More rewards from Tera Raid Battles
  • Title Power – More likely to find Pokemon with titles
  • Sparkling Power – More likely to find Shiny Pokemon
  • Humungo Power – More likely to find large Pokemon
  • Teensy Power – More likely to find small Pokemon
  • Encounter Power – More likely to find specific types
The Pokemon Company

All Sandwich ingredients in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers can purchase or find many different ingredients to add to their sandwiches as they travel through the Paldea region. Some items will be available early on, while others won’t be useable until after the main storyline has been completed.

Below is every sandwich ingredient players can use in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:

  • Baguette
  • Mayonnaise
  • Ketchup
  • Mustard
  • Butter
  • Peanut Butter
  • Chili Sauce
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Yogurt
  • Whipped Cream
  • Cream Cheese
  • Jam
  • Marmalade
  • Olive Oil
  • Vinegar
  • Lettuce
  • Tomato
  • Cherry Tomatoes
  • Cucumber
  • Pickle
  • Onion
  • Red Onion
  • Green Bell Pepper
  • Red Bell Pepper
  • Yellow Bell Pepper
  • Avocado
  • Bacon
  • Ham
  • Prosciutto
  • Chorizo
  • Herbed Sausage
  • Hamburger
  • Klawf Stick
  • Smoked Fillet
  • Fried Fillet
  • Egg
  • Potato Tortilla
  • Tofu
  • Rice
  • Noodles
  • Potato Salad
  • Cheese
  • Banana
  • Strawberry
  • Apple
  • Kiwi
  • Pineapple
  • Jalapeno
  • Horseradish
  • Curry Powder
  • Wasabi
  • Watercress
  • Basil
  • Sweet Herba Mystica
  • Salty Herba Mystica
  • Bitter Herba Mystica
  • Spicy Herba Mystica

All Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As provided by Serebii.net, to craft specific sandwiches with certain Meal Powers, players will need to follow Recipes. Recipes are obtained through the Sandwich shop in Mesagoza. Below are all of the recipes for each type of Sandwich that can be made:

Sandwich NameIngredientsSeasoning
Jambon-BeurreHamButter
Bitter Jambon-BeurreHamButterBitter Herba Mystica
Sweet Jambon-BeurreHamButterSweet Herba Mystica
Salty Jambon-BeurreHamButterSalty Herba Mystica
Sour Jambon-BeurreHamButterSour Herba Mystica
Spicy Jambon-BeurreHamButterSpicy Herba Mystica
Legendary Bitter SandwichLettuceBaconBitter Herba MysticaPepper
Legendary Salty SandwichLettuceBaconSalty Herba MysticaPepper
Legendary Sweet SandwichLettuceBaconSweet Herba Mystica
Legendary Sour SandwichLettuceBaconSour Herba MysticaPepper
Legendary Spicy SandwichLettuceBaconHerba MysticaPepper
Jam SandwichStrawberryJam
Great Jam SandwichStrawberryJamYogurt
Ultra Jam SandwichStrawberryPineappleJamYogurt
Master Jam SandwichStrawberryPineappleJamYogurtSweet Herba Mystica
Peanut Butter SandwichBananaPeanut Butter
Great Peanut Butter SandwichBananaPeanut ButterButter
Ultra Peanut Butter SandwichBananaPeanut ButterButterJam
Master Peanut Butter SandwichBananaPeanut ButterButterJamSpicy Herba Mystica
Pickle SandwichPickleOlive Oil
Great Pickle SandwichPickleWatercressOlive Oil
Ultra Pickle SandwichPickleWatercressBasilOlive Oil
Master Pickle SandwichPickleWatercressBasilOlive OilSour Herba Mystica
Marmalade SandwichCheeseMarmalade
Great Marmalade SandwichCheeseMarmaladeButter
Ultra Marmalade SandwichCheeseMarmaladeButterCream Cheese
Master Marmalade SandwichCheeseMarmaladeButterCream CheeseSalty Herba Mystica
Herbed-Sausage SandwichHerbed SausageKetchup
Great Herbed-Sausage SandwichHerbed SausageKetchupMustard
Ultra Herbed-Sausage SandwichHerbed SausageLettuceKetchupMustard
Master Herbed-Sausage SandwichHerbed SausageLettuceKetchupMustardBitter Herba Mystica
Curry-and-Rice-Style SandwichRiceCurry PowderMayonnaise
Great Curry-and-Rice-Style SandwichRiceJalapenoCurry PowderMayonnaise
Ultra Curry-and-Rice-Style SandwichRiceJalapenoTomatoCurry PowderMayonnaise
Master Curry-and-Rice-Style SandwichRiceJalapenoTomatoCurry PowderMayonnaiseSpicy Herba Mystica
Dessert SandwichAppleAppleYogurtWhipped Cream
Great Dessert SandwichAppleApplyKiwiYogurtWhipped Cream
Ultra Dessert SandwichAppleAppleKiwiStrawberryYogurtWhipped Cream
Master Dessert SandwichAppleAppleKiwiStrawberryYogurtWhipped CreamSweet Herba Mystica
Tropical SandwichKlawf StickAvocadoMarmalade
Great Tropical SandwichKlawf StickAvocadoPineappleMarmalade
Ultra Tropical SandwichKlawf StickAvocadoPineappleJalapenoMarmalade
Master Tropical SandwichKlawf StickAvocadoPineappleJalapenoMarmaladeSour Herba Mystica
Avocado SandwichAvocadoSmoked FilletSalt
Great Avocado SandwichAvocadoSmoked FilletTomatoSalt
Ultra Avocado SandwichAvocadoSmoked FilletTomatoLettuceSalt
Master Avocado SandwichAvocadoSmoked FilletTomatoLettuceSaltHerba Mystica
Noodle SandwichNoodlesOlive OilKetchup
Great Noodle SandwichNoodlesLettuceOlive OilKetchup
Ultra Noodle SandwichNoodlesLettuceChorizoOlive OilKetchup
Master Noodle SandwichNoodlesLettuceChorizoOlive OilKetchupBitter Herba Mystica
Potato Salad SandwichPotato SaladCucumberRed Bell PepperMayonnaise
Great Potato Salad SandwichPotato SaladCucumberRed Bell PepperAvocadoMayonnaise
Ultra Potato Salad SandwichPotato SaladCucumberRed Bell PepperAvocadoRed OnionMayonnaise
Master Potato Salad SandwichPotato SaladCucumberRed Bell PepperAvocadoRed OnionMayonnaiseSweet Herba Mystica
Zesty SandwichJalapenoOnionHerbed SausageChili Sauce
Great Zesty SandwichJalapenoOnionHerbed SausageSliced Green PepperChili Sauce
Ultra Zesty SandwichJalapenoOnionHerbed SausageSliced Green PepperWatercressChili Sauce
Master Zesty SandwichJalapenoOnionHerbed SausageSliced Green PepperWatercressChili SauceSour Herba Mystica
Egg SandwichEggCucumberSaltMayonnaise
Great Egg SandwichEggCucumberRed OnionSaltMayonnaise
Ultra Egg SandwichEggCucumberRed OnionCheeseSaltMayonnaise
Master Egg SandwichEggCucumberRed OnionCheeseSaltMayonnaiseSalty Herba Mystica
Classic BocadilloProsciuttoCheesePotato TortillaOlive Oil
Great Classic BocadilloProsciuttoCheesePotato TortillaOlive OilCurry Powder
Ultra Classic BocadilloProsciuttoCheesePotato TortillaAvocadoOlive OilCurry PowderBitter Herba Mystica
Master Classic BocadilloProsciuttoCheesePotato TortillaAvocadoOlive OilCurry PowderBitter Herba Mystica
Refreshing SandwichCherry TomatoesAvocadoMarmaladeSalt
Great Refreshing SandwichCherry TomatoesAvocadoKiwiMarmaladeSalt
Ultra Refreshing SandwichCherry TomatoesAvocadoKiwiPickleMarmaladeSalt
Master Refreshing SandwichCherry TomatoesAvocadoKiwiPickleMarmaladeSalt
BLT SandwichBaconLettuceTomatoMayonnaiseMustard
Great BLT SandwichBaconLettuceTomatoBasilMayonnaiseMustard
Ultra BLT SandwichBaconLettuceBasilCheeseMayonnaiseMustard
Master BLT SandwichBaconLettuceTomatoBasilCheeseMayonnaiseMustardSweet Herba Mystica
Fried Fillet SandwichFried FilletPotato SaladMayonnaiseKetchup
Great Fried Fillet SandwichFried FilletPotato SaladLettuceMayonnaiseKetchup
Ultra Fried Fillet SandwichFried FilletPotato SaladLettuceMayonnaiseKetchupHorseradish
Master Fried Fillet SandwichFried FilletPotato SaladLettuceMayonnaiseKetchupHorseradishSpicy Herba Mystica
Ham SandwichPickleHamMayonnaiseMustard
Great Ham SandwichPickleHamProsciuttoMayonnaiseMustard
Ultra Ham SandwichPickleHamProsciuttoJalapenoMayonnaiseMustard
Master Ham SandwichPickleHamProsciuttoJalapenoMayonnaiseMustardSalt Herba Mystica
Cheese SandwichCheeseCream CheeseMustardSalty Herba Mystica
Great Cheese SandwichCheeseAvocadoCream CheesePepperSalt
Ultra Cheese SandwichCheeseAvocadoBasilCream CheesePepperSalt
Master Cheese SandwichCheeseAvocadoBasilCream CheesePepperSaltSalty Herba Mystica
Hamburger Patty SandwichHamburgerOnionVinegarPepper
Great Hamburger Patty SandwichHamburgerOnionVinegarPepperHorseradish
Ultra Hamburger Patty SandwichHamburgerOnionWatercressVinegarPepperHorseradish
Master Hamburger Patty SandwichHamburgerOnionWatercressVinegarPepperHorseradishSweet Herba Mystica
Smoky SandwichSmoked FilletWatercressVinergarPepperSalt
Great Smoky SandwichSmoked FilletWatercressRed OnionVinegarPepperSalt
Ultra Smoky SandwichSmoked FilletWatercressRed OnionBasilVinegarPepperSalt
Master Smoky SandwichSmoked FilletWatercressRed OnionBasilVinegarPepperSaltSalty Herba Mystica
Fruit SandwichBananaApplePineappleKiwiWhipped Cream
Great Fruit SandwichBananaApplePineappleKiwiWhipped CreamMarmalade
Ultra Fruit SandwichBananaApplePineappleKiwiWhipped CreamMarmaladeYogurt
Master Fruit SandwichBananaApplePineappleKiwiWhipped CreamMarmaladeYogurtSweet Herba Mystica
Variety SandwichProsciuttoCherry TomatoesSmoked FilletSaltVinegar
Great Variety SandwichProsciuttoCherry TomatoesSmoked FilletPotato SaladSaltVinegar
Ultra Variety SandwichProsciuttoCherry TomatoesSmoked FilletPotato SaladHamburgerSaltVinegar
Master Variety SandwichProsciuttoCherry TomatoesSmoked FilletPotato SaladHamburgerSaltVinegarBitter Herba Mystica
Klawf Claw SandwichKlawf StickTomatoLettuceSaltOlive Oil
Great Klawf Claw SandwichKlawf StickTomatoLettuceSaltOlive OilWasabi
Ultra Klawf Claw SandwichKlawf StickTomatoLettuceYellow Bell PepperSaltOlive OilWasabi
Master Klawf Claw SandwichKlawf StickTomatoLettuceYellow Bell PepperSaltOlive OilWasabiSpicy Herba Mystica
Sweet SandwichBananaAppleCheeseWhipped CreamButter
Great Sweet SandwichBananaAppleCheeseWhipped CreamButterSalt
Ultra Sweet SandwichBananaAppleCheeseBasilWhipped CreamButterSalt
Master Sweet SandwichBananaAppleCheeseBasilWhipped CreamButterSaltSour Herba Mystica
Vegetable SandwichSliced Green PepperCherry TomatoesCucumberSaltOlive OilVinegar
Great Vegetable SandwichSliced Green PepperCherry TomatoesCucumberRed OnionSaltOlive OilVinegar
Ultra Vegetable SandwichSliced Green PepperCherry TomatoesCucumberRed OnionWatercressSaltOlive OilVinegar
Master Vegetable SandwichSliced Green PepperCherry TomatoesCucumberRed OnionWatercressSaltOlive OilVinegarSalty Herba Mystica
Hefty SandwichPotato TortillaFried FilletProsciuttoPotato SaladSaltPeanut Butter
Great Hefty SandwichPotato TortillaFried FilletProsciuttoPotato SaladHerbed SausageSaltPeanut Butter
Ultra Hefty SandwichPotato TortillaFried FilletProsciuttoPotato SaladHerbed SausageHamburgerSaltPeanut Butter
Master Hefty SandwichPotato TortillaFried FilletProsciuttoPotato SaladHerbed SausageHamburgerSaltPeanut ButterSour Herba Mystica
Five-Alarm SandwichChorizoOnionSliced Green PepperMustardChili SaucePepper
Great Five-Alarm SandwichChorizoOnionSliced Green PepperBasilMustardChili SaucePepper
Ultra Five-Alarm SandwichChorizoOnionSliced Green PepperBasilJalapenoMustardChili SaucePepper
Master Five-Alarm SandwichChorizoOnionGreen Bell PepperBasilJalapenoMustardChili SaucePepperSpicy Herba Mystica
Nouveau Veggie SandwichWatercressYellow Bell PepperOnionTomatoOlive OilWasabi
Great Nouveau Veggie SandwichWatercressYellow Bell PepperOnionTomatoCucumberOlive OilWasabi
Ultra Nouveau Veggie SandwichWatercressYellow Bell PepperOnionTomatoCucumberOlive OilWasabiMayonnaise
Master Nouveau Veggie SandwichWatercressYellow Bell PepperOnionTomatoCucumberOlive OilWasabiMayonnaiseSweet Herba Mystica
Spicy-Sweet SandwichHamburgerTomatoKiwiPineappleButterHorseradish
Great Spicy-Sweet SandwichHamburgerTomatoKiwiPineappleAvocadoButterHorseradish
Ultra Spicy-Sweet SandwichHamburgerTomatoKiwiPineappleAvocadoCheeseButterHorseradish
Master Spicy-Sweet SandwichHamburgerTomatoKiwiPineappleAvocadoCheeseButterHorseradishBitter Herba Mystica
Decadent SandwichSmoked FilletKlawf StickWatercressBasilVinegarOlive OilSalt
Great Decadent SandwichSmoked FilletKlawf StickWatercressBasilTofuVinegarOlive OilSalt
Ultra Decadent SandwichSmoked FilletKlawf StickWatercressBasilTofuRed OnionVinegarOlive OilSalt
Master Decadent SandwichSmoked FilletKlawf StickWatercressBasilTofuRed OnionVinegarOlive OilSaltSpicy Herba Mystica
Tofu SandwichTofuTofuRiceLettuceAvocadoWasabiSalt
Great Tofu SandwichTofuTofuRiceLettuceAvocadoWasabiSaltHorseradish
Ultra Tofu SandwichTofuTofuRiceLettuceAvocadoWatercressWasabiSaltHorseradish
Master Tofu SandwichTofuTofuRiceLettuceAvocadoWatercressWasabiSaltHorseradishSalty Herba Mystica
Curry-and-Noodle SandwichNoodlesRed Bell PepperBaconYellow Bell PepperOlive OilSaltCurry Powder
Great Curry-and-Noodle SandwichNoodlesRed Bell PepperBaconYellow Bell PepperJalapenoOlive OilSaltCurry Powder
Ultra Curry-and-Noodle SandwichNoodlesRed Bell PepperBaconYellow Bell PepperJalapenoEggOlive OilSaltCurry Powder
Master Curry-and-Noodle SandwichNoodlesRed Bell PepperBaconYellow Bell PepperJalapenoEggOlive OilSaltCurry PowderSweet Herba Mystica
Tower SandwichHamburgerNoodlesPotato SaladRiceOlive OilSaltCurry Powder
Great Tower SandwichHamburgerNoodlesPotato SaladRiceKlawf StickOlive OilSaltCurry Powder
Ultra Tower SandwichHamburgerNoodlesPotato SaladRiceKlawf StickTofuOlive OilSaltCurry Powder
Master Tower SandwichHamburgerNoodlesPotato SaladRiceKlawf StickTofuOlive OilSaltCurry PowderBitter Herba Mystica
Sushi SandwichRiceSmoked FilletSmoked FilletKlawf StickSaltVinegarWasabi
Great Sushi SandwichRiceSmoked FilletSmoked FilletKlawf StickSaltVinegarWasabi
Ultra Sushi SandwichRiceSmoked FilletSmoked FilletKlawf StickSaltVinegarWasabi
Master Sushi SandwichRiceSmoked FilletSmoked FilletKlawf StickSaltVinegarWasabiSour Herba Mystica
Every Sandwich recipe

How to hunt Shiny Pokemon with the Sparkling Power

To start hunting Shiny Pokemon with sandwiches, players will first need to beat the game and become Champion.

After this, competing in 5 and 6-Star Raids will offer the chance to obtain one of four different Herba Mystica: Sweet, Salty, Bitter, and Spicy.

Below are the ways to obtain the Shiny Sparkling Power to boost Shiny odds for specific Pokemon types:

  • Normal-type: Chorizo x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
  • Fire-type: Basil x1, Sweet Herba Mystica x1, Salt Herba Mystica x1
  • Water-type: Cucumber x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
  • Grass-type: Lettuce x1, Salty Herba Mystica x1, Sour Herba Mystica x1
  • Flying-type: Prosciutto x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
  • Fighting-type: Pickles x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
  • Poison-type: Noodles x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
  • Electric-type: Yellow Bell Pepper x1, Salty Herba Mystica x1, Spicy Herba Mystica x1
  • Ground-type: Ham x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
  • Rock-type: Jalapeno x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
  • Psychic-type: White Onion x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
  • Ice-type: Klawf Stick x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
  • Bug-type: Cherry Tomatoes x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
  • Ghost-type: Red Onion x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
  • Steel-type: Hamburger x1, Sweet Herba Mystica x1, Salty Herba Mystica x1
  • Dragon-type: Avocado x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
  • Dark-type: Smoked Fillet x1, Sweet Herba Mystica x1, Salty Herba Mystica x1
  • Fairy-type: Tomato x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

