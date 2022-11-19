Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Sandwich Recipes: Meal Powers, Shiny hunting, & more

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will have the ability to boost Pokemon encounters and certain attributes through sandwiches made during Pokemon Picnics. Here is everything to know about these making a sandwich.

** This guide is currently in progress and will continue to update as more information is available**

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players can spend time having picnics between battles. These little breaks are the perfect time to scrub Pokemon clean, set up picnic decorations, and make delicious sandwiches. These pit stops help restore Pokemon HP and will increase the friendliness of each party member while also being a relaxing pause from exploring.

Article continues after ad

Similar to the Curry of Pokemon Sword and Shield, players will have the ability to craft numerous types of sandwiches. Depending on the ingredients, they will even offer special boosts in the wild. These “Meal Powers” can increase the spawn of certain types or even boost Shiny rates.

To make a sandwich, players will need to buy ingredients from stores scattered throughout the Paldea region, as well as through winning both standard and Tera Raid battles. Below is everything we know so far about making Sandwiches.

All Sandwich Meal Powers In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Crafting sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will offer players a temporary boost called a Meal Power.

Article continues after ad

These Powers are obtained by mixing different ingredients when crafting sandwiches. Below are all the Meal Powers that can be granted through different types of sandwiches.

Egg Power – More likely to find Pokemon Eggs

Catching Power – More likely catches will succeed

Exp. Point Power – More Exp. Points gained

Item Drop Power – More materials found after battles

Raid Power – More rewards from Tera Raid Battles

Title Power – More likely to find Pokemon with titles

Sparkling Power – More likely to find Shiny Pokemon

Humungo Power – More likely to find large Pokemon

Teensy Power – More likely to find small Pokemon

Encounter Power – More likely to find specific types

The Pokemon Company

All Sandwich ingredients in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers can purchase or find many different ingredients to add to their sandwiches as they travel through the Paldea region. Some items will be available early on, while others won’t be useable until after the main storyline has been completed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Below is every sandwich ingredient players can use in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:

Baguette

Mayonnaise

Ketchup

Mustard

Butter

Peanut Butter

Chili Sauce

Salt

Pepper

Yogurt

Whipped Cream

Cream Cheese

Jam

Marmalade

Olive Oil

Vinegar

Lettuce

Tomato

Cherry Tomatoes

Cucumber

Pickle

Onion

Red Onion

Green Bell Pepper

Red Bell Pepper

Yellow Bell Pepper

Avocado

Bacon

Ham

Prosciutto

Chorizo

Herbed Sausage

Hamburger

Klawf Stick

Smoked Fillet

Fried Fillet

Egg

Potato Tortilla

Tofu

Rice

Noodles

Potato Salad

Cheese

Banana

Strawberry

Apple

Kiwi

Pineapple

Jalapeno

Horseradish

Curry Powder

Wasabi

Watercress

Basil

Sweet Herba Mystica

Salty Herba Mystica

Bitter Herba Mystica

Spicy Herba Mystica

All Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As provided by Serebii.net, to craft specific sandwiches with certain Meal Powers, players will need to follow Recipes. Recipes are obtained through the Sandwich shop in Mesagoza. Below are all of the recipes for each type of Sandwich that can be made:

Article continues after ad

Sandwich Name Ingredients Seasoning Jambon-Beurre Ham Butter Bitter Jambon-Beurre Ham Butter Bitter Herba Mystica Sweet Jambon-Beurre Ham Butter Sweet Herba Mystica Salty Jambon-Beurre Ham Butter Salty Herba Mystica Sour Jambon-Beurre Ham Butter Sour Herba Mystica Spicy Jambon-Beurre Ham Butter Spicy Herba Mystica Legendary Bitter Sandwich Lettuce Bacon Bitter Herba Mystica Pepper Legendary Salty Sandwich Lettuce Bacon Salty Herba Mystica Pepper Legendary Sweet Sandwich Lettuce Bacon Sweet Herba Mystica Legendary Sour Sandwich Lettuce Bacon Sour Herba Mystica Pepper Legendary Spicy Sandwich Lettuce Bacon Herba Mystica Pepper Jam Sandwich Strawberry Jam Great Jam Sandwich Strawberry Jam Yogurt Ultra Jam Sandwich Strawberry Pineapple Jam Yogurt Master Jam Sandwich Strawberry Pineapple Jam Yogurt Sweet Herba Mystica Peanut Butter Sandwich Banana Peanut Butter Great Peanut Butter Sandwich Banana Peanut Butter Butter Ultra Peanut Butter Sandwich Banana Peanut Butter Butter Jam Master Peanut Butter Sandwich Banana Peanut Butter Butter Jam Spicy Herba Mystica Pickle Sandwich Pickle Olive Oil Great Pickle Sandwich Pickle Watercress Olive Oil Ultra Pickle Sandwich Pickle Watercress Basil Olive Oil Master Pickle Sandwich Pickle Watercress Basil Olive Oil Sour Herba Mystica Marmalade Sandwich Cheese Marmalade Great Marmalade Sandwich Cheese Marmalade Butter Ultra Marmalade Sandwich Cheese Marmalade Butter Cream Cheese Master Marmalade Sandwich Cheese Marmalade Butter Cream Cheese Salty Herba Mystica Herbed-Sausage Sandwich Herbed Sausage Ketchup Great Herbed-Sausage Sandwich Herbed Sausage Ketchup Mustard Ultra Herbed-Sausage Sandwich Herbed Sausage Lettuce Ketchup Mustard Master Herbed-Sausage Sandwich Herbed Sausage Lettuce Ketchup Mustard Bitter Herba Mystica Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich Rice Curry Powder Mayonnaise Great Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich Rice Jalapeno Curry Powder Mayonnaise Ultra Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich Rice Jalapeno Tomato Curry Powder Mayonnaise Master Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich Rice Jalapeno Tomato Curry Powder Mayonnaise Spicy Herba Mystica Dessert Sandwich Apple Apple Yogurt Whipped Cream Great Dessert Sandwich Apple Apply Kiwi Yogurt Whipped Cream Ultra Dessert Sandwich Apple Apple Kiwi Strawberry Yogurt Whipped Cream Master Dessert Sandwich Apple Apple Kiwi Strawberry Yogurt Whipped Cream Sweet Herba Mystica Tropical Sandwich Klawf Stick Avocado Marmalade Great Tropical Sandwich Klawf Stick Avocado Pineapple Marmalade Ultra Tropical Sandwich Klawf Stick Avocado Pineapple Jalapeno Marmalade Master Tropical Sandwich Klawf Stick Avocado Pineapple Jalapeno Marmalade Sour Herba Mystica Avocado Sandwich Avocado Smoked Fillet Salt Great Avocado Sandwich Avocado Smoked Fillet Tomato Salt Ultra Avocado Sandwich Avocado Smoked Fillet Tomato Lettuce Salt Master Avocado Sandwich Avocado Smoked Fillet Tomato Lettuce Salt Herba Mystica Noodle Sandwich Noodles Olive Oil Ketchup Great Noodle Sandwich Noodles Lettuce Olive Oil Ketchup Ultra Noodle Sandwich Noodles Lettuce Chorizo Olive Oil Ketchup Master Noodle Sandwich Noodles Lettuce Chorizo Olive Oil Ketchup Bitter Herba Mystica Potato Salad Sandwich Potato Salad Cucumber Red Bell Pepper Mayonnaise Great Potato Salad Sandwich Potato Salad Cucumber Red Bell Pepper Avocado Mayonnaise Ultra Potato Salad Sandwich Potato Salad Cucumber Red Bell Pepper Avocado Red Onion Mayonnaise Master Potato Salad Sandwich Potato Salad Cucumber Red Bell Pepper Avocado Red Onion Mayonnaise Sweet Herba Mystica Zesty Sandwich Jalapeno Onion Herbed Sausage Chili Sauce Great Zesty Sandwich Jalapeno Onion Herbed Sausage Sliced Green Pepper Chili Sauce Ultra Zesty Sandwich Jalapeno Onion Herbed Sausage Sliced Green Pepper Watercress Chili Sauce Master Zesty Sandwich Jalapeno Onion Herbed Sausage Sliced Green Pepper Watercress Chili Sauce Sour Herba Mystica Egg Sandwich Egg Cucumber Salt Mayonnaise Great Egg Sandwich Egg Cucumber Red Onion Salt Mayonnaise Ultra Egg Sandwich Egg Cucumber Red Onion Cheese Salt Mayonnaise Master Egg Sandwich Egg Cucumber Red Onion Cheese Salt Mayonnaise Salty Herba Mystica Classic Bocadillo Prosciutto Cheese Potato Tortilla Olive Oil Great Classic Bocadillo Prosciutto Cheese Potato Tortilla Olive Oil Curry Powder Ultra Classic Bocadillo Prosciutto Cheese Potato Tortilla Avocado Olive Oil Curry Powder Bitter Herba Mystica Master Classic Bocadillo Prosciutto Cheese Potato Tortilla Avocado Olive Oil Curry Powder Bitter Herba Mystica Refreshing Sandwich Cherry Tomatoes Avocado Marmalade Salt Great Refreshing Sandwich Cherry Tomatoes Avocado Kiwi Marmalade Salt Ultra Refreshing Sandwich Cherry Tomatoes Avocado Kiwi Pickle Marmalade Salt Master Refreshing Sandwich Cherry Tomatoes Avocado Kiwi Pickle Marmalade Salt BLT Sandwich Bacon Lettuce Tomato Mayonnaise Mustard Great BLT Sandwich Bacon Lettuce Tomato Basil Mayonnaise Mustard Ultra BLT Sandwich Bacon Lettuce Basil Cheese Mayonnaise Mustard Master BLT Sandwich Bacon Lettuce Tomato Basil Cheese Mayonnaise Mustard Sweet Herba Mystica Fried Fillet Sandwich Fried Fillet Potato Salad Mayonnaise Ketchup Great Fried Fillet Sandwich Fried Fillet Potato Salad Lettuce Mayonnaise Ketchup Ultra Fried Fillet Sandwich Fried Fillet Potato Salad Lettuce Mayonnaise Ketchup Horseradish Master Fried Fillet Sandwich Fried Fillet Potato Salad Lettuce Mayonnaise Ketchup Horseradish Spicy Herba Mystica Ham Sandwich Pickle Ham Mayonnaise Mustard Great Ham Sandwich Pickle Ham Prosciutto Mayonnaise Mustard Ultra Ham Sandwich Pickle Ham Prosciutto Jalapeno Mayonnaise Mustard Master Ham Sandwich Pickle Ham Prosciutto Jalapeno Mayonnaise Mustard Salt Herba Mystica Cheese Sandwich Cheese Cream Cheese Mustard Salty Herba Mystica Great Cheese Sandwich Cheese Avocado Cream Cheese Pepper Salt Ultra Cheese Sandwich Cheese Avocado Basil Cream Cheese Pepper Salt Master Cheese Sandwich Cheese Avocado Basil Cream Cheese Pepper Salt Salty Herba Mystica Hamburger Patty Sandwich Hamburger Onion Vinegar Pepper Great Hamburger Patty Sandwich Hamburger Onion Vinegar Pepper Horseradish Ultra Hamburger Patty Sandwich Hamburger Onion Watercress Vinegar Pepper Horseradish Master Hamburger Patty Sandwich Hamburger Onion Watercress Vinegar Pepper Horseradish Sweet Herba Mystica Smoky Sandwich Smoked Fillet Watercress Vinergar Pepper Salt Great Smoky Sandwich Smoked Fillet Watercress Red Onion Vinegar Pepper Salt Ultra Smoky Sandwich Smoked Fillet Watercress Red Onion Basil Vinegar Pepper Salt Master Smoky Sandwich Smoked Fillet Watercress Red Onion Basil Vinegar Pepper Salt Salty Herba Mystica Fruit Sandwich Banana Apple Pineapple Kiwi Whipped Cream Great Fruit Sandwich Banana Apple Pineapple Kiwi Whipped Cream Marmalade Ultra Fruit Sandwich Banana Apple Pineapple Kiwi Whipped Cream Marmalade Yogurt Master Fruit Sandwich Banana Apple Pineapple Kiwi Whipped Cream Marmalade Yogurt Sweet Herba Mystica Variety Sandwich Prosciutto Cherry Tomatoes Smoked Fillet Salt Vinegar Great Variety Sandwich Prosciutto Cherry Tomatoes Smoked Fillet Potato Salad Salt Vinegar Ultra Variety Sandwich Prosciutto Cherry Tomatoes Smoked Fillet Potato Salad Hamburger Salt Vinegar Master Variety Sandwich Prosciutto Cherry Tomatoes Smoked Fillet Potato Salad Hamburger Salt Vinegar Bitter Herba Mystica Klawf Claw Sandwich Klawf Stick Tomato Lettuce Salt Olive Oil Great Klawf Claw Sandwich Klawf Stick Tomato Lettuce Salt Olive Oil Wasabi Ultra Klawf Claw Sandwich Klawf Stick Tomato Lettuce Yellow Bell Pepper Salt Olive Oil Wasabi Master Klawf Claw Sandwich Klawf Stick Tomato Lettuce Yellow Bell Pepper Salt Olive Oil Wasabi Spicy Herba Mystica Sweet Sandwich Banana Apple Cheese Whipped Cream Butter Great Sweet Sandwich Banana Apple Cheese Whipped Cream Butter Salt Ultra Sweet Sandwich Banana Apple Cheese Basil Whipped Cream Butter Salt Master Sweet Sandwich Banana Apple Cheese Basil Whipped Cream Butter Salt Sour Herba Mystica Vegetable Sandwich Sliced Green Pepper Cherry Tomatoes Cucumber Salt Olive Oil Vinegar Great Vegetable Sandwich Sliced Green Pepper Cherry Tomatoes Cucumber Red Onion Salt Olive Oil Vinegar Ultra Vegetable Sandwich Sliced Green Pepper Cherry Tomatoes Cucumber Red Onion Watercress Salt Olive Oil Vinegar Master Vegetable Sandwich Sliced Green Pepper Cherry Tomatoes Cucumber Red Onion Watercress Salt Olive Oil Vinegar Salty Herba Mystica Hefty Sandwich Potato Tortilla Fried Fillet Prosciutto Potato Salad Salt Peanut Butter Great Hefty Sandwich Potato Tortilla Fried Fillet Prosciutto Potato Salad Herbed Sausage Salt Peanut Butter Ultra Hefty Sandwich Potato Tortilla Fried Fillet Prosciutto Potato Salad Herbed Sausage Hamburger Salt Peanut Butter Master Hefty Sandwich Potato Tortilla Fried Fillet Prosciutto Potato Salad Herbed Sausage Hamburger Salt Peanut Butter Sour Herba Mystica Five-Alarm Sandwich Chorizo Onion Sliced Green Pepper Mustard Chili Sauce Pepper Great Five-Alarm Sandwich Chorizo Onion Sliced Green Pepper Basil Mustard Chili Sauce Pepper Ultra Five-Alarm Sandwich Chorizo Onion Sliced Green Pepper Basil Jalapeno Mustard Chili Sauce Pepper Master Five-Alarm Sandwich Chorizo Onion Green Bell Pepper Basil Jalapeno Mustard Chili Sauce Pepper Spicy Herba Mystica Nouveau Veggie Sandwich Watercress Yellow Bell Pepper Onion Tomato Olive Oil Wasabi Great Nouveau Veggie Sandwich Watercress Yellow Bell Pepper Onion Tomato Cucumber Olive Oil Wasabi Ultra Nouveau Veggie Sandwich Watercress Yellow Bell Pepper Onion Tomato Cucumber Olive Oil Wasabi Mayonnaise Master Nouveau Veggie Sandwich Watercress Yellow Bell Pepper Onion Tomato Cucumber Olive Oil Wasabi Mayonnaise Sweet Herba Mystica Spicy-Sweet Sandwich Hamburger Tomato Kiwi Pineapple Butter Horseradish Great Spicy-Sweet Sandwich Hamburger Tomato Kiwi Pineapple Avocado Butter Horseradish Ultra Spicy-Sweet Sandwich Hamburger Tomato Kiwi Pineapple Avocado Cheese Butter Horseradish Master Spicy-Sweet Sandwich Hamburger Tomato Kiwi Pineapple Avocado Cheese Butter Horseradish Bitter Herba Mystica Decadent Sandwich Smoked Fillet Klawf Stick Watercress Basil Vinegar Olive Oil Salt Great Decadent Sandwich Smoked Fillet Klawf Stick Watercress Basil Tofu Vinegar Olive Oil Salt Ultra Decadent Sandwich Smoked Fillet Klawf Stick Watercress Basil Tofu Red Onion Vinegar Olive Oil Salt Master Decadent Sandwich Smoked Fillet Klawf Stick Watercress Basil Tofu Red Onion Vinegar Olive Oil Salt Spicy Herba Mystica Tofu Sandwich Tofu Tofu Rice Lettuce Avocado Wasabi Salt Great Tofu Sandwich Tofu Tofu Rice Lettuce Avocado Wasabi Salt Horseradish Ultra Tofu Sandwich Tofu Tofu Rice Lettuce Avocado Watercress Wasabi Salt Horseradish Master Tofu Sandwich Tofu Tofu Rice Lettuce Avocado Watercress Wasabi Salt Horseradish Salty Herba Mystica Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich Noodles Red Bell Pepper Bacon Yellow Bell Pepper Olive Oil Salt Curry Powder Great Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich Noodles Red Bell Pepper Bacon Yellow Bell Pepper Jalapeno Olive Oil Salt Curry Powder Ultra Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich Noodles Red Bell Pepper Bacon Yellow Bell Pepper Jalapeno Egg Olive Oil Salt Curry Powder Master Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich Noodles Red Bell Pepper Bacon Yellow Bell Pepper Jalapeno Egg Olive Oil Salt Curry Powder Sweet Herba Mystica Tower Sandwich Hamburger Noodles Potato Salad Rice Olive Oil Salt Curry Powder Great Tower Sandwich Hamburger Noodles Potato Salad Rice Klawf Stick Olive Oil Salt Curry Powder Ultra Tower Sandwich Hamburger Noodles Potato Salad Rice Klawf Stick Tofu Olive Oil Salt Curry Powder Master Tower Sandwich Hamburger Noodles Potato Salad Rice Klawf Stick Tofu Olive Oil Salt Curry Powder Bitter Herba Mystica Sushi Sandwich Rice Smoked Fillet Smoked Fillet Klawf Stick Salt Vinegar Wasabi Great Sushi Sandwich Rice Smoked Fillet Smoked Fillet Klawf Stick Salt Vinegar Wasabi Ultra Sushi Sandwich Rice Smoked Fillet Smoked Fillet Klawf Stick Salt Vinegar Wasabi Master Sushi Sandwich Rice Smoked Fillet Smoked Fillet Klawf Stick Salt Vinegar Wasabi Sour Herba Mystica Every Sandwich recipe

How to hunt Shiny Pokemon with the Sparkling Power

To start hunting Shiny Pokemon with sandwiches, players will first need to beat the game and become Champion.

After this, competing in 5 and 6-Star Raids will offer the chance to obtain one of four different Herba Mystica: Sweet, Salty, Bitter, and Spicy.

Below are the ways to obtain the Shiny Sparkling Power to boost Shiny odds for specific Pokemon types:

Normal-type: Chorizo x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2

Fire-type: Basil x1, Sweet Herba Mystica x1, Salt Herba Mystica x1

Water-type: Cucumber x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2

Grass-type: Lettuce x1, Salty Herba Mystica x1, Sour Herba Mystica x1

Flying-type: Prosciutto x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2

Fighting-type: Pickles x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2

Poison-type: Noodles x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2

Electric-type: Yellow Bell Pepper x1, Salty Herba Mystica x1, Spicy Herba Mystica x1

Ground-type: Ham x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2

Rock-type: Jalapeno x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2

Psychic-type: White Onion x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2

Ice-type: Klawf Stick x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2

Bug-type: Cherry Tomatoes x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2

Ghost-type: Red Onion x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2

Steel-type: Hamburger x1, Sweet Herba Mystica x1, Salty Herba Mystica x1

Dragon-type: Avocado x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2

Dark-type: Smoked Fillet x1, Sweet Herba Mystica x1, Salty Herba Mystica x1

Fairy-type: Tomato x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet