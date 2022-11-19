Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Sandwich Recipes: Meal Powers, Shiny hunting, & more

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will have the ability to boost Pokemon encounters and certain attributes through sandwiches made during Pokemon Picnics. Here is everything to know about these making a sandwich.
** This guide is currently in progress and will continue to update as more information is available**
In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players can spend time having picnics between battles. These little breaks are the perfect time to scrub Pokemon clean, set up picnic decorations, and make delicious sandwiches. These pit stops help restore Pokemon HP and will increase the friendliness of each party member while also being a relaxing pause from exploring.
Similar to the Curry of Pokemon Sword and Shield, players will have the ability to craft numerous types of sandwiches. Depending on the ingredients, they will even offer special boosts in the wild. These “Meal Powers” can increase the spawn of certain types or even boost Shiny rates.
To make a sandwich, players will need to buy ingredients from stores scattered throughout the Paldea region, as well as through winning both standard and Tera Raid battles. Below is everything we know so far about making Sandwiches.
All Sandwich Meal Powers In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Crafting sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will offer players a temporary boost called a Meal Power.
These Powers are obtained by mixing different ingredients when crafting sandwiches. Below are all the Meal Powers that can be granted through different types of sandwiches.
- Egg Power – More likely to find Pokemon Eggs
- Catching Power – More likely catches will succeed
- Exp. Point Power – More Exp. Points gained
- Item Drop Power – More materials found after battles
- Raid Power – More rewards from Tera Raid Battles
- Title Power – More likely to find Pokemon with titles
- Sparkling Power – More likely to find Shiny Pokemon
- Humungo Power – More likely to find large Pokemon
- Teensy Power – More likely to find small Pokemon
- Encounter Power – More likely to find specific types
All Sandwich ingredients in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon trainers can purchase or find many different ingredients to add to their sandwiches as they travel through the Paldea region. Some items will be available early on, while others won’t be useable until after the main storyline has been completed.
Below is every sandwich ingredient players can use in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:
- Baguette
- Mayonnaise
- Ketchup
- Mustard
- Butter
- Peanut Butter
- Chili Sauce
- Salt
- Pepper
- Yogurt
- Whipped Cream
- Cream Cheese
- Jam
- Marmalade
- Olive Oil
- Vinegar
- Lettuce
- Tomato
- Cherry Tomatoes
- Cucumber
- Pickle
- Onion
- Red Onion
- Green Bell Pepper
- Red Bell Pepper
- Yellow Bell Pepper
- Avocado
- Bacon
- Ham
- Prosciutto
- Chorizo
- Herbed Sausage
- Hamburger
- Klawf Stick
- Smoked Fillet
- Fried Fillet
- Egg
- Potato Tortilla
- Tofu
- Rice
- Noodles
- Potato Salad
- Cheese
- Banana
- Strawberry
- Apple
- Kiwi
- Pineapple
- Jalapeno
- Horseradish
- Curry Powder
- Wasabi
- Watercress
- Basil
- Sweet Herba Mystica
- Salty Herba Mystica
- Bitter Herba Mystica
- Spicy Herba Mystica
All Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
As provided by Serebii.net, to craft specific sandwiches with certain Meal Powers, players will need to follow Recipes. Recipes are obtained through the Sandwich shop in Mesagoza. Below are all of the recipes for each type of Sandwich that can be made:
|Sandwich Name
|Ingredients
|Seasoning
|Jambon-Beurre
|Ham
|Butter
|Bitter Jambon-Beurre
|Ham
|ButterBitter Herba Mystica
|Sweet Jambon-Beurre
|Ham
|ButterSweet Herba Mystica
|Salty Jambon-Beurre
|Ham
|ButterSalty Herba Mystica
|Sour Jambon-Beurre
|Ham
|ButterSour Herba Mystica
|Spicy Jambon-Beurre
|Ham
|ButterSpicy Herba Mystica
|Legendary Bitter Sandwich
|LettuceBacon
|Bitter Herba MysticaPepper
|Legendary Salty Sandwich
|LettuceBacon
|Salty Herba MysticaPepper
|Legendary Sweet Sandwich
|LettuceBacon
|Sweet Herba Mystica
|Legendary Sour Sandwich
|LettuceBacon
|Sour Herba MysticaPepper
|Legendary Spicy Sandwich
|LettuceBacon
|Herba MysticaPepper
|Jam Sandwich
|Strawberry
|Jam
|Great Jam Sandwich
|Strawberry
|JamYogurt
|Ultra Jam Sandwich
|StrawberryPineapple
|JamYogurt
|Master Jam Sandwich
|StrawberryPineapple
|JamYogurtSweet Herba Mystica
|Peanut Butter Sandwich
|Banana
|Peanut Butter
|Great Peanut Butter Sandwich
|Banana
|Peanut ButterButter
|Ultra Peanut Butter Sandwich
|Banana
|Peanut ButterButterJam
|Master Peanut Butter Sandwich
|Banana
|Peanut ButterButterJamSpicy Herba Mystica
|Pickle Sandwich
|Pickle
|Olive Oil
|Great Pickle Sandwich
|PickleWatercress
|Olive Oil
|Ultra Pickle Sandwich
|PickleWatercressBasil
|Olive Oil
|Master Pickle Sandwich
|PickleWatercressBasil
|Olive OilSour Herba Mystica
|Marmalade Sandwich
|Cheese
|Marmalade
|Great Marmalade Sandwich
|Cheese
|MarmaladeButter
|Ultra Marmalade Sandwich
|Cheese
|MarmaladeButterCream Cheese
|Master Marmalade Sandwich
|Cheese
|MarmaladeButterCream CheeseSalty Herba Mystica
|Herbed-Sausage Sandwich
|Herbed Sausage
|Ketchup
|Great Herbed-Sausage Sandwich
|Herbed Sausage
|KetchupMustard
|Ultra Herbed-Sausage Sandwich
|Herbed SausageLettuce
|KetchupMustard
|Master Herbed-Sausage Sandwich
|Herbed SausageLettuce
|KetchupMustardBitter Herba Mystica
|Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich
|Rice
|Curry PowderMayonnaise
|Great Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich
|RiceJalapeno
|Curry PowderMayonnaise
|Ultra Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich
|RiceJalapenoTomato
|Curry PowderMayonnaise
|Master Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich
|RiceJalapenoTomato
|Curry PowderMayonnaiseSpicy Herba Mystica
|Dessert Sandwich
|AppleApple
|YogurtWhipped Cream
|Great Dessert Sandwich
|AppleApplyKiwi
|YogurtWhipped Cream
|Ultra Dessert Sandwich
|AppleAppleKiwiStrawberry
|YogurtWhipped Cream
|Master Dessert Sandwich
|AppleAppleKiwiStrawberry
|YogurtWhipped CreamSweet Herba Mystica
|Tropical Sandwich
|Klawf StickAvocado
|Marmalade
|Great Tropical Sandwich
|Klawf StickAvocadoPineapple
|Marmalade
|Ultra Tropical Sandwich
|Klawf StickAvocadoPineappleJalapeno
|Marmalade
|Master Tropical Sandwich
|Klawf StickAvocadoPineappleJalapeno
|MarmaladeSour Herba Mystica
|Avocado Sandwich
|AvocadoSmoked Fillet
|Salt
|Great Avocado Sandwich
|AvocadoSmoked FilletTomato
|Salt
|Ultra Avocado Sandwich
|AvocadoSmoked FilletTomatoLettuce
|Salt
|Master Avocado Sandwich
|AvocadoSmoked FilletTomatoLettuce
|SaltHerba Mystica
|Noodle Sandwich
|Noodles
|Olive OilKetchup
|Great Noodle Sandwich
|NoodlesLettuce
|Olive OilKetchup
|Ultra Noodle Sandwich
|NoodlesLettuceChorizo
|Olive OilKetchup
|Master Noodle Sandwich
|NoodlesLettuceChorizo
|Olive OilKetchupBitter Herba Mystica
|Potato Salad Sandwich
|Potato SaladCucumberRed Bell Pepper
|Mayonnaise
|Great Potato Salad Sandwich
|Potato SaladCucumberRed Bell PepperAvocado
|Mayonnaise
|Ultra Potato Salad Sandwich
|Potato SaladCucumberRed Bell PepperAvocadoRed Onion
|Mayonnaise
|Master Potato Salad Sandwich
|Potato SaladCucumberRed Bell PepperAvocadoRed Onion
|MayonnaiseSweet Herba Mystica
|Zesty Sandwich
|JalapenoOnionHerbed Sausage
|Chili Sauce
|Great Zesty Sandwich
|JalapenoOnionHerbed SausageSliced Green Pepper
|Chili Sauce
|Ultra Zesty Sandwich
|JalapenoOnionHerbed SausageSliced Green PepperWatercress
|Chili Sauce
|Master Zesty Sandwich
|JalapenoOnionHerbed SausageSliced Green PepperWatercress
|Chili SauceSour Herba Mystica
|Egg Sandwich
|EggCucumber
|SaltMayonnaise
|Great Egg Sandwich
|EggCucumberRed Onion
|SaltMayonnaise
|Ultra Egg Sandwich
|EggCucumberRed OnionCheese
|SaltMayonnaise
|Master Egg Sandwich
|EggCucumberRed OnionCheese
|SaltMayonnaiseSalty Herba Mystica
|Classic Bocadillo
|ProsciuttoCheesePotato Tortilla
|Olive Oil
|Great Classic Bocadillo
|ProsciuttoCheesePotato Tortilla
|Olive OilCurry Powder
|Ultra Classic Bocadillo
|ProsciuttoCheesePotato TortillaAvocado
|Olive OilCurry PowderBitter Herba Mystica
|Master Classic Bocadillo
|ProsciuttoCheesePotato TortillaAvocado
|Olive OilCurry PowderBitter Herba Mystica
|Refreshing Sandwich
|Cherry TomatoesAvocado
|MarmaladeSalt
|Great Refreshing Sandwich
|Cherry TomatoesAvocadoKiwi
|MarmaladeSalt
|Ultra Refreshing Sandwich
|Cherry TomatoesAvocadoKiwiPickle
|MarmaladeSalt
|Master Refreshing Sandwich
|Cherry TomatoesAvocadoKiwiPickle
|MarmaladeSalt
|BLT Sandwich
|BaconLettuceTomato
|MayonnaiseMustard
|Great BLT Sandwich
|BaconLettuceTomatoBasil
|MayonnaiseMustard
|Ultra BLT Sandwich
|BaconLettuceBasilCheese
|MayonnaiseMustard
|Master BLT Sandwich
|BaconLettuceTomatoBasilCheese
|MayonnaiseMustardSweet Herba Mystica
|Fried Fillet Sandwich
|Fried FilletPotato Salad
|MayonnaiseKetchup
|Great Fried Fillet Sandwich
|Fried FilletPotato SaladLettuce
|MayonnaiseKetchup
|Ultra Fried Fillet Sandwich
|Fried FilletPotato SaladLettuce
|MayonnaiseKetchupHorseradish
|Master Fried Fillet Sandwich
|Fried FilletPotato SaladLettuce
|MayonnaiseKetchupHorseradishSpicy Herba Mystica
|Ham Sandwich
|PickleHam
|MayonnaiseMustard
|Great Ham Sandwich
|PickleHamProsciutto
|MayonnaiseMustard
|Ultra Ham Sandwich
|PickleHamProsciuttoJalapeno
|MayonnaiseMustard
|Master Ham Sandwich
|PickleHamProsciuttoJalapeno
|MayonnaiseMustardSalt Herba Mystica
|Cheese Sandwich
|Cheese
|Cream CheeseMustardSalty Herba Mystica
|Great Cheese Sandwich
|CheeseAvocado
|Cream CheesePepperSalt
|Ultra Cheese Sandwich
|CheeseAvocadoBasil
|Cream CheesePepperSalt
|Master Cheese Sandwich
|CheeseAvocadoBasil
|Cream CheesePepperSaltSalty Herba Mystica
|Hamburger Patty Sandwich
|HamburgerOnion
|VinegarPepper
|Great Hamburger Patty Sandwich
|HamburgerOnion
|VinegarPepperHorseradish
|Ultra Hamburger Patty Sandwich
|HamburgerOnionWatercress
|VinegarPepperHorseradish
|Master Hamburger Patty Sandwich
|HamburgerOnionWatercress
|VinegarPepperHorseradishSweet Herba Mystica
|Smoky Sandwich
|Smoked FilletWatercress
|VinergarPepperSalt
|Great Smoky Sandwich
|Smoked FilletWatercressRed Onion
|VinegarPepperSalt
|Ultra Smoky Sandwich
|Smoked FilletWatercressRed OnionBasil
|VinegarPepperSalt
|Master Smoky Sandwich
|Smoked FilletWatercressRed OnionBasil
|VinegarPepperSaltSalty Herba Mystica
|Fruit Sandwich
|BananaApplePineappleKiwi
|Whipped Cream
|Great Fruit Sandwich
|BananaApplePineappleKiwi
|Whipped CreamMarmalade
|Ultra Fruit Sandwich
|BananaApplePineappleKiwi
|Whipped CreamMarmaladeYogurt
|Master Fruit Sandwich
|BananaApplePineappleKiwi
|Whipped CreamMarmaladeYogurtSweet Herba Mystica
|Variety Sandwich
|ProsciuttoCherry TomatoesSmoked Fillet
|SaltVinegar
|Great Variety Sandwich
|ProsciuttoCherry TomatoesSmoked FilletPotato Salad
|SaltVinegar
|Ultra Variety Sandwich
|ProsciuttoCherry TomatoesSmoked FilletPotato SaladHamburger
|SaltVinegar
|Master Variety Sandwich
|ProsciuttoCherry TomatoesSmoked FilletPotato SaladHamburger
|SaltVinegarBitter Herba Mystica
|Klawf Claw Sandwich
|Klawf StickTomatoLettuce
|SaltOlive Oil
|Great Klawf Claw Sandwich
|Klawf StickTomatoLettuce
|SaltOlive OilWasabi
|Ultra Klawf Claw Sandwich
|Klawf StickTomatoLettuceYellow Bell Pepper
|SaltOlive OilWasabi
|Master Klawf Claw Sandwich
|Klawf StickTomatoLettuceYellow Bell Pepper
|SaltOlive OilWasabiSpicy Herba Mystica
|Sweet Sandwich
|BananaAppleCheese
|Whipped CreamButter
|Great Sweet Sandwich
|BananaAppleCheese
|Whipped CreamButterSalt
|Ultra Sweet Sandwich
|BananaAppleCheeseBasil
|Whipped CreamButterSalt
|Master Sweet Sandwich
|BananaAppleCheeseBasil
|Whipped CreamButterSaltSour Herba Mystica
|Vegetable Sandwich
|Sliced Green PepperCherry TomatoesCucumber
|SaltOlive OilVinegar
|Great Vegetable Sandwich
|Sliced Green PepperCherry TomatoesCucumberRed Onion
|SaltOlive OilVinegar
|Ultra Vegetable Sandwich
|Sliced Green PepperCherry TomatoesCucumberRed OnionWatercress
|SaltOlive OilVinegar
|Master Vegetable Sandwich
|Sliced Green PepperCherry TomatoesCucumberRed OnionWatercress
|SaltOlive OilVinegarSalty Herba Mystica
|Hefty Sandwich
|Potato TortillaFried FilletProsciuttoPotato Salad
|SaltPeanut Butter
|Great Hefty Sandwich
|Potato TortillaFried FilletProsciuttoPotato SaladHerbed Sausage
|SaltPeanut Butter
|Ultra Hefty Sandwich
|Potato TortillaFried FilletProsciuttoPotato SaladHerbed SausageHamburger
|SaltPeanut Butter
|Master Hefty Sandwich
|Potato TortillaFried FilletProsciuttoPotato SaladHerbed SausageHamburger
|SaltPeanut ButterSour Herba Mystica
|Five-Alarm Sandwich
|ChorizoOnionSliced Green Pepper
|MustardChili SaucePepper
|Great Five-Alarm Sandwich
|ChorizoOnionSliced Green PepperBasil
|MustardChili SaucePepper
|Ultra Five-Alarm Sandwich
|ChorizoOnionSliced Green PepperBasilJalapeno
|MustardChili SaucePepper
|Master Five-Alarm Sandwich
|ChorizoOnionGreen Bell PepperBasilJalapeno
|MustardChili SaucePepperSpicy Herba Mystica
|Nouveau Veggie Sandwich
|WatercressYellow Bell PepperOnionTomato
|Olive OilWasabi
|Great Nouveau Veggie Sandwich
|WatercressYellow Bell PepperOnionTomatoCucumber
|Olive OilWasabi
|Ultra Nouveau Veggie Sandwich
|WatercressYellow Bell PepperOnionTomatoCucumber
|Olive OilWasabiMayonnaise
|Master Nouveau Veggie Sandwich
|WatercressYellow Bell PepperOnionTomatoCucumber
|Olive OilWasabiMayonnaiseSweet Herba Mystica
|Spicy-Sweet Sandwich
|HamburgerTomatoKiwiPineapple
|ButterHorseradish
|Great Spicy-Sweet Sandwich
|HamburgerTomatoKiwiPineappleAvocado
|ButterHorseradish
|Ultra Spicy-Sweet Sandwich
|HamburgerTomatoKiwiPineappleAvocadoCheese
|ButterHorseradish
|Master Spicy-Sweet Sandwich
|HamburgerTomatoKiwiPineappleAvocadoCheese
|ButterHorseradishBitter Herba Mystica
|Decadent Sandwich
|Smoked FilletKlawf StickWatercressBasil
|VinegarOlive OilSalt
|Great Decadent Sandwich
|Smoked FilletKlawf StickWatercressBasilTofu
|VinegarOlive OilSalt
|Ultra Decadent Sandwich
|Smoked FilletKlawf StickWatercressBasilTofuRed Onion
|VinegarOlive OilSalt
|Master Decadent Sandwich
|Smoked FilletKlawf StickWatercressBasilTofuRed Onion
|VinegarOlive OilSaltSpicy Herba Mystica
|Tofu Sandwich
|TofuTofuRiceLettuceAvocado
|WasabiSalt
|Great Tofu Sandwich
|TofuTofuRiceLettuceAvocado
|WasabiSaltHorseradish
|Ultra Tofu Sandwich
|TofuTofuRiceLettuceAvocadoWatercress
|WasabiSaltHorseradish
|Master Tofu Sandwich
|TofuTofuRiceLettuceAvocadoWatercress
|WasabiSaltHorseradishSalty Herba Mystica
|Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich
|NoodlesRed Bell PepperBaconYellow Bell Pepper
|Olive OilSaltCurry Powder
|Great Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich
|NoodlesRed Bell PepperBaconYellow Bell PepperJalapeno
|Olive OilSaltCurry Powder
|Ultra Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich
|NoodlesRed Bell PepperBaconYellow Bell PepperJalapenoEgg
|Olive OilSaltCurry Powder
|Master Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich
|NoodlesRed Bell PepperBaconYellow Bell PepperJalapenoEgg
|Olive OilSaltCurry PowderSweet Herba Mystica
|Tower Sandwich
|HamburgerNoodlesPotato SaladRice
|Olive OilSaltCurry Powder
|Great Tower Sandwich
|HamburgerNoodlesPotato SaladRiceKlawf Stick
|Olive OilSaltCurry Powder
|Ultra Tower Sandwich
|HamburgerNoodlesPotato SaladRiceKlawf StickTofu
|Olive OilSaltCurry Powder
|Master Tower Sandwich
|HamburgerNoodlesPotato SaladRiceKlawf StickTofu
|Olive OilSaltCurry PowderBitter Herba Mystica
|Sushi Sandwich
|RiceSmoked FilletSmoked FilletKlawf Stick
|SaltVinegarWasabi
|Great Sushi Sandwich
|RiceSmoked FilletSmoked FilletKlawf Stick
|SaltVinegarWasabi
|Ultra Sushi Sandwich
|RiceSmoked FilletSmoked FilletKlawf Stick
|SaltVinegarWasabi
|Master Sushi Sandwich
|RiceSmoked FilletSmoked FilletKlawf Stick
|SaltVinegarWasabiSour Herba Mystica
How to hunt Shiny Pokemon with the Sparkling Power
To start hunting Shiny Pokemon with sandwiches, players will first need to beat the game and become Champion.
After this, competing in 5 and 6-Star Raids will offer the chance to obtain one of four different Herba Mystica: Sweet, Salty, Bitter, and Spicy.
Below are the ways to obtain the Shiny Sparkling Power to boost Shiny odds for specific Pokemon types:
- Normal-type: Chorizo x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
- Fire-type: Basil x1, Sweet Herba Mystica x1, Salt Herba Mystica x1
- Water-type: Cucumber x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
- Grass-type: Lettuce x1, Salty Herba Mystica x1, Sour Herba Mystica x1
- Flying-type: Prosciutto x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
- Fighting-type: Pickles x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
- Poison-type: Noodles x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
- Electric-type: Yellow Bell Pepper x1, Salty Herba Mystica x1, Spicy Herba Mystica x1
- Ground-type: Ham x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
- Rock-type: Jalapeno x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
- Psychic-type: White Onion x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
- Ice-type: Klawf Stick x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
- Bug-type: Cherry Tomatoes x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
- Ghost-type: Red Onion x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
- Steel-type: Hamburger x1, Sweet Herba Mystica x1, Salty Herba Mystica x1
- Dragon-type: Avocado x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
- Dark-type: Smoked Fillet x1, Sweet Herba Mystica x1, Salty Herba Mystica x1
- Fairy-type: Tomato x1, Salty Herba Mystica x2
And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:
Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet