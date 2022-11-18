How to get Basculin and Basculegion in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Basculin and Basculegion are returning fish Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Both are mean-looking fish who are capable of doing some damage. Here’s where to find a wild Basculin and how to get its evolved form Basculegion.

Basculin returns in Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, although its evolved form, Basculegion, cannot be caught anywhere in Paldea. Basculin is a Water-type Pokemon while Basculegion is a Water/Ghost-type. Both resemble real-life piranhas with Basculegion also looking like a freshwater pike.

While Basculin made its debut in Gen 5 of the franchise, Basculegion didn’t arrive until Pokemon Legends Arceus. Below, we’ll cover where you can find Basculin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and whether it’s possible to get Basculegion in the game.

The Pokemon Company Basculegion is the evolved form of Basculin.

Where to find Basculin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Basculin is can be most commonly found swimming in the river located in West Province (Area One). However, obtaining its evolved form is much more complicated.

How to get Basculegion in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Basculegion cannot be caught in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as the Pokemon is native to the Hisui (ancient Sinnoh) region of the Pokemon universe.

The only way to obtain a Basculegion in Scarlet & Violet will be to transfer it from Pokemon Home once this becomes compatible with Scarlet and Violet in Spring 2023.

To obtain one in Pokemon Home, you’ll need to catch one in Pokemon: Legends Arceus first, or evolve a Hisuian Basculin and then transfer it.

So there you have it, how to find Basculin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

