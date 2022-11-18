How to find Shiny Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet: Shiny odds, hunting methods, & Shiny Charm

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are ready to get out and start scouring Paldea for Shiny variants of standard Pokemon species. Below is everything you need to know to Shiny hunt in the Gen 9 games.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are eager to begin the hunt for rare, alternatively colored Shiny Pokemon in the Paldea region. These special Pokemon don’t have boosted stats or rare moves, but instead, possess a coloration that differs from their standard appearances.

While finding these Pokemon is a treat, it doesn’t happen often. In order to specifically hunt certain species Shiny, players will need to follow the new Shiny hunting mechanics for Scarlet & Violet, and boost their odds with important items like the Shiny Charm.

Below is everything players need to know about Shiny hunting in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. This guide is in progress and will update as more information becomes available.

Do Pokemon appear Shiny in Scarlet & Violet’s overworld?

While exploring the region of Paldea, players can find Shiny Pokemon in the overworld.

The Pokemon Company Shiny Dolliv in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

This means that Shiny Pokemon will be visible as players walk by them, and don’t require a battle to be seen as Shiny. However, unlike Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the appearance of these rare encounters won’t be announced with sound effects, and players will need to keep their eyes peeled if they want to spot them.

How Shiny Hunting works with the “Let’s Go” feature

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players will have the ability to let their party members free-roam in certain areas. They will be able to battle wild Pokemon independently of their trainer, but they will not defeat Shiny Pokemon they encounter.

This will allow players to find the Shiny in a controlled battle to catch it and ensure no catch fails happen while Pokemon are out scrounging for items or grinding experience levels.

What are the Shiny odds in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The base Shiny odds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are a possible 1/4096.

These odds can be improved by crafting sandwiches that boost Shiny rates, encountering Pokemon at Mass Outbreaks, and by obtaining the Shiny charm.

Can you get the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

After completing the Paldea Pokedex, players will be able to obtain the Shiny Charm.

The Shiny Charm cuts the base Shiny odds in half, offering players a possible 1/2048 when encountering wild Pokemon or breeding through the Pokemon Picnic.

Will players be able to breed Shiny Pokemon with the Masuda Method?

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can breed Shiny Pokemon using the Masuda Method.

Breeding is different in the Gen 9 games, and is no longer tied to a Pokemon Daycare. Instead, Eggs are obtained via the Pokemon Picnic when compatible species are put together. These Eggs can be influenced by making different sandwiches that boost breeding and Shiny rates while using the Picnic.

To use the Masuda method, players put two compatible Pokemon together from games in different languages. The Eggs these Pokemon produced have a higher chance of being Shiny. Without a Shiny Charm, this rate is a possible 1/683. With the Shiny Charm, the odds are 1/512.

Are there Mass Outbreaks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Similar to Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Scarlet & Violet players can find Mass Outbreaks in Paldea.

Outbreaks for certain Pokemon species will appear on the map at random, allowing players to go and encounter a large number of the same Pokemon species. By knocking out a certain number of Pokemon in an outbreak, Shiny chances improve. This can also be stacked with the Sparking Power and the Shiny Charm. Below are the Shiny rates as provided by Sibuna_Switch.

Knockouts Shiny Rolls Shiny Rate Base rate 1 1/4096 Outbreak: 30-59 cleared 2 1/2048.25 Outbreak: 60+ cleared 3 1/1365.67 Rates without Shiny Charm or Sparkling Power

Sparkling Power Knockouts Shiny Rolls Shiny Rate Sparkling Power Lv. 3 0 4 1/1024.38 Sparkling Power Lv. 3 Outbreak: 30-59 cleared 5 1/819.60 Sparkling Power Lv. 3 Outbreak: 60+ cleared 6 1/683.08 Rates with Sparkling Power

Shiny Charm Knockouts Shiny Rolls Shiny Rate Yes 0 3 1/1365.67 Yes Outbreak: 30-59 Cleared 4 1/1024.38 Yes Outbreak: 60+ Cleared 5 1/819.60 Rates with Shiny Charm

Shiny Charm Sparkling Power Knockouts Shiny Rolls Shiny Rate Yes Sparkling Power Lv. 3 0 6 1/683.08 Yes Sparkling Power Lv. 3 Outbreak: 30-59 Cleared 7 1/585.57 Yes Sparkling Power Lv. 3 Outbreak: 60+ Cleared 8 1/512.44 Rate with Shiny Charm and Sparkling Power

**Currently, it isn’t known what the Shiny odds of a Mass Outbreak in Scarlet & Violet are**

How to use Sandwiches to improve Shiny odds

Players will also be able to craft “Sparkling Power” sandwiches after beating the game. Using the Herba Mystica that are dropped as a reward for beating 5-Star Raids, players can craft sandwiches that boost the “Sparkling Power” of certain Pokemon.

Combined with other powers, these sandwiches can also force a large number of specific Pokemon types to spawn, improving the odds of finding a Shiny even further.

**Currently, it isn’t known what the Shiny odds of Sandwich boosts are in Scarlet & Violet are**

