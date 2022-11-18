Where to find Paldean Wooper and Clodsire in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Paldean Wooper and its evolution are two of the new regional variants trainers can find in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything you need to know about catching Paldean Wooper and Clodsire.
The trend of regional Pokemon variants that began in Pokemon Sun & Moon continues in Scarlet & Violet with a variety of new Paldean forms to catch.
Among those Paldean variants are Paldean Wooper and its evolution Clodsire, who sport brand new looks and typing.
This guide will go over everything trainers traveling through the Paldea region need to know about finding both Paldean Wooper and Clodsire in Scarlet & Violet.
Where to find Paldean Wooper in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Trainers can find Paldean Wooper across the southern area of Paldea, near rivers, ponds, and muddy areas.
Specifically, players should find Paldean Wooper in the areas below:
- South Province (Area One)
- South Province (Area Four)
- South Province (Area Five)
- South Province (Area Six)
Where to find Clodsire in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Unlike its pre-evolution, Clodsire isn’t only found in the southern stretches of Paldea, but in various spots all across the map.
Trainers can find Clodsire at the various locations listed below:
- Southern Province (Area One)
- Southern Province (Area Six)
- West Province (Area Three) – near the pond at the southern tip of the area
- Glaseado Mountain – near the rivers and ponds on the west side of the area
- North Province (Area One)
- Tagtree Thicket
- East Province (Area Three) – to the east of Zapapico
How to evolve Paldean Wooper into Clodsire
Similar to its Johtonian counterpart, Paldean Wooper will evolve in Clodsire once trainers raise it to level 20. Clodsire will retain its Poison and Ground typing but looks much different from Generation 2’s Quagsire.
And that’s everything trainers need to know about catching both Paldean Wooper and Clodsire in Paldea! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:
