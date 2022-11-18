Where to find Paldean Wooper and Clodsire in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Paldean Wooper and its evolution are two of the new regional variants trainers can find in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything you need to know about catching Paldean Wooper and Clodsire.

The trend of regional Pokemon variants that began in Pokemon Sun & Moon continues in Scarlet & Violet with a variety of new Paldean forms to catch.

Among those Paldean variants are Paldean Wooper and its evolution Clodsire, who sport brand new looks and typing.

This guide will go over everything trainers traveling through the Paldea region need to know about finding both Paldean Wooper and Clodsire in Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Paldean Wooper in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers can find Paldean Wooper across the southern area of Paldea, near rivers, ponds, and muddy areas.

Specifically, players should find Paldean Wooper in the areas below:

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Six)

The Pokemon Company Paldean Wooper lives near ponds and wetlands in the southern region of Paldea.

Where to find Clodsire in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unlike its pre-evolution, Clodsire isn’t only found in the southern stretches of Paldea, but in various spots all across the map.

Trainers can find Clodsire at the various locations listed below:

Southern Province (Area One)

Southern Province (Area Six)

West Province (Area Three) – near the pond at the southern tip of the area

Glaseado Mountain – near the rivers and ponds on the west side of the area

North Province (Area One)

Tagtree Thicket

East Province (Area Three) – to the east of Zapapico

The Pokemon Company Clodsire is found in a variety of different locations all across the Paldea region.

How to evolve Paldean Wooper into Clodsire

Similar to its Johtonian counterpart, Paldean Wooper will evolve in Clodsire once trainers raise it to level 20. Clodsire will retain its Poison and Ground typing but looks much different from Generation 2’s Quagsire.

The Pokemon Company Clodsire doesn’t stand on two legs like Johto’s Quagsire.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about catching both Paldean Wooper and Clodsire in Paldea! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

