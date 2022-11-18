Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Trainers going through Scarlet & Violet can find one of Generation 1’s most iconic Pokemon, Jigglypuff, throughout the Paldea region. Here’s everything you need to know about catching the Jigglypuff family in Generation 9.

Plenty of fan-favorite Pokemon return in Scarlet & Violet, meaning players will need to know where each Pokemon roams throughout the vast Paldea region.

One of those fan-favorite Pokemon is the Jigglypuff family, including its pre-evolution Igglybuff and its final evolution Wigglytuff. Additionally, Jigglypuff received a brand new Ancient form in Generation 9, which gives it a new look and type combo.

Here’s everything trainers need to know about the Jigglypuff line in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Igglybuff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players looking to catch their own Igglybuff to raise it all the way to Wigglytuff can find them in South Province (Area Two) and around the earliest Pokemon Center station players encounter.

The Pokemon Company Igglybuff is somewhat rare, so players should be patient when searching for one.

Where to find Jigglypuff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If players want to instead start with Jigglypuff, it can be found in a handful of different areas around southern and western Paldea.

Below are the areas where trainers can find Jigglypuff:

South Province (Area Two)

On the path to the Pokemon League

West Province (Area Three )

The Pokemon Company Jigglypuff is only found in three select areas throughout all of Paldea.

Where to find Wigglytuff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players who want a Wigglytuff can find them in North Province (Area One) and the northeastern part of the Glaseado Mountain area.

How to evolve Igglybuff and Jigglypuff

Like previous Generations, players who want to evolve Igglybuff need to raise its friendship and level it up, which will evolve it into Jigglypuff. To evolve Jigglypuff, trainers must use a Moon Stone to evolve it into Wigglytuff.

The Pokemon Company Igglybuff is one of the earliest Pokemon players can discover in the Paldean wild.

If you don’t have a Moon Stone, players can find them throughout the wild or purchase them through the Delibird Shop.

Where to find Scream Tail in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Finally, Jigglypuff received a new form in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, though it is exclusive to players who own Scarlet version.

Jigglypuff’s Ancient form is called Scream Tail and is Fairy/Psychic instead of its usual Normal/Fairy typing.

Trainers can find Scream Tail at the location below:

The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero) – trainers must have reached the end-game credits first

It’s certainly interesting that Jigglypuff received an Ancient form instead of its final evolution Wigglytuff, though it’s hard to deny that Jigglypuff is the more iconic Pokemon of the two.

The Pokemon Company Scream Tail is the Ancient form of Jigglypuff, only available in Pokemon Scarlet version.

And that’s everything players need to know about finding the Jigglypuff line and Scream Tail in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

